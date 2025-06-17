Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, bringing back another exciting round from the game show's ongoing 41st season. We will see a new winner returning in this episode. Over the past few weeks, there have been constant changes in winners, but the competition remains fierce and fun to watch.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Sarah Cox, a Chief of Staff from Austin, Texas, will begin her streak. Sarah already won an impressive $15,050 on her debut day, and that may lead to an exciting run. Fans are eager to see how she performs. Cox will face off against two newcomers: Dan Hopkins, a teacher from Hanover, New Hampshire, and Stefany Meyer, a data analyst from Burke, Virginia.

Jeopardy! dates back to the 1960s, when it first grabbed the attention of fans. Since then, the show has never slowed down. Over the years, its fanbase has only grown stronger, and it remains one of the most popular game shows to this day.

Trending

The primary reasons behind this popularity are the show's offbeat format and engaging nature, and over the years, this has remained unchanged. Along with this, the final round of the show is also a crowd puller.

Exclusive preview to the hottest show this season RIGHT HERE.

The final round of Jeopardy! allows viewers to participate if they guess the final answer ahead of the episode. This has become a common practice for the fans. However, as this is still complicated, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details in the sections below. Scroll on.

June 17, 2025, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Following the Baptist Church bombing in 1963, MLK telegrammed him that the blood of 4 girls 'is on your hands."

This question is from the category "The 1960s." History-based topics are common on the game show, but this one is a particularly intriguing question.

In the final round of the game show, participants must answer in the form of a question to a clue presented as a statement.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round of the game show read as follows.

Clue: Following the Baptist Church bombing in 1963, MLK telegrammed him that the blood of 4 girls "is on your hands."

Solution: Who is George Wallace?

In September 1963, a white supremacist group bombed the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. Martin Luther King Jr. sent a telegram directly to Alabama Governor George Wallace stating that the blood of the victims was on his hands.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Sarah Cox, a Chief of Staff from Austin, Texas; Dan Hopkins, a teacher from Hanover, New Hampshire; and Stefany Meyer, a data analyst from Burke, Virginia.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More