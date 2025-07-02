Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 2, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy! fans got another thrilling episode on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, as returning champion Jason Singer faced off against new challengers Jeff Foels and Stephanie Yang. The competition was intense, and every round brought shifts in the scoreboard.

Ad

The winner of Jeopardy! tonight, July 2, 2025, was Jason Singer, a real estate agent from Portland, Maine. He and Jeff Foels were tied at $13,200 going into the Final Jeopardy round, so he bet everything. “Who is Oliver Sacks?” was the right answer for Jason to the Men of Medicine category clue. His total winnings for the night were $26,400, bringing his two-day total to $48,801.

A unique answer-and-question format makes Jeopardy! a popular American quiz show that has been around for a long time. Since 1964, it has asked questions about many different subjects, making it one of the smartest game shows on TV.

Ad

Trending

Jeopardy! episode highlights – July 2, 2025, Wednesday

Ad

In this episode, Jason Singer returned as a one-day champion who had already won $22,401. Stephanie Yang, a New York City illustrator of children's books, and Jeff Foels, a Minnesota dad staying home, joined him. The game was fair from the start, and the scores stayed close throughout the Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy rounds.

Jeopardy! Round

The first round categories included Countries by Travel Itinerary, But First Coffee, Celebrities, E Before I, Isn’t It Iconic?, and Don’t You Think?

Ad

All three contestants showed knowledge in multiple categories. Stephanie gained early momentum, especially with a strong performance in “Isn’t It Iconic?” where she got a Daily Double and wagered $1,000.

Scores at the first break:

Jason: $1,200

Stephanie: $4,400

Jeff: $2,600

By the end of the Jeopardy round:

Jason: $4,800

Stephanie: $4,800

Jeff: $6,000

All players played cautiously but effectively. Jeff entered the next round with a narrow lead, and Stephanie maintained a steady performance throughout.

Double Jeopardy Round

The Double Jeopardy round introduced six new categories: National Memorials, Television, Shakespeare’s Opening Lines, Overlaps, -OLOGY, and Historical Shark Tank.

Ad

Jeff landed the first Daily Double in -OLOGY, where he correctly answered “What is reverse psychology?” and added $4,000 to his total. He was close behind Jason, who had $10,000 at the time.

Jeff hit another Daily Double under Historical Shark Tank on the next clue. He wagered $4,000 but failed to correctly answer “What is Monopoly?” which cost him the lead.

Scores before Final Jeopardy:

Jason: $13,200

Jeff: $13,200

Stephanie: $4,800

The round was competitive and intense, with all three players within striking distance depending on Final Jeopardy results.

Ad

Final Jeopardy Round

Category: Men of Medicine

Clue: He told of a patient who “took hold of his wife’s head, tried to lift it off, to put it on.”

Correct Response: Who is Oliver Sacks?

Jason and Jeff answered correctly. Stephanie also gave the correct response, but had no room to climb in the score.

Final Scores:

Jason: $26,400 (wagered all)

Jeff: $16,799 (conservative wager)

Stephanie: $4,800 (no wager)

Jason’s all-in wager and speed on the signaling device gave him the win, securing his second consecutive victory.

Ad

Contestant Profiles

Ad

Jason Singer

Originating from Portland, Maine, Jason is a real estate agent. He was an editor for a newspaper and even a caddy for PGA Tour golfers. His varied job includes translating Mandarin and negotiating high-value real estate deals.

Jason showed speed and accuracy on Jeopardy!, especially with lower-value clues. In Final Jeopardy, he made a smart all-in bet. Now, he has won a total of $48,801.

Stephanie Yang

Stephanie is a children’s book designer based in Queens, New York. As an associate art director at Scholastic, she does her job. She graduated from Amherst College and now focuses on making visual stories for kids.

Ad

She played a fair game of Jeopardy and did especially well in categories about art and creativity. Even though she got the Final Jeopardy answer right, her score didn't go up because she started the final round behind the top scorers.

Jeff Foels

Jeff is a stay-at-home dad from Minneapolis, Minnesota, with an academic background from St. Olaf College and McCormick Theological Seminary. He was ahead several times during the game and had great instincts regarding Daily Doubles. Jeff wagered a safe amount on Final Jeopardy that Jason would miss the clue, but he lost even though he got it right.

Ad

Game statistics from tonight’s Jeopardy! episode

Ad

Jeopardy! Round:

Jason: $4,800

Stephanie: $4,800

Jeff: $6,000

Double Jeopardy! Round:

Jason: $13,200

Stephanie: $4,800

Jeff: $13,200

Final Jeopardy! Round:

Category: Men of Medicine

Correct Answer: Who is Oliver Sacks?

Final Scores:

Jason Singer: $26,400 (Winner)

Jeff Foels: $16,799

Stephanie Yang: $4,800

Daily Doubles:

DD1 (Stephanie): +$1,000 (Isn’t It Iconic?)

DD2 (Jeff): +$4,000 (Correct)

DD3 (Jeff): -$4,000 (Incorrect)

Triple Stumper:

Broadway actor in “Good Night, and Good Luck”: George Clooney

Jason bet all $13,200 in Final Jeopardy. The right answer showed that he had faith in the medical category. His wager turned a tie into a strong win and secured his two-day champion status..

Ad

Also read: Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

On July 2, 2025, the Jeopardy! episode featured tough games and daring strategies. Jason Singer stood out because he made smart moves and made an all-in bet that won him his second game. Jeff Foels fought him hard and used the Daily Double well. Stephanie Yang played a good game, but she wasn't able to close the gap.

Only two players got it right, with the Final Jeopardy clue, a literary medical reference. Jason had been the first two-day champion in weeks, but this episode ended his run, ending a 13-episode streak of one-day winners.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More