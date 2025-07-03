Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Thursday, July 3, 2025, marks the 214th episode of Jeopardy!’s 41st season. For the first time in more than two weeks, the show features a returning multi-day champion. Jason Singer, a real estate agent from Portland, Maine, has earned a two-day total of $48,801. After solid buzzer work and an aggressive wagering style, he looks to extend his streak ahead of the holiday weekend.

Ad

Standing in his way are two first-time challengers. Scott Riccardi is an engineer from Somerville, New Jersey, whose quick recall produced fifteen correct responses in yesterday’s opening round. Katy Doll, an instructor of American studies originally from New Orleans, brings a background steeped in history and culture that often aligns with her favourite show categories.

The program’s answer-and-question format has been testing broad knowledge since the 1960s, and each game still hinges on the Final Jeopardy! round. A single clue can reorder the scoreboard and shift the champion’s podium. Key details for today’s episode, including the Final prompt, its solution, and the contestant lineup, appear below.

Ad

Trending

July 3, 2025, Thursday: Today’s Final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

Ad

The final clue for the upcoming round reads:

“Lord of the Flies” inspired this series as did the 1994 film “Heavenly Creatures”, which starred one of the show’s actresses

This clue comes under the "TV" category. The clue asks players to link a modern drama to two earlier works that explore group dynamics and adolescent violence.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Ad

Clue: “Lord of the Flies” inspired this series, as did the 1994 film “Heavenly Creatures”, which starred one of the show’s actresses

Solution: What is Yellowjackets?

Yellowjackets premiered on Showtime in 2021. Creator Ashley Lyle cited William Golding’s novel and the film Heavenly Creatures as core influences when crafting a story that alternates between two timelines. In 1996, a New Jersey girls’ soccer team crashes in the Canadian wilderness and endures nineteen months of isolation.

Ad

In the present day, adult survivors confront the psychological cost of those events. Melanie Lynskey, one of the leads and a star of Heavenly Creatures, portrays the adult Shauna. Recognizing the show’s thematic links to both source works guides contestants to the only plausible response.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Ad

Competing in today’s episode is Scott Riccardi, an engineer from New Jersey. Jason Singer, a real estate agent from Maine, competes alongside Louisiana’s Katy Doll, who teaches American studies.

Jason enters with a two-game streak and nearly fifty thousand dollars in winnings, yet he starts the round in second place behind Scott’s fast opening. Scott records fifteen correct answers with only one miss, establishing a slim lead. Katy relies on careful clue selection and remains in contention.

Ad

Double Jeopardy! swings back toward Jason, though a five-thousand-dollar miss on a Daily Double trims his margin to four hundred dollars. Heading into Final Jeopardy, Jason held the lead with $17,000, Scott followed closely at $16,600, and Katy remained in contention with $5,600.

Both challengers identify Yellowjackets, adding pressure on Jason to respond correctly. His guess of Lost proves costly; a cover wager of $16,201 drops him to $799. Scott’s conservative bet of $1,000 lifts him to $17,600 and the champion’s spot, while Katy finishes with $7,200.

Ad

The result ends Jason’s run at two wins and highlights how contemporary television clues, rooted in specific cultural references, can reshape a game of Jeopardy!.

Catch them competing in today’s episode of Jeopardy!.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Santanu Das Santanu Das is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He honed his innate talent for storytelling and cultural analysis while pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. Growing up captivated by Hollywood films such as Forrest Gump, The Pursuit of Happyness, Dead Poets Society, and more, Santanu developed a deep appreciation for cinema and enjoys looking beyond the surface of entertainment.



With a keen eye for detail and an 'early mover mindset,' Santanu actively navigates the popular culture landscape, often spotting trends before they gain traction. This proactive approach enables him to craft timely and relevant content that resonates with readers, bridging the gap between contemporary trends and their societal impact.



Santanu admires celebrities like Christian Bale and Freddie Mercury for their dedication to their craft and their ability to push boundaries with each project. Additionally, IShowSpeed has caught his attention as an influential figure who embodies Gen Z humor.



To unwind, Santanu enjoys listening to podcasts, pushing through a workout at the gym, and exploring the outdoors. Know More