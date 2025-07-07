Who won Jeopardy! Tonight? July 7, 2025, Monday

The winner of Jeopardy! on Monday, July 7, 2025, is Scott Riccardi. He secured a victory with a total score of $28,001, outlasting his competitors in a thrilling final round. With this win, Scott extended his Jeopardy! streak to three days, accumulating a total of $96,001.

Tonight’s game had intense rounds that saw Scott dominate early on, though Vince Carter made a strong comeback during the Double Jeopardy round. Ashley Caval Curto, despite playing well, was unable to catch up in the final moments, finishing in third place. The episode's Final Jeopardy clue, in the category of movie music, was particularly challenging. Scott and Vince both provided the correct answer, "Who is Daniel Craig?", which helped Scott claim the victory.

Jeopardy! is still a mainstay of American TV, combining fun and intellectual challenges. People all over the world are still captivated by its unique format of asking trivia questions.

Jeopardy! episode highlights - July 7, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy Round

The Jeopardy round featured categories like On Your Left, What is That in the Artwork?, Water-y Responses, and Blended Families. The most interesting thing that happened was when Scott Riccardi doubled his Daily Double bet by using his knowledge of tricky phrases.

He made a good $4,400 from the clue, which said, "This phrase with two bad choices means 'no matter what,' kind of like 'between the devil and the deep blue sea.'" At the first break, Scott had the most money, with $6,600. Ashley and Vince were in second and third place, with $2,600 and $1,400, respectively.

Score Breakdown:

Scott Riccardi: $6,600

$6,600 Ashley Caval Curto: $2,600

$2,600 Vince Carter: $1,400

Double Jeopardy Round

The Double Jeopardy round was a turning point of the episode. The categories included: They Won the Battle, 20th Century Lit, TV Tough Customers, Some Econ, Potato Science, and Oh ‘M.G. Scott increased his lead, dominating with a $5,000 gain in the 20th Century Lit category by correctly answering the Daily Double about Ayn Rand's Atlas Shrugged. Ashley and Vince made strategic moves, but Scott’s consistency kept him ahead.

Score Breakdown:

Scott Riccardi: $18,200

$18,200 Ashley Caval Curto: $8,400

$8,400 Vince Carter: $7,600

Final Jeopardy Round

The Final Jeopardy category was Movie Music, with the clue:

The last two Best Song Oscar winners whose titles were the same name as the movie they were in had this man in the leading role.

Both Scott and Vince responded correctly with:

Who is Daniel Craig?

Scott wagered wisely, increasing his total to $28,001, while Vince's wager placed him at $25,001. Ashley’s wager left her with $4,200, securing her third-place finish.

Score breakdown:

Scott Riccardi: $28,001

$28,001 Vince Carter: $25,001

$25,001 Ashley Caval Curto: $4,200

Contestant Profiles

Scott Riccardi

Scott Riccardi, an engineer from Somerville, New Jersey, entered tonight's episode as a returning champion, having won two previous days. His technical background gave him an edge in the Jeopardy! game, where he displayed both quick thinking and solid knowledge across multiple subjects.

Scott’s experience as an engineer, working in fields like solar energy and mechanical design, clearly translated well into his Jeopardy! performance, as he dominated the game despite strong competition.

Ashley Caval Curto

Ashley Caval Curto, a tutor and bowling alley attendant from Weymouth, Massachusetts, brought a creative and empathetic approach to the game. Ashley's diverse academic background, including music, history, and physics, gave her a wide range of knowledge. Although she faced tough competition tonight, her thoughtful strategies and engaging personality made her a memorable contestant. In particular, her background in tutoring neurodivergent students adds an inspiring layer to her profile.

Vince Carter

Vince Carter, a skilled lawyer from South Pasadena, California, showed off his skills on tonight's Jeopardy! episode. Vince has a remarkable 24-year career as a personal injury and product liability lawyer, which helped him make good decisions during the game. Because he was competitive and willing to take calculated risks, he stayed in the running all night, almost forcing a dramatic comeback. There was no way Vince could have won tonight, but he certainly put in an impressive performance.

How Jeopardy! differs from regular game shows

Jeopardy! is different from most traditional game shows because it has its own format. As clues, contestants are given answers, and they have to word their answers as questions. Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy, and Final Jeopardy are the three rounds of the game. In addition to these rounds, Final Jeopardy has a unique betting system that lets players make higher bets based on their positions in the game.

The intellectual level of the questions is another big difference. A lot of game shows depend on physical challenges or luck, but Jeopardy! tests how much people know about a lot of different topics. The questions cover everything from history to science to pop culture and test how well players remember and understand things.

Game statistics from tonight’s Jeopardy! episode

Final scores:

Scott Riccardi: $28,001

$28,001 Vince Carter: $25,001

$25,001 Ashley Caval Curto: $4,200

Jeopardy round scores:

Scott Riccardi: $8,800

$8,800 Ashley Caval Curto: $3,200

$3,200 Vince Carter: $4,800

Double Jeopardy scores:

Scott Riccardi: $18,200

$18,200 Ashley Caval Curto: $8,400

$8,400 Vince Carter: $7,600

Final Jeopardy Wagers:

Scott Riccardi: +$3,001 (Final Total: $28,001)

+$3,001 (Final Total: $28,001) Vince Carter: No change (+$0, Final Total: $25,001)

No change (+$0, Final Total: $25,001) Ashley Caval Curto: -$1,000 (Final Total: $4,200)

Conclusion

Scott Riccardi's win on Jeopardy! tonight is the latest in a long line of impressive wins. After three days, Scott has raised a total of $96,001, showing that he is a strong contender. There were a lot of surprises tonight, especially in the last round of Jeopardy!, where the right bet made all the difference.

Even though Vince Carter played well and almost won, Scott's smart strategy and quick responses helped him win. As a game show that combines intellectual depth, strategic gameplay, and a competitive spirit, Jeopardy continues to be a unique and beloved fixture on American television.

