Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, June 23, 2025

Jeopardy! returns on Monday, June 23, 2025, with a fresh episode in the ongoing 41st season. The new week begins with Andrew Brigger, a social studies teacher from Roseville, Minnesota, holding the champion’s podium after finishing last Friday’s match with $16,000.

Andrew opened the week with a win that gave him a solid starting point. Now he faces two fresh faces who want that champion’s spot for themselves: Emily Croke, a stay-at-home mom from Denver, Colorado, and marketing strategist David Spelman, who calls Livingston, New Jersey, home.

Their different careers highlight how Jeopardy! draws people from all kinds of backgrounds. Andrew hopes a second victory will push him toward postseason talk. Emily and David see a chance to grab the title on their first try.

The show has tested players since the 1960s through its answer-and-question twist. Final Jeopardy! still stands as the moment everyone waits for. One clue decides the game and invites viewers to play along at home. The next section breaks down today’s clue, the right response, and who is stepping behind the podium.

June 23, 2025, Monday: Today’s Final Jeopardy! question

The final clue for the next round of the game show is as follows:

"In 1896 the Vassar-educated wife of this man wrote, “Thousands of dollars may be paid for a copy of Shakespeare”"

This clue comes from the category "Collections." It focuses on individuals known for amassing rare literary works, requiring contestants to connect a quotation to a prominent American collector of Shakespeare’s writings.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, June 23, 2025

Here is the clue along with the correct response for the final question in the upcoming round.

Clue: In 1896 the Vassar-educated wife of this man wrote, “Thousands of dollars may be paid for a copy of Shakespeare.”

Solution: Who is (Henry Clay) Folger?

Henry Clay Folger, who rose through the ranks of Standard Oil to become its chairman, was an avid collector of Shakespearean texts. Together with his wife, Emily Jordan Folger, who was a Vassar graduate herself, he founded the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, D.C.

The institution houses the world’s largest collection of Shakespeare’s printed works, including numerous First Folios. The clue challenged players to associate a late-nineteenth-century quotation about the rising value of Shakespeare editions with the individual whose dedication ultimately preserved thousands of Bard-related treasures.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, June 23, 2025

Today’s contestants are Andrew Brigger, a social studies teacher from Minnesota. David Spelman, a marketing strategist based in New Jersey, and Emily Croke, a Colorado resident who manages her household full-time, both stepped up as challengers.

Andrew enters the match with one win and total earnings of $16,000. Although a single victory offers limited postseason security, a second consecutive triumph would bolster his standing and strengthen his case for later-season tournaments. Emily and David, both appearing for the first time, aim to unseat the reigning champion and begin their own runs in Jeopardy! season 41.

The Final Clue, rooted in book collecting and literary history, required contestants to recall the name of a well-known Shakespeare aficionado whose personal dedication resulted in a major public resource. Recognizing Henry Clay Folger’s role in creating a renowned Shakespeare collection was essential to claiming victory in the round and, potentially, the game itself.

Catch them competing in today’s episode.

