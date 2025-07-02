Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Jeopardy! opens the second day of July with Game 213 of season 41 and a chance to end a record-tying run of one-day champions. Portland, Maine, realtor Jason Singer earned $22,401 yesterday and seeks to become the first repeat champion since mid-June. He faces two new opponents who would like to keep the carousel spinning.

Jeff Foels is a stay-at-home dad from Minneapolis, Minnesota, while Stephanie Yang designs children’s books in Queens, New York. All three players bring distinct backgrounds—sales, caregiving, and publishing—which can translate into different knowledge lanes on the Jeopardy! board.

A single prompt can overturn the scoreboard, reward strategic wagers, or extend a winning streak. Below are the essential details for today’s game, including the Final clue, its correct response, and a concise look at the contestant lineup.

July 2, 2025, Wednesday: Today’s Final Jeopardy! question

The final clue for the upcoming round reads:

"He told of a patient who “took hold of his wife’s head, tried to lift it off, to put it on”."

This clue appears in the category "Men of Medicine." It asks players to recall a noted physician-author who described an unforgettable case of neurological misperception.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Clue: He told of a patient who “took hold of his wife’s head, tried to lift it off, to put it on.”

Solution: Who is Oliver Sacks?

Oliver Sacks was a British neurologist whose narrative case studies brought complex brain disorders to a general audience. The quotation comes from The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat, Sacks’s 1985 collection that recounts patients with visual agnosia, amnesia, and other rare conditions.

His ability to blend clinical detail with human stories turned medical case notes into best-selling nonfiction and later inspired stage and screen adaptations such as Awakenings. Recognizing the distinctive image of a man confusing his wife’s head for a hat and linking it to Sacks guided contestants to the correct response.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Today’s Jeopardy! roster features Jason Singer, a real estate agent from Maine, Minnesota stay-at-home dad Jeff Foels, and New York children’s book designer Stephanie Yang.

Jason begins with a one-day total of $22,401 and seeks to transform that debut into a longer run. His performance yesterday included two successful Daily Doubles and a precise Final wager.

Jeff enters with strong buzzer timing. He converted five rebound opportunities in regulation and demonstrated broad knowledge across geography, literature, and television categories. Stephanie opened the round with six correct clues and zero misses, showing careful control before the board expanded in Double Jeopardy!.

Scores were level at $13,200 apiece for Jason and Jeff heading into the Final, a scenario that left both optimal wagers and risk-heavy strategies on the table.

Each identified Oliver Sacks, yet Jason’s bold all-in bet doubled his total to $26,400, preserving his seat at the center podium and ending the single-day streak at twelve. Jeff’s conservative wager brought him to $16,799 and second place, while Stephanie finished with $4,800.

Medical history, particularly neurology, appears frequently in Jeopardy! finales. Clues often spotlight physicians whose work resonates beyond the clinic. Today’s prompt followed that pattern, rewarding players who could connect a vivid anecdote to a celebrated writer in the field.

Catch them competing in today’s episode.

