Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 3, 2025, Thursday

Jeopardy! aired another episode on Thursday, July 3, 2025. With a mix of knowledge and strategy, the contestants played hard, each aiming to take home the prestigious title of Jeopardy! champion. After an intense battle, Scott Riccardi emerged as the victor, narrowly edging out Jason Singer. This was a dramatic episode where the lead shifted throughout the rounds.

Despite Jason's strong performance in the first two rounds, Scott's timely wager in Final Jeopardy helped secure his win. The day's question, "Lord of the Flies inspired this series, as did the 1994 film 'Heavenly Creatures,'" led to the correct response, "What is Yellowjackets?"

Jeopardy! has been a popular game for decades, and it is a fun mix of quick thinking and broad knowledge. Tonight's episode was no different; all of the players showed off their impressive skills. The show's format, which mixes trivia with strategy, makes every episode a fun intellectual challenge.

Jeopardy! episode highlights – July 3, 2025, Thursday

Jeopardy round

The Jeopardy round kicked off with an exciting start. The topics were varied, covering categories such as Geography, International Players Anthem, and Fun with Heteronyms. Contestants navigated through these with impressive skill. Scott Riccardi led early with $6,200, while Jason Singer followed closely with $4,200. Katy Doll struggled a bit but scored $1,200, fighting hard for a comeback.

During the round, there was a big Daily Double. Scott took a risk and bet $3,000, which made him lose the lead temporarily. But his performance in the last few minutes of the round kept him in the running, and he finished the round with a good score.

The contestants were able to think quickly and answer questions easily. Jason and Scott were tied at $3,200 at the first break. Katy, on the other hand, was far behind by $800.

Double Jeopardy round

The Double Jeopardy round saw the stakes rise. Categories like Exciting Librarians and The Eagle Has Landed tested the contestants' knowledge on obscure topics. Jason, who started strong, improved his score significantly, pushing his total to $13,200. Scott, while trailing slightly, maintained his focus, answering correctly and finishing the round with $16,600.

It all changed during the second Daily Double. Jason bet frequently, which added $5,000 to his score. Scott, on the other hand, played it safe, which kept him ahead. Even though she had a few good answers, Katy had a hard time catching up and ended up with $5,600 at the end of the round.

Going into Final Jeopardy, Jason had $17,000, Scott had $16,600, and Katy was in third with $5,600.

Final Jeopardy round

In the Final Jeopardy round, the clue in the TV category stumped some of the contestants.

The question was: "Lord of the Flies inspired this series, as did the 1994 film 'Heavenly Creatures,' which starred one of the show’s actresses."

Both Scott and Katy correctly answered "What is Yellowjackets?" but it was Scott who played it wisely.

His small wager of $1,000 secured him the win, finishing with $17,600. Jason, risking most of his score on the wrong answer, ended with $799, while Katy finished in second place with $7,200.

Contestant profiles

Scott Riccardi

Scott Riccardi, a mechanical engineer from Somerville, New Jersey, showcased his intellect throughout the game. His calm and measured approach to wagering kept him competitive, even when faced with tough questions. Scott is a recent graduate of Rutgers University and works in the field of sustainable technologies.

Katy Doll

Katy Doll, from Louisiana, was an American studies professor. Her mastery of historical topics was clearly demonstrated by her doctorate in American history. In the Jeopardy! round, she proved her academic prowess, even though she struggled with some questions related to pop culture. She succeeded admirably in second place with her strategic play and well-considered bets.

Jason Singer

The defending champion, Jason Singer of Portland, Maine, is a real estate agent with $48,801 in winnings. He was an intimidating adversary due to his extensive subject knowledge and lightning-fast reasoning abilities.

Jason was able to keep the lead for a large portion of the game, thanks to his knack for performing well under intense pressure. Unfortunately, he lost the championship because of his unsuccessful large bet in the Final Jeopardy! round.

Game statistics from tonight’s Jeopardy! episode

Jason Singer

Round 1 score : $4,200

: $4,200 Round 2 score : $17,000

: $17,000 Final score: $799

Daily Doubles:

DD1 : Wagered $3,000 on the Bloom category, losing $3,000, bringing his score down to $1,200

: Wagered $3,000 on the Bloom category, losing $3,000, bringing his score down to $1,200 DD2 : Wagered $5,000 on the The Great Depression category, increasing his score to $13,200

: Wagered $5,000 on the The Great Depression category, increasing his score to $13,200 DD3: Wagered $5,000 on Describing the Golden Globe Best Motion Picture Winners, but lost it, leaving his score at $16,400

Katy Doll

Round 1 score : $1,200

: $1,200 Round 2 score : $5,600

: $5,600 Final score: $7,200

Daily Doubles:

DD1: Did not wager on any Daily Doubles

Scott Riccardi

Round 1 score : $6,200

: $6,200 Round 2 score : $16,600

: $16,600 Final score: $17,600

Daily Doubles:

DD1 : No Daily Double wagers in round 1.

: No Daily Double wagers in round 1. DD2 : Wagered $1,600 on The Great Depression category, adding $5,000 to his score

: Wagered $1,600 on The Great Depression category, adding $5,000 to his score DD3: No Daily Double wagers in round 2.

Scott Riccardi emerged victorious in a dramatic episode of Jeopardy! tonight. He beat the other players in Final Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy, thanks to his strategy and accurate bets.

Jason Singer and Katy Doll both put up strong fights, but Scott's strong finish was enough to earn him $17,600. This episode showcased the excitement of Jeopardy! and how knowledge and strategy can win the game. As the competition heats up, viewers can expect more nail-biting episodes.

