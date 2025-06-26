Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Jeopardy! returns on Thursday, June 26, 2025, with another matchup in its 41st season. The contestant carousel has produced a different winner in each of the last eight episodes, and the current titleholder is Kiley Campbell, a teacher from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Kiley earned $24,201 in her debut appearance, though she also rang in incorrectly eight times. A second victory would establish firmer footing and possibly halt the recent run of one-day champions.

Standing in her way are two first-time challengers: Janis Raye and Rocco Graziano. Raye, who is based in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, works in marketing and publishing, while Rocco Graziano works as a substitute teacher on Staten Island, New York.

Their varied backgrounds underline Jeopardy!’s appeal to contestants from many walks of life, each bringing distinct areas of knowledge to the buzzer. With momentum up for grabs, Kiley aims to build on her opening win, whereas Janis and Rocco see an immediate chance to claim the champion’s spot.

Since its 1960s debut, the show has relied on a unique answer-and-question format that rewards breadth of knowledge and quick recall. The Final Jeopardy! Round remains a central draw, presenting one last clue for both players and viewers. Essential details for today’s game — the clue, the correct response, and the contestant lineup — appear below.

June 26, 2025, Thursday: Today’s Final Jeopardy! question

The final clue for the upcoming round reads:

Ironic in light of her name, she was remembered in a eulogy as "the most hunted person of the modern age"

This clue falls under the category of "20th Century Figures". It asks players to identify a well-known individual whose life and media scrutiny contrasted sharply with the classical meaning of her name.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Here is the clue, followed by the correct response.

Clue: Ironic in light of her name, she was remembered in a eulogy as 'the most hunted person of the modern age"

Solution: Who was Diana, Princess of Wales?

Diana, Princess of Wales, became a global icon through her public role and extensive humanitarian work. The clue’s irony refers to Diana of Roman mythology, goddess of the hunt, while the modern Diana was relentlessly pursued by photographers and the tabloid press.

Her brother, Charles Spencer, described this contrast in his 1997 funeral eulogy, calling her “the most hunted person of the modern age.” The clue required contestants to connect the mythological reference, the phrase from the eulogy, and a prominent twentieth-century figure universally known simply as “Princess Diana.”

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Today’s Jeopardy! lineup features Kiley Campbell, a teacher from Utah; Janis Raye, a marketing and publishing professional from Vermont; and Rocco Graziano, a substitute teacher from New York.

Kiley enters with $24,201 and seeks a second win to secure a stronger postseason profile. Her first game showed both aggressive buzzing and occasional overreach, so improved accuracy could be decisive. Janis brings experience in marketing and publishing, fields that often intersect with literature, history, and business categories on the show.

Rocco’s classroom background may provide versatility in topics that span science, humanities, and pop culture. With no carry-over scores, each contestant starts even, but Kiley’s prior exposure to the game’s rhythm offers a small advantage.

The Final Jeopardy! Clue highlights a blend of mythological wordplay and twentieth-century history, a combination regularly seen in finales. Recognizing how the word “hunted” echoed both Diana’s name and her public experience was key to pinpointing the correct response.

Catch them competing in today’s episode of Jeopardy!.

