Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 10, 2025, Thursday

On Thursday, July 10, 2025, Jeopardy! returned with another exciting episode featuring three contestants: Scott Riccardi, Jolynda Chenicek, and Austin Hobbs. The stakes were high as Scott, the returning champion, aimed for his sixth consecutive win. As the game progressed through various rounds, tension built up among the contestants. In the end, Scott Riccardi secured the victory, becoming the six-day champion with a total of $149,901 in winnings.

The final moments of the game were intense, as Scott was in a tight race with Jolynda heading into Final Jeopardy. The category was "Chart Toppers," and despite all three contestants being incorrect, Scott's strategic wager allowed him to hold onto his lead and claim victory. With a small wager, Scott locked out his opponents and finished with $4,999.

Jeopardy! remains a captivating game show that challenges the knowledge and wit of its contestants, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. With Ken Jennings as the host, the show continues to offer gameplay and intellectual challenges, drawing in a loyal audience every night.

Jeopardy! episode Highlights – July 10, 2025, Thursday

On July 10, 2025, there were three people playing Jeopardy!: Scott Riccardi, Austin Hobbs, and Jolynda Chenicek. With an impressive string of wins, Scott looked to keep his lead throughout the game. There were three rounds of the game: Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy, and Final Jeopardy. The competition was tough.

Jeopardy round

The Jeopardy round kicked off with a variety of categories, including The Letter of the Law, 3 E, Let’s Get Loud, Tony, Montana, and Say Hello to My Little Friend. Scott Riccardi quickly demonstrated his strength, leading the pack early on, with several correct responses in categories such as "3 E" and "Montana." However, there were twists—Scott faced a setback when he incorrectly answered a Daily Double, losing $3,000.

At the first break, Scott had $3,200, with Austin at -$800 and Jolynda at $2,000. The contestants continued to battle it out, with Scott keeping a small lead entering Double Jeopardy.

Double Jeopardy Round

In Double Jeopardy, the contestants faced new categories like It’s a Disaster, The Human Body, Architecture, U.S. Army Cadences, Recent Sci-Fi Flicks, and Words of Wisdom.

This round, Scott Riccardi had a hard time with the Daily Doubles. He missed all three and lost important points. He did have a small lead going into Final Jeopardy, but Jolynda was closing in on him.

The scores entering Final Jeopardy were:

Scott Riccardi: $6,200

$6,200 Jolynda Chenicek: $2,600

$2,600 Austin Hobbs: $1,400

Final Jeopardy Round

Final Jeopardy was the deciding moment. The category was "Chart Toppers," and the clue was about a music artist who topped the charts in 2019 under a different name. Unfortunately, all contestants gave incorrect responses. However, Scott Riccardi’s small wager of $1,401 ensured that he remained in the lead, securing a narrow victory with $4,999.

Despite missing the final clue, Scott’s strategic wager allowed him to maintain his title as champion, bringing his total winnings to $149,901.

Contestant Profiles

Scott Riccardi

Scott, an engineer from Somerville, New Jersey, entered this episode as a five-day champion with a total of $144,902. His calm demeanor and knowledge of diverse topics kept him in the lead throughout the game. He was a strong contender in both the Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy rounds but faced some challenges with the Daily Doubles.

Jolynda Chenicek

Jolynda, a teacher from Tallahassee, Florida, proved to be a formidable opponent in the game. She was competitive and was in second place heading into Final Jeopardy, with $7,800. Unfortunately, her incorrect response in Final Jeopardy caused her to fall behind Scott, finishing the game with $2,799.

Austin Hobbs

Austin Hobbs, a library specialist from San Angelo, Texas, displayed his intellectual prowess in the game, contributing to several correct answers. His poetic nature shone through as he introduced himself with a poem, and he stayed engaged in the game with witty responses. Despite his valiant effort, Austin’s incorrect wager in Final Jeopardy left him with $1,000, securing third place for the night.

How is Jeopardy! Different from Other Game Shows?

Unlike traditional game shows that often rely on physical challenges or luck, Jeopardy! is built on intellectual skill and rapid recall of information. The format is unique in its combination of clues presented in the form of answers, with contestants required to respond in the form of questions.

This format not only tests participants' knowledge across various subjects, such as history, science, literature, and current events, but also their quick thinking and strategic decision-making.

Another distinctive feature of Jeopardy! is its use of Daily Doubles and Final Jeopardy, which add elements of risk and reward. Contestants can wager any amount of their current score on the Daily Doubles and Final Jeopardy, introducing an additional layer of strategy.

Game Statistics from Tonight’s Jeopardy! Episode

Jeopardy Round:

Scott Riccardi: $3,200

Austin Hobbs: -$800

Jolynda Chenicek: $2,000

Daily Double 1 (Category: Montana)

Clue: These Native American people of Montana were named for the color of their moccasins.

Scott's Wager: $3,000 (Lost $3,000)

Scott's Score After DD1: $3,200

Double Jeopardy Round:

Scott Riccardi: $6,200

Austin Hobbs: $1,400

Jolynda Chenicek: $2,600

Daily Double 2 (Category: The Human Body)

Clue: The ball of the ball-and-socket shoulder joint is the head of this arm bone.

Scott's Wager: $4,000 (Lost $4,000)

Scott's Score After DD2: $2,200

Daily Double 3 (Category: Words of Wisdom)

Clue: Latin for “rude” or “rough” gives us this adjective that means scholarly.

Scott's Wager: $3,000 (Lost $3,000)

Scott's Score After DD3: $8,200

Final Jeopardy Round:

Category: Chart Toppers

Scott Riccardi: $4,999

Austin Hobbs: $1,000

Jolynda Chenicek: $2,799

Final Scores:

Scott Riccardi: $4,999 (6-day total: $149,901)

$4,999 (6-day total: $149,901) Austin Hobbs: $1,000

$1,000 Jolynda Chenicek: $2,799

On July 10, 2025, an episode of Jeopardy!, Scott Riccardi beat his opponents by a small margin to win his sixth straight game. He was very successful because he could keep calm under pressure and make smart bets.

Even though everyone did a great job, the Final Jeopardy round was the one that decided who won. Scott's win solidifies his place in Jeopardy! history. He now has a total of $149,901 in winnings, and this victory will only add to his winning streak. The show is still a fun intellectual challenge for both contestants and viewers.

