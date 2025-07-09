Jeopardy! returns tonight with another anticipated episode as a contestant continues his hot streak since the weekend. Scott Ricardi is set to return with a chance to add to his current earnings of $96,001 (as of Tuesday).

The engineer from Somerville is edging closer to his dream of purchasing a marimba as he approaches the $100,000 mark, returning to Game 218 of Season 41 of the game show. Scott has already made it to Jeopardy! record books as the largest single-game earner of the season (earning $50,400 over the weekend).

In today's episode, Scott will face off against Rahul Kak, a Brooklyn law student making his debut on the show. Also competing against both of them will be a lawyer from New York named Sarah Mulligan.

Ever since it first aired in the 1960s Jeopardy! has made its way into the hearts of fans with its exciting format and mind-bending trivia. The game is engaging not only for the contestants but also for the fans alike. The ongoing season 41 of the show premiered in September 2024 and will air its upcoming episode on ABC.

One of the most eagerly awaited portions of each episode is the Final Jeopardy! round, where the contestants are presented with a challenging twist. It is equally awaited by the fans since they get to partake along with the contestants, too. Stay ahead of the curve as we compile the clue and the answer for today's round of the game show.

July 9, 2025, Wednesday: Today’s final Jeopardy! question

The final round question for the July 9, 2025, episode of the game show is as follows:

"A 2nd c. inscription in Northern England records that the gods imposed “the necessity of keeping intact the empire” on this man"

History buffs will be a fan of today's question, as it belongs to the category of Ancient Builders.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Here is the solution for today's Jeopardy clue:

Clue: A 2nd c. inscription in Northern England records that the gods imposed “the necessity of keeping intact the empire” on this man.

Solution: What is Hadrian?

Wednesday’s final clue in “Ancient Builders” is a strong test of contestants’ historical and contextual knowledge. The clue references a 2nd-century inscription in Northern England about “the necessity of keeping intact the empire.” The correct response, Hadrian, one of Rome’s most significant emperors, Publius Aelius Hadrianus, who ruled from 117–138 AD.

Hadrian is best known for commissioning the construction of Hadrian’s Wall in 122 AD, a formidable defensive fortification that spanned nearly 80 miles across what is now Northern England. The wall marked the northern boundary of the Roman Empire in Britain, serving both as a military fortification against northern tribes and as a symbol of Rome’s strength and territorial limits.

The key to this clue will be linking the phrases “Northern England,” “2nd century,” and “keeping the empire intact” to Roman Britain with Hadrian’s policy of defense and stability.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Today's episode sees the return of engineer Scott Ricardi, who is already on a streak of wins. Joining him is Brooklyn law student Rahul Kak and a lawyer from New York named Sarah Mulligan.

Stay tuned for the final winner of today's episode to see if Scott can continue his impressive run of form.

