Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 24, 2025, Tuesday

The winner of tonight's Jeopardy! episode was Micah Fritz, a social studies teacher from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He successfully triumphed over returning champion Emily Croke and newcomer Nicholas Molen.

With his calm demeanor and solid knowledge, Micah clinched the victory after a tense Final Jeopardy round. His strategic gameplay and ability to stay composed under pressure allowed him to finish with $14,200.

Micah's win was highlighted by the outstanding job he did in the Double Jeopardy round, where he took advantage of a chance at a crucial time. During the game, he showed quick reflexes, analytical thinking, and plenty of knowledge in a range of distinct areas.

Emily and Nicholas fought hard but couldn't beat Micah's high score. Even though Emily made a strong bet, Micah was still in the lead going into the final round.

Jeopardy! is a beloved American television quiz show that has captivated audiences since its debut in 1964. Its unique format, which presents clues rather than questions, sets it apart from typical quiz competitions.

Contestants must respond to clues in the form of a question, making the game intellectually stimulating and exciting for viewers. Tonight's episode continued to showcase the engaging nature of the show as it brought together three dynamic contestants vying for the grand prize.

Jeopardy! episode highlights: June 24, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy Round

The Jeopardy round kicked off with a mix of categories that tested the contestants’ broad knowledge base. The game began with Emily Croke struggling early, falling behind by -$200, while Micah Fritz and Nicholas Molen had more favorable positions. The categories ranged from Florida History to Add a Letter, with some questions offering higher difficulty.

Micah got ahead early, but the scores didn't start to settle until the second break, when Micah was ahead by $400. After a rough start, Emily picked up speed but wasn't able to fully recover. In general, this round helped players get settled in, but there were some close calls by the contestants.

Emily: -$200

-$200 Nicholas: $200

$200 Micah: $400

Double Jeopardy round

In the Double Jeopardy round, the stakes were higher with more valuable clues. The categories included Colorful Geography, Global Music, and Movie Title Professions, among others. Micah Fritz made a notable leap by scoring big on a $1,600 clue in Colorful Geography, significantly improving his standing. Emily attempted a risky $5,000 wager on Words About Nerds but unfortunately lost it, leaving her struggling at $1,800.

Nicholas kept trying to beat the others, but he couldn't do it. Micah's calm strategy and smart betting put him in the lead, giving him a big lead at the end of this round. There was no doubt that Micah was ready for the final challenge. He dominated the round and pulled even further ahead of the other competitors.

Emily: $1,800

$1,800 Nicholas: $1,600

$1,600 Micah: $2,200

Final Jeopardy round

The Final Jeopardy round proved to be a nail-biting conclusion, where all three contestants had to wager part of their earnings before hearing the final clue. The clue was about a 2006 article about Craigslist's simple design, and the category was Websites. Unfortunately, none of the contestants got it right, so they all gave wrong answers.

Micah Fritz stayed ahead because of how well he did earlier. Even though he lost $1,000, his final score was still enough to win. Emily and Nicholas both had lower scores going into the round, so they were unable to catch up. Even though everyone was wrong, Micah still won with $14,200, enough to easily win the episode.

Emily: $6,800

$6,800 Nicholas: $1,600

$1,600 Micah: $14,200

Contestant Profiles

Emily Croke

Emily Croke, a stay-at-home mom from Denver, Colorado, did very well on her first episode of Jeopardy! and won $13,201. She approached trivia with a calm attitude, which showed how much she loved learning and being a parent. Emily caught up after falling behind early in today's episode of Jeopardy!, but her risky bets in the Double Jeopardy! round hurt her chances.

Emily's dedication to making her home a learning space is shown by the fact that she often tests her kids during dinner. Emily didn't win today, but her calm play and thoughtful answers show that she knows a lot about a lot of different things, which will make her a strong contender in the future.

Nicholas Molen

Nicholas Molen, a lawyer from Mooresville, Indiana, went on Jeopardy! for the first time tonight. Nicholas played the game with a mix of discipline and strategic thinking because he had been a lawyer for over 14 years. While the episode was going on, he kept his cool and responded in a calculated way.

Nicholas has worked as a corporate counsel, an insurance agent, and a background investigator, among other jobs. His background as a lawyer helped him on the show, especially in the analytical categories, though it was hard for him to get going in the later stages.

Micah Fritz

Today's winner was Micah Fritz, a social studies teacher from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He knew a lot about Jeopardy! because he had studied a lot in school, especially history and social sciences. A calm and collected Micah went into the game with a sense of both competition and interest.

Especially on Double Jeopardy, where he got a solid lead, he took advantage of the chances that came his way. Between his accurate answers and smart betting, especially on Double Jeopardy!, Micah won. His accomplishment of winning with a final score of $14,200 shows how smart and focused he was during the game.

How is Jeopardy! different from regular game shows?

In contrast to many other game shows, Jeopardy! turns the usual format on its head. Contestants don't get questions, but rather hints, and they have to word their answers as if they were questions. With this one-of-a-kind format, you need to know a lot of things and be able to think critically and quickly adjust to how the game is set up.

One more thing that makes Jeopardy! unique is the Final Jeopardy! round, where players bet some of their winnings before the clue is given. The format of Jeopardy! is meant to test contestants' knowledge and reasoning abilities. This makes the show intellectually stimulating for both contestants and viewers.

Game Statistics from Tonight’s Jeopardy! episode

Jeopardy Round:

Emily: -$200

Nicholas: $200

Micah: $400

Double Jeopardy Round:

Emily: $1,800

Nicholas: $1,600

Micah: $2,200

Daily Double 1:

Category: Scammers

Micah lost $1,000

Daily Double 2:

Category: Words About Nerds

Emily dropped $5,000

Daily Double 3:

Category: Colorful Geography

Micah gained $3,000

Final Jeopardy Round:

Category: Websites

Clue: "A 2006 Wall Street Journal article described this website as having 'row after row of blue… hyperlinks and nary another color or graphic in sight.'"

Contestants’ Responses:

Emily: Incorrect

Nicholas: Incorrect

Micah: Incorrect

Final Scores:

Emily: $6,800

Nicholas: $1,600

Micah: $14,200

Tonight's episode of Jeopardy! had a winner named Micah Fritz, who got $14,200. Even though Micah gave the wrong answers in the final round, his early-game strategy and strong performances in both Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy secured the win.

Emily and Nicholas fought hard, but Micah was moving faster than they were. As it did tonight, Jeopardy continues to have exciting moments that display the show's history of intellectual challenge and fierce competition.

