Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 4, 2025, Friday

Fans of Jeopardy! were treated to an exciting episode on Friday, July 4, 2025, filled with drama and high scores. Scott Riccardi, an engineer from Somerville, New Jersey, who was defending his title with a risky Final Jeopardy bet, got all the attention.

The competition was close, but Scott had a strong finish to take home another win. His quick thinking and well-thought-out plan helped him beat his rivals once more.

The Final Jeopardy clue focused on geography. The question asked which two nations agreed to redraw their border in 2023 due to melting glaciers near the Matterhorn. Scott answered correctly with “What are Switzerland and Italy?” and wagered $24,000.

His bold bet paid off, bringing his total score to $50,400, securing his second win. Ricky Chandak came second with $27,000 after also answering correctly. Andi Levenson finished third with $5,800 after an incorrect guess.

For decades, people have watched Jeopardy because of its unique question-and-answer format. Created by Merv Griffin, the style is more like reverse trivia, where contestants have to answer in the form of a question. People can test themselves on a wide range of topics thanks to its many categories and quick pace. Viewers can look forward to each new episode to find out who wins.

Jeopardy! Episode highlights – July 4, Friday, 2025

Jeopardy Round

The Jeopardy round opened with six categories: World Capitals, Marvel Characters, Nicknames, During the Last 20 Years, Planning for Disaster, and The Joy of Six-Letter Words. Returning champion Scott Riccardi found the first Daily Double in World Capitals for $600. He wagered $1,000 and answered correctly, increasing his early score and setting the tone for the game.

With quick reflexes and accuracy at the buzzer, Scott stayed ahead throughout the round. Andi Levenson tried hard but couldn't keep up with Ricky Chandak, who slowly gained ground with good answers in a number of categories. Scott was far ahead at the end of the first round.

Scores after the Jeopardy round:

Scott Riccardi: $7,600

Ricky Chandak: $3,600

Andi Levenson: $1,800

Double Jeopardy Round

In Double Jeopardy, the categories shifted to You’re All Getting Medals, Proper Name Rhyme Time, TV Makes History, That Is Some Flex, Poetry Collections, and How Odd. This round was highly competitive, with all three contestants pushing to increase their scores.

Scott found the second Daily Double in TV Makes History for $2,000. He made a confident wager of $4,000 and answered correctly, boosting his score to $22,400. However, Ricky wasn’t far behind. He uncovered the third Daily Double in You’re All Getting Medals and made a bold true Daily Double wager of $12,000. With a correct answer, Ricky briefly overtook Scott.

The round ended with all three players in strong positions, but Scott reclaimed the lead before entering Final Jeopardy.

Scores after Double Jeopardy round:

Scott Riccardi: $26,400

Ricky Chandak: $24,400

Andi Levenson: $7,400

Final Jeopardy Round

The Final Jeopardy category was Geography. The clue asked which two countries agreed to redraw their border near the Matterhorn in 2023 due to melting glaciers. The correct response was “What are Switzerland and Italy?”

Andi Levenson answered incorrectly, losing $1,600 and finishing with $5,800. Ricky Chandak answered correctly and added $2,600 to reach $27,000. Scott Riccardi also answered correctly and made a daring $24,000 wager, raising his score to a remarkable $50,400.

Final Jeopardy scores:

Scott Riccardi: $50,400 (Correct answer)

Ricky Chandak: $27,000 (Correct answer)

Andi Levenson: $5,800 (Incorrect answer)

Contestant Profiles

Scott Riccardi

He is an engineer from Somerville, New Jersey, and the returning champion. With one-day winnings of $17,600, Scott entered confidently. He led all three rounds of the game, strategically picking up Daily Doubles and answering correctly. His Final Jeopardy! The strategy was bold and paid off well, helping him secure his second consecutive win.

Ricky Chandak

He is a financial assurance senior from Boston, Massachusetts. Ricky had a slow start but surged forward in the Double Jeopardy round. He found a critical Daily Double and risked his entire $12,000, which momentarily put him in the lead. Ricky answered Final Jeopardy! correctly but was outpaced by Scott's larger wager.

Andi Levenson

She is a senior paralegal from Narberth, Pennsylvania. Andi faced difficulty during the early rounds but remained competitive. She attempted to climb back into contention, especially in the Double Jeopardy round. However, her incorrect Final Jeopardy! answer and lower scores kept her in third place.

How is Jeopardy! different from regular game shows?

Jeopardy! is unique compared to other game shows. Most shows ask questions directly and reward points for correct answers. Jeopardy! reverses this format. Contestants are given answers, and they must respond with the correct question. This twist makes the show intellectually challenging.

There are three rounds on the show: Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy, and Final Jeopardy. Each round gives you more points than the last. In games like Daily Doubles and Final Jeopardy, you can bet strategically, which can change the outcome of the game. Unlike chance-based games, Jeopardy! demands quick thinking, deep knowledge, and fast reflexes.

The categories cover different subjects, ranging from science to pop culture. The loud sounds and fast pace put pressure on the player, consistent with its tough format.

Game statistics from tonight’s Jeopardy! episode

Jeopardy Round Scores:

Scott Riccardi: $7,600

Ricky Chandak: $3,600

Andi Levenson: $1,800

Double Jeopardy Round Scores:

Scott Riccardi: $26,400

Ricky Chandak: $24,400

Andi Levenson: $7,400

Final Jeopardy Clue:

Geography – In 2023 these 2 nations agreed to redraw part of their border near the Matterhorn due to melting glaciers

Correct Answer: What are Switzerland and Italy?

Correct Answer: What are Switzerland and Italy?

Scott Riccardi: $50,400 (Winner)

Ricky Chandak: $27,000

Andi Levenson: $5,800

Scott Riccardi’s winning moment in Jeopardy!

Scott Riccardi's assured $24,000 Final Jeopardy! bid reflected his connection to his decision-making skills. Going into the final round, he was only $2,000 ahead of Ricky. Ricky could have passed him if he had bet less. Scott's decision to bet big demonstrated he trusted his knowledge and instincts.

Scott played a solid game from the first Daily Double to the last clue. He stayed calm under pressure and correctly answered across all categories. He stood out as one of the best contestants of the night due to his ability to balance risky betting with careful play when it was needed.

With a total of $68,000 across two days, Scott Riccardi will return in the next episode. Viewers will be eager to see if he can maintain his winning streak or face a new challenger who can beat his smart gameplay. The next game promises another round of strategic thinking and quick trivia.

On Friday, July 4, 2025, Jeopardy! had an exciting game. Scott Riccardi defended his title with smart play and bold betting. Ricky Chandak fought hard, especially with his risky Daily Double, but Scott's last move was the one that won the match. Andi Levenson kept up with the others, but she couldn't get ahead.

Jeopardy!'s main strengths—knowledge, timing, and bravery—were highlighted in this episode. Tonight, Scott's performance showed why people keep coming back to the show. After two days of play, Scott has won $68,000 and is the champion. Fans are looking forward to the next episode.

