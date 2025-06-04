Who won Jeopardy! Tonight? June 4, 2025, Wednesday

On June 4, 2025, the episode of Jeopardy! came to an exciting end with a new winner. This week's episode had Stella Trout, the defending champion, going up against Jay Borsom and Joey Quismorio, two new contestants. The final round was thrilling and Joey Quismorio won, making him the new champion.

The winner was Joey Quismorio, a product manager from San Antonio, Texas, who got $17,201 in the end. He got the answer to the Final Jeopardy question right and passed Stella, who was ahead going into the final round. Stella Trout won the game with $15,200, even though she played very well, and Jay Borsom won with $1,200.

Jeopardy! has been on American TV for a long time, and its unique quiz format has kept viewers interested. The show flips the usual question-and-answer format so that contestants can give their answers in the form of a question. This adds a fun and interesting twist to trivia-based competition.

Jeopardy! episode highlights – June 4, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy round

The Jeopardy round on June 4, 2025, featured six categories: Reelin’ in the Year, Beastly Television, Geographic Nicknames, Putting the Brand Back Together, Give Us the Short Version, and Jeopardy Strong. Stella Trout quickly took charge by finding the Daily Double under Give Us the Short Version for $1,000.

She answered correctly, gaining an early lead. By the end of the round, she held a commanding position with $7,200. Joey Quismorio, although initially lagging, showed resilience with solid answers, finishing with $2,200.

Jay Borsom struggled to find a rhythm but managed to accumulate $1,400. Stella's early dominance set the tone for the rest of the game, with her significant lead heading into the Double Jeopardy! round.

Scores after Jeopardy Round:

Stella Trout: $7,200

Joey Quismorio: $2,200

Jay Borsom: $1,400

Double Jeopardy Round

The Double Jeopardy round brought a fresh set of categories: Reality Fictionalized, Science Stuff, The Same Letter Three Times, Colleges and Universities, The Ark of the Covenant, and Sports Flicks. Stella Trout continued her impressive run, quickly finding both Daily Doubles. She wagered $2,000 on the Colleges and Universities category and answered correctly, pushing her total to $10,800.

On the next Daily Double under Same Letter Three Times, she wagered $4,000 and correctly answered again, increasing her score to $14,800.

Joey Quismorio also kept his momentum going with strong answers, finishing the round with $9,400. Jay Borsom improved his performance but remained behind, accumulating $4,200. Stella led going into the Final Jeopardy round, but Joey’s resilience kept him in contention.

Scores after Double Jeopardy round:

Stella Trout: $17,200

Joey Quismorio: $9,400

Jay Borsom: $4,200

Final Jeopardy Round

In the Final Jeopardy round, the category was American History.

The clue read:

"He recalled that before an 1831 revolt, he had a vision of 'White Spirits & Black Spirits engaged in battle."

Joey Quismorio was the only contestant to respond correctly with "Who is Nat Turner?"

He wagered $7,801, which propelled his score to $17,201.

Stella Trout, who was leading before the final round, answered incorrectly and wagered $2,000, ending with $15,200. Jay Borsom also missed the Final Jeopardy clue and wagered $3,000, finishing with $1,200.

Despite Stella’s strong performance throughout the game, Joey’s correct Final Jeopardy answer secured him the victory. The exciting finale crowned Joey Quismorio as the new Jeopardy! champion.

Final Scores:

Joey Quismorio: $17,201 (Winner)

Stella Trout: $15,200

Jay Borsom: $1,200

Contestant Profiles

Stella Trout

Stella Trout is a software engineer from Houston, Texas, who is famous for how well she knows how to automate IT and use AI. Stella has worked for IBM, where she uses JavaScript, React, and AI technologies to create cutting-edge solutions. She has a degree in computer science from Reed College.

Stella showed off her smarts and strategic thinking on Jeopardy!, where she won $28,800 in her first appearance. She was good at quickly figuring out clues in Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy, but she lost the game in Final Jeopardy because she made a mistake.

Stella was a tough opponent on stage because she knew a lot about technology and how to solve problems, but she lost in the end.

Joey Quismorio

Joey Quismorio is a product manager from San Antonio, Texas. He is also a very skilled engineer who has worked with full-stack development before. Joey knows a lot about a lot of different technologies, from Docker and AWS to JavaScript and Python. He has worked on a wide range of projects, from radio automation systems to digital accessibility tools like Clear Docs that help people who are dyslexic.

Joey showed off his quick reflexes and good strategy on Jeopardy!, which made him a strong competitor throughout the game. In the final round of Jeopardy, his correct answer to the clue about Nat Turner sealed his victory and gave him the title of champion and $17,201. Joey was a worthy winner because he stayed calm and answered the questions correctly.

Jay Borsom

Jay Borsom is a DJ and trivia content creator from Plainfield, Illinois. He loves events with quizzes. She is the owner of Liquid Garage Entertainment and has put on many trivia nights, so she is good at competing. She was a great Jeopardy host because she loved trivia and was full of energy.

Jay had a hard time catching up in Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy, but she kept the game interesting with some good plays. Jay ended up in third place with $1,200.

How is Jeopardy! different from regular game shows?

The way Jeopardy! is set up makes it different from other game shows. In most game shows, contestants are asked questions and have to give answers. On Jeopardy!, however, contestants are given answers and have to give the right question. This change from the usual format of a game show makes the experience more intellectually challenging.

The Daily Doubles and Final Jeopardy rounds, which let players bet some of their winnings, make the game even more exciting. This gives players the chance to change the outcome by making a smart bet.

Each round is organised into different categories that keep the show interesting and test general knowledge. This is what makes Jeopardy! a popular and long-lasting quiz show.

As a result of his impressive knowledge and strategy, Joey Quismorio won tonight's episode of Jeopardy! with a score of $17,201. Stella Trout played well throughout the game, but her wrong answer in the final round of Jeopardy cost her the Championship.

This episode showed why Jeopardy! is such a popular game show, the competitive spirit and intellectual prowess of Jay Borsom, who came in third. Another thrilling ending shows why Jeopardy! continues to captivate viewers all over the world.

