Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 5, 2025, Thursday

On Thursday, June 5, 2025, fans of Jeopardy! got to see another exciting episode as three smart people fought it out in a fast-paced intellectual battle. And the winner of tonight's game was Nikhil Joshi, a veterinarian from Montville, New Jersey, who earned a total of $5,400. After a tough Final Jeopardy round, he beat the defending champion, Joey Quismorio, and the new challenger, Sarah Fuller.

The last clue on Jeopardy was about a company that was started in 1972 and was named after a term in the board game Go. Nikhil won the game because he was the only one who got the right answer, which was "What is Atari?" He also bet wisely. With this answer, he beat Joey, who had a higher score going into Final Jeopardy.

The unique quiz format of Jeopardy! has kept viewers interested for decades. Since Merv Griffin created it, the show has become known as one of the smartest and hardest quiz shows in the United States. With its backwards question-and-answer format, it keeps giving viewers a new way to play trivia, rewarding quick wit and broad knowledge.

Jeopardy! episode highlights – June 5, 2025, Thursday

Tonight’s episode featured a dynamic mix of categories, ranging from literature and history to video game culture and pop branding. Returning champion Joey Quismorio started with high expectations after a $17,201 win the previous day. However, the new challengers gave him tough competition throughout.

The game remained tight across all three rounds, with momentum shifting between the contestants. The Final Jeopardy question ultimately became the deciding factor, and only Nikhil answered correctly.

Jeopardy! round

The opening round began with moderate pacing as all three contestants tested the board. Categories included Historical Phrases, Animal Kingdom, Retro Tech, and State Capitals.

Joey Quismorio struggled to gain traction early in the game, ending the first round with $1,600. Nikhil Joshi was more consistent—confidently handling categories involving animals and medicine, and closing the round at $4,200. Sarah Fuller trailed slightly behind with $1,000, focusing her correct responses around education and U.S. geography.

Despite a few stumbles, this round stayed competitive, setting up an exciting transition to Double Jeopardy.

Round 1 (Jeopardy! round) scores:

Joey Quismorio: $1,600

$1,600 Sarah Fuller: $1,000

$1,000 Nikhil Joshi: $4,200

Double Jeopardy! round

The Double Jeopardy board offered deeper challenges with high-value clues. Categories featured tonight included Famous Brand Names, Ancient Empires, Science & Health, and Literary Devices.

Joey regained some control in this round, earning $7,400 by successfully navigating history-based questions and hitting one Daily Double. However, his wager was cautious, reflecting some uncertainty.

Sarah found fewer opportunities to respond, holding steady with her first-round score of $1,400. Nikhil remained composed and selective, choosing questions tied to health, science, and logic. He closed Double Jeopardy with $5,400—a close second to Joey and enough to keep the door open in the final round.

Round 2 (Double Jeopardy) scores:

Joey Quismorio: $7,400

$7,400 Sarah Fuller: $1,400

$1,400 Nikhil Joshi: $5,400

Final Jeopardy! round

Category: Brand Names

Clue: Founded in 1972, this company got its name from a term meaning “hit the target” in the board game Go.

Only Nikhil Joshi provided the correct response: “What is Atari?”

Sarah did not respond correctly and remained at $1,400. Joey also answered incorrectly, dropping to $3,999 due to his wager. Nikhil’s accurate answer and cautious bet propelled him to victory.

Final Jeopardy! round:

Nikhil Joshi: $5,400 (winner)

$5,400 (winner) Joey Quismorio: $3,999

$3,999 Sarah Fuller: $1,400

Contestant profiles

Nikhil Joshi

Nikhil Joshi is a veterinarian who was born in Montville, New Jersey. He has degrees from the University of Maryland, the University of Pennsylvania, and Boston University, as well as an MBA. He currently works as a professional services veterinarian, helping clinics in several states.

His calm, strategic play reflected his precision in real life, and his winning bet on Final Jeopardy hinted at his intelligence and calmness.

Joey Quismorio

Product manager Joey Quismorio from San Antonio, Texas, is a returning champion. In the previous match, Joey had won a total of $17,201. Joey has experience in digital product design and engineering from the University of Texas. Although he did well in Double Jeopardy and got a Daily Double, his risk-taking wasn't enough to win a second time in Final Jeopardy.

Sarah Fuller

Sarah Fuller is from Athens, Ohio, and she works as a special education teacher. Her commitment to inclusive education and calm demeanor were clear throughout the game. She played steadily and didn't make any big mistakes, even though her score was only $1,400. She also showed how teachers can perform well in intellectually challenging situations.

How is it different from regular game shows?

The reverse Q&A format of Jeopardy! makes it stand out from other game shows. The contestants are given answers and have to come up with the right questions to answer them.

Also, the show emphasizes learning about history and culture rather than on luck or physical tasks. It has three levels: Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy, and Final Jeopardy. Each level requires both speed and strategy. Unlike formats that depend on audience voting or games of chance, Jeopardy! rewards people who can remember facts, think logically, and work well under pressure.

Game statistics from tonight’s Jeopardy! episode

Smart wagering made the difference

Smart betting was the key to Nikhil Joshi's victory. Before Final Jeopardy, he was behind Joey by $2,000, but his confident answer and small bet helped him beat the champion.

On the other hand, Joey lost the lead because he bet more and gave the wrong answer. The win was close, showing once again that knowledge is important on Jeopardy, but so is betting strategy.

When it comes to big chances, Final Jeopardy always comes up. Nikhil was the only contestant who got "Atari" as the correct answer. The whole game depended on that one correct answer. Joey had more money going into the last round, but his miss cost him a lot.

Jeopardy! keeps showing off smart contestants, unpredictable turns, and a lot of strategic depth. The episode from June 5, 2025, showed how important it is to stay calm under pressure and that every round counts. Nikhil Joshi won by being smart and giving the right answer at the right time.

Nikhil had his best performance, even though Joey Quismorio played well and Sarah Fuller showed she was thinking about her moves. This episode reaffirmed viewers once more why Jeopardy! is one of the most popular shows in the United States.

