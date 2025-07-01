Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 1, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy! has a new champion tonight, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. After a competitive game, Jason Singer, a real estate agent from Portland, Maine, emerged victorious. Jason was ahead going into the Final Jeopardy round, and he got the last clue right.

Jason won a total of $22,401 at the end of the game, which was the same amount as last night's winner, Dave McBride. Jason beat both Dave, the defending champion, and Heather Kompanek, another contestant, thanks to his quick thinking and well-timed plan. Heather also got the Final Jeopardy answer right, which put her in second place. Unfortunately, Dave gave the wrong answer and came in third place.

Jeopardy!, hosted by Ken Jennings, is still one of the best quiz shows on TV. The show quizzes contestants on a wide range of topics and is known for its intellectual depth and unique answer-first format.

Jeopardy episode highlights – July 1, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy round

The Jeopardy round began with balanced gameplay among the three contestants. Dave McBride started strong, using his background in law and compliance to answer several history and business-related clues correctly. Heather Kompanek quickly picked up steam with her knowledge in literature and academia. Jason, although initially slower to buzz in, stayed calm and scored steadily.

By the end of the first round:

Jason had $2,400

Heather had $3,600

Dave trailed slightly with $3,200

This round showed equal participation with no significant lead from any player. The categories included U.S. Cities, Classic Novels, Business Lingo, and Recent History. Heather made use of her academic strengths here, correctly identifying obscure literary references. Jason avoided risk early and focused on accuracy, a move that helped later.

Double Jeopardy round

The Double Jeopardy round is where Jason turned the tide. He strategically found and answered both Daily Doubles, which significantly increased his lead. The categories this round included European History, World Literature, Inventors, and Famous Graves. His correct responses in literature and history helped boost his score quickly.

Key scores after this round:

Jason: $17,800

Heather: $11,200

Dave: $6,000

Jason used the Daily Doubles wisely. The first gave him an extra $4,000, and the second brought in another $3,600. His choice of safe but rewarding bets kept him secure in first place heading into Final Jeopardy.

Heather maintained a close second thanks to confident answers in academic and publishing-related topics. Dave stumbled in this round, missing a few mid-tier clues and failing to rebound on time.

Final Jeopardy round

The Final Jeopardy category was Buried at Westminster Abbey. Jason answered correctly and wagered $4,601, finishing with $22,401. Heather also got it right but wagered a modest $4,000, ending at $15,200. Dave guessed “Yorrick,” lost $1,300, and ended with $4,700.

Tonight's Final Jeopardy round clue stated:

"In 1991, he became the first actor in over 85 years to be interred in Poets Corner& rests near Shakespeare’s memorial."

So, what was the correct answer to it? Here it is:

"Who is Laurence Olivier?"

Contestant profiles

Jason Singer – Real estate agent, Portland, Maine

Jason is a seasoned real estate agent who specializes in markets across Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. Before entering real estate, he worked as a professional Mandarin translator and as a caddy on the PGA Tour.

He studied at Emory University, where he developed a sharp mind and fast recall, key traits in today’s game. Jason’s steady gameplay and success with the Daily Doubles made him shine.

Heather Kompanek – Product support manager, New York, NY

Heather works with Cambridge University Press and has over two decades of experience in academic product support. She holds degrees in English and History from Columbia University and is a known expert in digital publishing. On the show, her performance was strong, especially in literature and history categories.

Dave McBride – Compliance consultant, Fuquay Varina, NC

Dave returned as the defending champion with one-day winnings of $22,401. A Cornell Law graduate with a background in legal and banking compliance, Dave started well but lost momentum in the Double Jeopardy round. His incorrect Final Jeopardy answer dropped him to third place.

Game statistics from tonight’s Jeopardy! episode

Jeopardy! round scores:

Jason Singer: $2,400

Heather Kompanek: $3,600

Dave McBride: $3,200

Double Jeopardy! round scores:

Jason Singer: $17,800 (found both Daily Doubles)

Heather Kompanek: $11,200

Dave McBride: $6,000

Final Jeopardy! category: Buried at Westminster

Final Jeopardy! clue:

“In 1991, he became the first actor in over 85 years to be interred in Poets’ Corner & rests near Shakespeare’s memorial.”

Correct response: Who is Laurence Olivier?

Final scores:

Jason Singer: $22,401 (correct response, wagered $4,601) – WINNER

$22,401 (correct response, wagered $4,601) – WINNER Heather Kompanek: $15,200 (correct response, wagered $4,000) – 2nd Place

$15,200 (correct response, wagered $4,000) – 2nd Place Dave McBride: $4,700 (incorrect response “Yorrick,” lost $1,300) – 3rd Place

Daily Doubles found:

Both were found by Jason Singer in the Double Jeopardy round.

Winning streak:

Jason extends the one-day winner streak to 13 consecutive new champions.

Tonight's Jeopardy! episode continued the long history of the show with another entertaining one. Jason Singer's rise from third place in the first round of Jeopardy to winner in the final round shows how well he played and planned his moves. He won because he thought quickly during Double Jeopardy, found both Daily Doubles, and answered the last clue with confidence.

The match highlighted the importance of timing, wagering, and accuracy in Jeopardy!. It's been 13 years since the last champion, and the trend of short winning streaks still shows how tough and competitive the game has been. The bar has been raised once more as fans look forward to tomorrow's game.

