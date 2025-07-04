Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, July 4, 2025

Jeopardy! celebrates Independence Day with Game 215 of season 41. After nearly three weeks of single-day champions, the streak finally ended yesterday when Scott Riccardi, an engineer from Somerville, New Jersey, claimed his first title with a come-from-behind victory worth $17,600.

He now enters the holiday episode, looking to build real momentum at the midway point of summer tapings. Scott’s challengers are both first-timers: Andi Levenson, a senior paralegal based in Narberth, Pennsylvania, and Ricky Chandak, a Boston-area financial assurance senior.

Their varied professional backgrounds, engineering, law support, and corporate auditing, illustrate Jeopardy!’s enduring appeal to players from every walk of life. The show’s answer-and-question format has measured broad knowledge since the 1960s, and each game still turns on the final round.

One well-placed clue can reorder scores and determine whether a champion extends a run or hands the podium to a newcomer. Here is a quick rundown of today’s game, covering the final clue, the correct answer, and a brief profile of the contestants.

July 4, 2025, Friday: Today’s Final Jeopardy! question

The final clue for the upcoming round reads:

"In 2023 these 2 nations agreed to redraw part of their border near the Matterhorn due to melting glaciers"

This clue falls under the "Geography" category and asks contestants to identify the two European nations that agreed to adjust their shared border near the Matterhorn after melting glaciers shifted the ridgeline.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, July 4, 2025

Expand Tweet

Clue: In 2023, these 2 nations agreed to redraw part of their border near the Matterhorn due to melting glaciers

Solution: What are Switzerland & Italy?

The Alpine frontier between Switzerland and Italy traditionally follows the crest of glaciers near the Matterhorn. Accelerated glacier melt has shifted ridgelines and exposed newly ice-free rock, prompting both governments to adjust the boundary in 2023.

The agreement reflects wider European concerns about climate-driven landscape changes and underscores how natural features, once considered permanent, can move enough to require diplomatic updates.

For players, recognizing the Matterhorn’s location in the Pennine Alps and recalling recent news reports about melting ice offered a direct path to the correct pair of countries.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, July 4, 2025

Joining the roster are New Jersey-based engineer Scott Riccardi, Ricky Chandak, a financial assurance senior from Massachusetts, and Andi Levenson, a senior paralegal from Pennsylvania.

Scott arrived with one win and $17,600. His opening game showed balanced buzzer control and perfect accuracy in Final Jeopardy!. Ricky proved aggressive in Double Jeopardy!, converting a $12,000 Daily Double to vault into contention.

Andi demonstrated careful clue selection, especially in literature and wordplay categories, staying within striking distance while maintaining a clean error record through most of the regulation.

Heading into Final Jeopardy, Scott led with $26,400, Ricky followed at $24,400, and Andi sat at $7,400. Both leaders identified Switzerland and Italy, but Scott’s confident wager of $24,000 pushed his total to $50,400, tying two Matt Amodio wins for the 78th-highest single-game score in regular play since the 2001 dollar-value increase.

Ricky added $2,600 to finish second with $27,000, while Andi ended at $5,800 after a conservative bet. Scott’s two-day sum rises to $68,000, placing him on the early watchlist for a potential Champions Wildcard berth later in the season.

Climate-related geography clues often appear in the final round, blending current events with cartographic detail. Today’s prompt rewarded contestants who track international headlines and know the Alpine states that share iconic peaks like the Matterhorn.

Catch them competing in today’s episode.

