Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 26, 2025, Thursday

On Thursday, June 26, 2025, the exciting game show Jeopardy! returned with another thrilling episode. Viewers eagerly awaited the outcome of this latest installment of the 41st season. The show is known for having tough questions and a tough format. Kiley Campbell, the defending champion, had to face two new challengers, Rocco Graziano and Janis Raye.

An extra teacher from Staten Island, New York, named Rocco Graziano, won tonight's show. A strong performance put him ahead of everyone else and gave him $17,200 at the end of Final Jeopardy. Even though Kiley had won before, his plan and quick responses helped him beat his competitors.

Kiley came in as the defending champion, but she couldn't keep her title and got a score of 0. Janis Raye from St. Johnsbury, Vermont, also did a great job, but she ended up with a score of $3,999.

It's been known for a long time that Jeopardy! tests how smart contestants are. The show, which first aired in 1964, still holds viewers' attention with its unique format and fun quiz structure. The format has categories with different clues that contestants must answer with a question. It has become one of the most well-known and respected game shows in the world over the years.

Jeopardy! episode highlights – June 26, 2025, Thursday

Jeopardy round

The Jeopardy! round is the initial phase of the game, where contestants are presented with six categories. Each category contains five clues of increasing difficulty, valued from $200 to $1,000. Contestants select a clue from the board, and the first to buzz in gets the chance to respond.

If they answer correctly, they earn the dollar amount associated with the clue; however, if they are wrong, the value is deducted from their total score, and other contestants can attempt to answer.

This round allows players to build momentum and accumulate earnings, but it also presents a risk due to the deduction of points for incorrect answers. Contestants with the highest scores after the Jeopardy! rounds are in a better position to compete in the Double Jeopardy! round. The key to success in this round lies in both knowledge and the ability to buzz in quickly.

Kiley Campbell : $2,200

: $2,200 Rocco Graziano : $4,800

: $4,800 Janis Raye: $1,000

Double Jeopardy Round

The Double Jeopardy round elevates the stakes by doubling the value of the clues. Contestants are presented with six new categories, each with clues ranging from $400 to $2,000. In this round, the risks are greater, as an incorrect answer results in a more significant point deduction.

This round also features two Daily Double clues, which allow contestants to wager any amount of their current earnings before the clue is revealed.

If they answer correctly, they double their wager, but if wrong, the wagered amount is subtracted. Contestants can use the Daily Double strategically to increase their score or try to catch up. The Double Jeopardy! round is often where the lead changes hands, as players can take more risks and potentially win big. By the end of this round, the highest-scoring contestant advances to the Final Jeopardy! round.

Kiley Campbell : $5,800

: $5,800 Rocco Graziano : $17,200

: $17,200 Janis Raye: $7,800

Final Jeopardy Round

The Final Jeopardy round is the ultimate test of both knowledge and strategy. Contestants are given a single clue in a designated category and must wager an amount of their earnings before seeing the clue. They then have 30 seconds to write their response in the form of a question. Correct answers add the wagered amount to their total score, while incorrect responses subtract the wagered amount.

This round is where dramatic swings in score can occur, and it often determines the winner of the game. Contestants can wager all or part of their score, making it a critical moment for those in contention for first place.

The suspense builds as players reveal their answers, with the contestant who wagers wisely and answers correctly emerging victorious. The Final Jeopardy! round is the defining moment of each episode, as it brings the game to a thrilling conclusion.

Kiley Campbell : $0

: $0 Rocco Graziano : $17,200 (Winner)

: $17,200 (Winner) Janis Raye: $3,999

Rocco’s correct response to the Final Jeopardy question secured his victory, while Kiley Campbell’s incorrect response led to her downfall. Janis Raye also provided the right answer, but couldn't overcome the large gap in her score.

Contestant Profiles

Kiley Campbell

The returning champion on Jeopardy! was a teacher from Salt Lake City, Utah, named Kiley Campbell. She brought $24,201 with her. Many people in the LGBTQ+ community look up to Kiley because she fights for transgender rights. Her journey shows not only how smart she is, but also how strong and brave she is.

Even though she had a good first win, she lost ground today because she was too aggressive when buzzing. Kiley got a score of 0 at the end because she gave wrong answers and made bad decisions in both rounds.

Rocco Graziano

Rocco Graziano, a substitute teacher from Staten Island, New York, played great and won tonight's game. His strong academic background, including his knowledge of German and European history, helped him answer the wide range of Jeopardy! questions.

He was a tough competitor because he could quickly remember facts from a wide range of subjects. Rocco won the game with a score of $17,200, showing that he was consistent and knew what he was doing the whole time.

Janis Raye

Janis Raye, who is from St. Johnsbury, Vermont, and works in marketing and publishing, brought her sharp mind and ability to think strategically to the game. With an MBA from Columbia Business School, she has an impressive academic background.

Her innovative Brick Math curriculum has made a difference in the education field. In the Double Jeopardy and Final Jeopardy rounds, Rocco was the best, even though Janis had a good start and knew a lot. She got $3,999 in the end.

How Is Jeopardy! different from regular game shows?

Jeopardy! differs from other game shows because contestants must answer in the form of a question after being given a clue. This twist on the usual quiz show format prompts quick thinking and requires contestants to recall facts across a wide range of subjects.

Jeopardy! is distinct from many other game shows because it focuses on knowledge, strategy, and accuracy. It features different levels of difficulty for each category, which keeps the game interesting for both players and viewers. There are also the famous Daily Double and Final Jeopardy! rounds on the show, which add risk and reward.

Also, Jeopardy! rewards quick thinking, intellectual ability, and the ability to quickly connect facts when you're under a lot of stress. This is what makes it unique.

Game statistics from tonight’s Jeopardy! episode

Kiley Campbell:

Jeopardy Round Score: $2,200

Double Jeopardy Round Score: $5,800

Final Jeopardy Round Score: $0

Rocco Graziano:

Jeopardy Round Score: $4,800

Double Jeopardy Round Score: $17,200

Final Jeopardy Round Score: $17,200 (Winner)

Janis Raye:

Jeopardy Round Score: $1,000

Double Jeopardy Round Score: $7,800

Final Jeopardy Round Score: $3,999

One of the most intense episodes of Jeopardy! happened on June 26, 2025. Rocco Graziano won with a score of $17,200. Kiley Campbell and Janis Raye put up a strong fight, but Rocco's consistent play throughout the game secured his victory.

The defending champion, Kiley Campbell, lost because she made mistakes with her strategy, and Janis Raye's strong performance wasn't quite enough to catch Rocco. People love Jeopardy! because of its unique format and competitive spirit. It is one of the most popular and long-running game shows in TV history.

