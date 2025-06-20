Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 20, 2025, Friday

Fans of Jeopardy! saw an amazing performance on Friday, June 20, 2025, when Andrew Brigger won a competitive episode. The social studies teacher from Roseville, Minnesota, beat two good players and ended the night with $16,000. He not only won the game but also made a big impression with his performance and bets in the Daily Double and Final Jeopardy rounds.

Andrew won after figuring out a tricky Final Jeopardy question about the names of chemical elements. "What are zinc and arsenic?" was the right answer for all three contestants. That being said, Andrew won because he played smarter early in the game, especially in Double Jeopardy.

It was a lot more than the score of the defending champion, Bevin Blaber, and the score of the newcomer, Liv Markham. His steady accuracy and big lead in the second round were what won it for him.

Trending

With its 41st season, Jeopardy! is still one of the most popular quiz shows on TV. It forces people to think quickly and give answers in the form of a question. After more than 9,000 episodes, the show still educates and entertains viewers by featuring smart gameplay and a wide range of contestants.

Jeopardy! episode highlights – June 20, Friday, 2025

Jeopardy round

The first round began with an even pace among all three contestants. Categories ranged from world history to pop culture, with moderate difficulty. Andrew Brigger took a slight lead early, showcasing sharp reflexes and accurate recall.

Bevin Blaber struggled initially, missing a few early clues and finishing the round with $1,800. Liv Markham was cautious in her play but managed $1,000 by the round’s end. Andrew stood ahead with $5,600, gaining a small lead through consistency, though the competition was still open.

Andrew Brigger: $5,600

$5,600 Bevin Blaber: $1,800

$1,800 Liv Markham: $1,000

Double Jeopardy round

The Double Jeopardy round significantly shifted the game's momentum. Andrew displayed dominance, correctly answering high-value clues and making a key Daily Double wager. With well-timed buzzes and fast mental math, he moved to $14,000 by the round’s end.

Bevin displayed some recovery, gaining traction and pushing her total to $5,400. Liv continued her steady pace but couldn’t catch up, ending with $3,400. The gap between Andrew and the others widened, positioning him for a near-runaway going into Final Jeopardy.

Andrew Brigger: $14,000

$14,000 Bevin Blaber: $5,400

$5,400 Liv Markham: $3,400

Final Jeopardy round

The Final Jeopardy clue came under the category Chemical Element Names:

“Spanning the alphabet, they are the only two chemical element names that end with the letter C.”

All three contestants responded correctly with “What are zinc and arsenic?” Andrew’s safe but strategic wager of $2,000 brought his total to $16,000, securing the win. Bevin added $1,401, raising her final score to $6,801. Liv, although correct, wagered nothing, staying at $3,400. Andrew’s confident approach and wagering made him the clear winner.

Andrew Brigger: $16,000 (winner)

$16,000 (winner) Bevin Blaber: $6,801 (2nd place)

$6,801 (2nd place) Liv Markham: $3,400 (3rd place)

Read more: Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, June 19, 2025

Contestant profiles

Andrew Brigger – Winner

Andrew Brigger is a veteran social studies teacher from Roseville, Minnesota. He has worked in public schools for almost 20 years. Andrew's strength was clear in the second round, when he won the important Daily Double and increased his lead.

His broad knowledge across different fields and his cool demeanor helped him win. He played carefully and strategically and maintained control throughout the game. Andrew's last bet showed that he was sure of himself without being careless, which sealed his first Jeopardy! win.

Read more: Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Bevin Blaber – Returning champion

Bevin Blaber, a writer and professor from New York, returned as the defending champion. She had won $600 in one day before and felt pretty sure about herself going into the game. However, Bevin couldn't keep up with Andrew's speed in Double Jeopardy.

Her performance indicated that she was taking a measured, thoughtful, and serious approach. Bevin picked up speed near the end of the second round and did well in Final Jeopardy. The total of $6,801 she spent made a big difference, as she left as a well-liked and thoughtful contestant with a unique academic point of view.

Read more: Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 19, 2025, Thursday

Liv Markham – Challenger

Liv Markham is a producer from Darien, Connecticut, who works on localization. Since she has experience with global project management and communicating with people from other cultures, she was better at things like languages and world geography. She was careful and didn't make any risky bets, but her strategic restraint kept her in the running.

Liv's correct answers on Final Jeopardy highlighted her intelligence, but she missed her chance to come back because she didn't bet. Liv proved she is smart and focused enough to compete on Jeopardy! by winning $3,400.

Read more: Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 18, 2025, Wednesday

How Jeopardy! stands distinguished from regular game shows

The unique question-and-answer format of Jeopardy! sets it apart from other game shows. The show doesn't ask contestants questions; instead, it gives them hints, and they have to answer with the right question. Not only does this reversal require knowledge, but it also needs quick thinking and mental flexibility.

It's better to really understand something than to just remember it. Jeopardy! is not like other trivia games because it doesn't depend on luck or tricks. There are no elimination rounds, lifelines, or audience members who can help. Skills like timing and reflexes are just as important as what you know.

Also read: Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 16, 2025, Monday

The game's three rounds—Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy, and Final Jeopardy—make it more difficult to plan one's moves. Players have to choose how much to bet, when to bet aggressively, and when to bet less.

When the Daily Doubles come up, they can make or break a contestant's lead. Each clue is carefully thought out to be hard for even the smartest contestants. Jeopardy! is still one of the best competition shows on TV because of its strict rules, intellectual challenge, and quick pace.

Also read: Who won Jeopardy tonight? June 6, 2025, Friday

Game statistics from tonight’s Jeopardy! episode

Andrew Brigger:

Round 1: $5,600

Round 2: $14,000

Final score: $16,000

Bevin Blaber:

Round 1: $1,800

Round 2: $5,400

Final score: $6,801

Liv Markham:

Round 1: $1,000

Round 2: $3,400

Final score: $3,400

Andrew's choice to bet a moderate amount on the Daily Double helped him get ahead without putting his position at risk. By entering Final Jeopardy with a big lead, he made sure he would win no matter how the other players did.

All of the contestants got a tough science-based clue right. But Andrew's lead was what made the difference in the end. He bet just enough to stay in charge, which is a sign of a good Jeopardy! player: using good judgment when things get tough.

On June 20, 2025, Jeopardy! showed a competitive and fair game with smart people giving great performances. Andrew Brigger won the game and a total of $16,000 due to his calm and well-paced play.

Also read: Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, June 20, 2025

The player Bevin Blaber played carefully and finished in second place. Liv Markham brought a lot of different cultures and smarts to the show, but she missed some points. All three contestants got a clever Final Jeopardy clue right, showcasing the high level of competition in today's game.

The episode showed once again why Jeopardy! is still a popular choice for people who want to watch fun, challenging quiz shows. With its unique format, difficult clues, and thoughtful contestants, the show lives up to its reputation as one of the smartest competitions on TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More