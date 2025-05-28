Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Jeopardy! returns with a new episode on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, continuing the 41st season of the long-running quiz show. This season has featured a variety of contestants from different backgrounds, with each episode bringing a new opportunity for someone to advance toward postseason eligibility.

Today’s game features a returning champion with a modest start. Tyler Griffith, a criminal forensic scientist originally from Sturgis, Michigan, won the previous game with total winnings of $799. The low amount was largely due to the other contestants wagering too aggressively in Final Jeopardy!, giving Tyler a narrow but sufficient edge to claim the win.

In this episode, Tyler returns to defend his title against two challengers: Alice Welch, an epidemiologist from Queens, New York, and Thomas Sweeney, a survey technician from Morrow, Ohio.

The matchup offers each contestant the opportunity to establish momentum, particularly for Tyler, who will be looking to improve upon his first win and increase his chances of a deeper run in Season 41.

Known for its distinctive clue-and-response style, the show also features the Final round, which encourages viewers to participate from home by attempting to solve the last clue of the episode.

To assist with today’s episode overview, we’ve compiled the Final Jeopardy! clue, its correct response, and contestant information below.

May 28, 2025, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final clue for the next round of the game show is as follows:

"A fake speedometer was used in this make of car from a 1980s movie since the actual car’s speedometer didn’t go high enough"

This question comes from the category "Cars & The Movies". It connects automotive design with a well-known pop culture reference from the 1980s, typical of the entertainment-themed questions often featured in the final round.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Here is the clue with the correct response for the final question in the upcoming round.

Solution: What is a DeLorean?

The DeLorean DMC-12, manufactured by the DeLorean Motor Company, gained iconic status after being featured as a time machine in the 1985 film Back to the Future.

Because the stock model’s speedometer did not reach the speeds needed for time travel in the plot, filmmakers added a fake speedometer to the dashboard for accuracy on screen. The clue required contestants to identify both the car and its cinematic connection.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Today’s Contestants are Tyler Griffith, a criminal forensic scientist from Michigan; Alice Welch, an epidemiologist from New York; and Thomas Sweeney, a survey technician from Ohio.

Griffith enters the episode with one win and a total of $799. While his earnings are modest, the win places him in a position to build momentum with a second consecutive victory.

A strong performance today could help him climb toward postseason qualification. Alice Welch and Thomas Sweeney, both first-time contestants, will aim to make a statement and challenge the returning champion’s hold on the podium.

The Final Jeopardy! Clue, centred on a 1980s pop culture reference, offered a direct link between film history and automotive trivia. Recognizing the DeLorean’s place in cinematic lore likely gave contestants with knowledge of that era an advantage in solving the clue correctly.

Catch them competing in today’s episode of Jeopardy!.

