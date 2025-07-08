Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, July 7, 2025

Jeopardy! begins a new week with Game 216 of Season 41 on Monday, July 7, 2025. Returning to the champion’s lectern is Scott Riccardi, an engineer from Somerville, New Jersey, whose holiday-weekend performance produced a $50,400 payday. It is the largest single-game total of the season, and pushed his two-day winnings to $68,000. Hoping to halt his run are two debut contestants.

Vince Carter, a lawyer based in South Pasadena, California, brings courtroom composure and a knack for bowling with European royalty. Ashley Caval Curto splits her time between tutoring and working at a Massachusetts bowling alley in Weymouth, skills that translate into patience under pressure and word-play agility.

Since the 1960s, Jeopardy! has challenged players through an answer-and-question format that rewards both depth and breadth of knowledge.

Every match ultimately pivots on the Final round, where a single clue can overturn leads or cement winning streaks. Below is a concise rundown of today’s game: the Final prompt, the correct response, and an overview of the contestant field.

July 7, 2025, Monday: Today’s Final Jeopardy! question

The final clue for the upcoming round reads:

"The last 2 Best Song Oscar winners whose titles were the same name as the movie they were in had this man in the leading role"

Category: "Movie Music"

This clue asks contestants to connect consecutive title-track Oscar winners to a single actor who headlined both films.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, July 7, 2025

Clue: The last two Best Song Oscar winners whose titles matched their films featured this actor in the lead role

Solution: Who is Daniel Craig?

The movies in question are Skyfall (2012) and No Time to Die (2021), each of which earned an Academy Award for Best Original Song while retaining the film title. Both are James Bond adventures starring Daniel Craig.

Contestants who recognized that modern title-track winners often come from the Bond franchise could quickly link the songs to Craig’s five-film tenure as 007.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, July 7, 2025

Today’s lineup features Scott Riccardi, an engineer from New Jersey; Vince Carter, a California attorney; and Ashley Caval Curto, a Massachusetts tutor and bowling lane staffer.

Scott opens the round with a Daily Double and tallies thirteen correct responses, finishing the first segment with an $8,800 lead. Vince keeps pace with precise buzzer timing, while Ashley remains close by capitalizing on literature and pop-culture categories.

In Double Jeopardy!, Scott secures a $5,000 Daily Double but briefly loses runaway status after a late reversal credits Vince with an earlier correct answer. Scores heading into Final Jeopardy! stand at $25,000 for Scott, $14,000 for Vince, and $11,600 for Ashley.

The Final Clue favors players who follow recent Oscars and James Bond releases. Vince wagers boldly, $11,001, and supplies the correct response, lifting his total to $25,001. Scott answers correctly as well, covering with a conservative $3,001 to reach $28,001 and claim a third straight victory.

However, Ashley, unable to match the Bond connection, finishes at $4,200. Scott’s three-day haul climbs to $96,001, strengthening his prospects for a Champions Wildcard invitation later in the season.

Movie-music clues frequently appear in Final Jeopardy!, often blending film history with award trivia. Today’s prompt rewarded contestants who track Oscar headlines and remember that both Adele’s Skyfall and Billie Eilish’s No Time to Die took home statues in the Best Original Song category.

