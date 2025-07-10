Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, July 10, 2025

The popular game show Jeopardy! is set to return with its latest episode today, and fans will witness one of the best ongoing streaks of the current season. Scott Riccardi, an engineer from Somerville, has been on a hot run of form since the weekend. He is continuing the game for yet another day as he has accumulated a total of $144,902 during his five-day streak.

Jeopardy! has been one of the most popular trivia shows on television ever since it first aired back in the 1960s. The current season started in September 2024, and today's episode will mark game 219 of season 41.

While yesterday's contestants, Rahul and Sarah, could not edge it out in the final round, there will be two new challengers today. Joining Scott are Jolynda Chenicek from Tallahassee, Florida, and Austin Hobbs from San Angelo, Texas. Stay tuned for the July 10, 2025, episode of the game show to check out whether Scott will inch closer to the all-time record books or not.

The final round of the show is one that has the audience and the contestants hot on their heels as it presents a challenging twist in the game. To make things more interesting, the audience can even participate with the contestants in the final round. Stay ahead of the curve as we compile the necessary details to solve the clue for the final round of today's game show.

July 10, 2025, Thursday: Today’s final Jeopardy! question

The final round question of the July 10, 2025, episode of the game show is as follows:

"His mother named him after her dream car but he topped the charts in 2019 under this moniker"

Pop culture fans have a slight advantage for the upcoming final round question, as it belongs to the category Chart Toppers.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, July 10, 2025

The solution for the final round of today's Jeopardy! episode is:

Clue: His mother named him after her dream car, but he topped the charts in 2019 under this moniker

Solution: Who is Lil Nas X

Thursday’s Final Jeopardy clue requires contestants to have knowledge of pop culture. The artist referenced in the solution is a famous rapper/singer, Lil Nas X, who rose to fame with his breakout song Old Town Road. Born Montero Lamar Hill in 1999, his mother named him after her dream car, the Mitsubishi Montero. This is the detail that adds a personal narrative to his widely recognized stage persona and the key clue to answering today's final round question.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, July 10, 2025

Today's episode sees Scott Riccardi, an engineer from Somerville, return for the fifth day in a row. Jolynda Chenicek, a teacher from Tallahassee, Florida, will join him. The third contestant for the day is Austin Hobbs, a library specialist from San Angelo, Texas.

The upcoming episode will certainly be one to watch out for as Scott Riccardi sets his sights on entering Jeopardy! history books. He still has some ways to enter the list of the top 20 regular play earners, but if he continues his form, it may soon become a reality. Scott has already made history in season 41 by becoming the largest single-game earner of the season (winning $50,400 in the weekend).

Stay tuned for an exciting episode of Jeopardy! on ABC.

