Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, with yet another new contestant opening their streak today. The previous weeks have not seen any contestant make an exceptional streak, but there have been plenty of interesting games in its place. Hopefully, there will at least be a few more contestants who turn heads before the 41st season of the game show concludes.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Emily Croke, a stay-at-home mom from Denver, Colorado, will return for her second game against Nicholas Moline, an attorney from Mooresville, Indiana, and Micah Fritz, a teacher from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Emily Croke managed to win a respectable $13,201 on her debut day and will look forward to taking it further up in the coming games. But seeing how things have been in the past weeks, it may be a difficult affair.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest game shows around, and it dates back to the early 1960s. The game show has continued to hold on to its appeal across the decades, primarily because of its offbeat format and engaging nature. Furthermore, the final round of the game show also plays a key part in its ever-growing popularity.

Viewers can be a part of the final round by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airing. However, as it is a difficult process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other details from the upcoming episode below.

June 24, 2025, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"A 2006 WSJ article described this website as having 'row after row of blue… hyperlinks & nary another color or graphic in sight.'"

This question is from the category "Websites." This is a very intriguing topic, and a very relevant one as well.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

The clue and solution to the final round's question read as follows:

Clue: A 2006 WSJ article described this website as having “row after row of blue… hyperlinks & nary another color or graphic in sight."

Solution: What is Craigslist?

Craigslist is famous for being minimalist, and the description offered in the 2006 Wall Street Journal article is still quite relevant to the site, though it has seen some updates. Its design was very useful in the era when the internet was much slower.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Emily Croke, a stay-at-home mom from Denver, Colorado; Micah Fritz, a teacher from Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Nicholas Moline, an attorney from Mooresville, Indiana.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

