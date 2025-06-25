Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 25, 2025, Wednesday

It was a thrilling ending to the latest episode of Jeopardy! on June 25, 2025. The winner that night was Kiley Campbell, a teacher from Salt Lake City, Utah. She won after a tough battle against Micah Fritz and Greg Harris, two very strong opponents. Kiley correctly answered the last question in the game, which was a tough one about literary allusions. She also made a winning bet that put her at the top of the leaderboard.

Ad

The Final Jeopardy! question was "One of the first chatbots was named for this language-learning character from a 1913 play and a 1956 musical." Kiley won the game with the answer "Who is Eliza Doolittle?" which was in the category "Literary Allusions". With a final score of $24,201, her correct answer added $10,001 to her score, putting her ahead of Micah and Greg.

For decades, Jeopardy! has been a mainstay on American TV. It's known for its unique format and ability to test contestants with a wide range of trivia questions. The three contestants on tonight's show, including Kiley, who ended up winning, were very good at navigating the tricky categories.

Ad

Trending

People love Jeopardy! because of its clever format, which keeps them interested in everything from history and literature to science and pop culture.

Jeopardy! Episode Highlights June 25, 2025, Wednesday

Ad

Jeopardy! Round

The Jeopardy! round kicked off with an exciting array of topics, from geography to language. Micah Fritz, a returning champion, displayed great knowledge in the early rounds. He led the game for a significant portion, starting with a score of $3,600.

However, Kiley Campbell showed her strength by taking a commanding lead in the On the Map category, answering correctly and improving her score to $6,800, surpassing Micah.

Greg Harris, the attorney from Washington, D.C., struggled during the round and ended with a negative score of -$800. The category mix included diverse topics like "This is Not a Drill" and "Figures of Speech."

Ad

Scores at the first break:

Micah: $3,600

Kiley: $6,800

Greg: -$800

The Jeopardy! round set the stage for a competitive and intense game, with Micah still in the lead as they moved into the next phase.

Double Jeopardy Round

The Double Jeopardy round ramped up the competition. Kiley continued her impressive run, quickly answering questions in categories like "Musical Geography" and "3-Letter Responses," which helped her move ahead with a score of $7,800.

Micah led at $13,400 after an impressive $2,000 win in the "Big in Feudal Japan" category, leaving Kiley trailing by only $400. Greg was more engaged in this round, thanks to a well-timed $2,000 bet in the "Welcome to Your Microbiome" category, bringing his score to $1,800.

Ad

By the time they reached the final round, Micah had a slight lead, but Kiley was right on his heels. Greg, though, was unable to overcome his earlier deficit, heading into Final Jeopardy! with a score of $6,200.

Scores entering Final Jeopardy:

Micah: $15,800

Kiley: $14,200

Greg: $6,200

Final Jeopardy Round

The final round brought the ultimate challenge. The clue was in the category "Literary Allusions," and it referred to a chatbot named after a character from a 1913 play and a 1956 musical. Kiley was the only contestant to get the answer right, correctly asking "Who is Eliza Doolittle?"

Ad

Her precise response, coupled with a strategic wager of $10,001, secured her victory, surpassing both Micah and Greg. Micah finished the round with $10,800, while Greg ended up with nothing.

Final Scores:

Micah: $10,800

Kiley: $24,201 (Winner)

Greg: $0

Contestant Profiles

Ad

Micah Fritz

Micah Fritz is a social studies teacher from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He won $14,200 on his first match of Jeopardy! and hopes to be a champion one day.

Micah has done a lot of different things outside of school, such as working as a groundskeeper at North Oaks Golf Club and volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. Micah started ahead, but he couldn't hold on to his lead in the final round. He ended up with $10,800.

Ad

Also read: Who won Jeopardy! Tonight? June 23, 2025, Monday

Kiley Campbell

Kiley Campbell, a teacher from Salt Lake City, Utah, brought more than just trivia expertise to the Jeopardy! stage. An advocate for transgender rights, Kiley holds a master’s degree from Utah Valley University.

Her intellectual agility was on full display throughout the game, particularly in the Final Jeopardy round, where she correctly answered the clue. With a $10,001 wager, she claimed victory with a total of $24,201, proving her resilience and strategic thinking both in and out of the classroom.

Ad

Greg Harris

Greg Harris, an attorney from Washington, D.C., was brought to Jeopardy! with his knowledge of privacy law and cybersecurity. For more than 10 years, he has managed lawsuits and worked in privacy law. He is now senior legal counsel for Verizon.

After struggling in the Jeopardy round with a negative score of -$800, he managed to make a strong comeback in the Double Jeopardy round. However, he couldn’t maintain his momentum, finishing the game with $0 after failing to answer the Final Jeopardy question correctly.

Ad

How Jeopardy! is different from regular game shows

The format of Jeopardy! is different from other game shows because contestants are given clues as questions and have to write their answers in the form of a question.

The structure of the game, with sections like "Literary Allusions" and "On the Map," covers different types of fields, from history to pop culture. Most game shows have simple multiple-choice questions, but Jeopardy! tests people's knowledge, memory, and ability to think strategically.

Ad

The show is intellectually challenging and moves quickly, which makes it a unique experience for both contestants and viewers. The Final Jeopardy! question, where bets are very important, is one of the most exciting parts of the show because it can lead to dramatic comebacks or heartbreaking losses.

Game statistics from tonight’s Jeopardy! episode

Jeopardy Round Results:

Micah Fritz : $3,600

: $3,600 Kiley Campbell : $6,800

: $6,800 Greg Harris: -$800

Ad

Daily Double in Jeopardy Round:

Kiley Campbell: Correct answer in the On the Map category for $800, improving her score to $6,800.

Double Jeopardy round Results:

Micah Fritz : $15,800

: $15,800 Kiley Campbell : $14,200

: $14,200 Greg Harris: $6,200

Daily Doubles in Double Jeopardy Round:

DD1 : Kiley Campbell - Correct answer in the On the Map category for $800.

: Kiley Campbell - Correct answer in the On the Map category for $800. DD2 : Greg Harris - Correct answer in the Welcome to Your Microbiome category for $2,000, bringing his score to $1,800.

: Greg Harris - Correct answer in the Welcome to Your Microbiome category for $2,000, bringing his score to $1,800. DD3: Micah Fritz - Correct answer in the Big in Feudal Japan category for $2,000, bringing his score to $13,400.

Ad

Final Jeopardy Round Results:

Micah Fritz : $10,800

: $10,800 Kiley Campbell : $24,201 (Winner)

: $24,201 (Winner) Greg Harris: $0

Correct Responses:

Jeopardy Round : What is Madagascar?

: What is Madagascar? Double Jeopardy Round : What is fermentation? / What is a bow (and arrow)?

: What is fermentation? / What is a bow (and arrow)? Final Jeopardy Round: Who is Eliza Doolittle?

This evening's episode of Jeopardy! was another exciting one that showed how smart the contestants are. Kiley Campbell's final win was impressive because she made a smart bet, along with giving the right answer.

Jeopardy! shows that anything can happen on stage and that even a small edge can decide who wins. Fans can't wait for the next episode because the show's mood is still as exciting and intellectual as ever.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More