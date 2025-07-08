Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 8, 2025, Tuesday

On tonight's Jeopardy! episode, Scott Riccardi emerged as the winner, successfully defending his title for the fourth consecutive day. The episode aired on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, featuring fierce competition from two other contestants—Dan Puma and Elise Canup.

Ad

The final Jeopardy question of the day was about 1950s literature. The clue was:

"At the beginning of this story, the main character is reminded that he went turtle hunting off the Mosquito Coast."

The correct response was right for all three contestants.

"The Old Man and the Sea."

However, it was Scott's bold bet that helped him win the game and brought his winning total to $36,401.

Ad

Trending

Jeopardy!, one of the most popular and enduring game shows in the United States, has seen several contestants compete for grand prizes. The show features a distinctive format, with the contestants answering clues from a wide range of topics in various categories, which has been its hallmark since its debut.

Jeopardy! episode Highlights – July 8, 2025, Tuesday

Ad

Jeopardy Round

In the Jeopardy round, Scott Riccardi, the returning champion, led with a strong performance, quickly establishing his dominance. The round's categories included Notable names, Hot Time in the Old Town, That’s Honorrific, Days in Tech History, Those are the Lyrics, and Multiple Meanings.

Elise Canup had a remarkable moment when she found the Daily Double under the "Hot Time in the Old Town" category.

She wagered all her full earnings of $1,800, answering correctly, and doubled her score to $3,600. By the end of the round, Scott Riccardi held the lead with $7,600. Elise Canup was in second with $4,200, while Dan Puma, despite some good attempts, had accumulated $3,400 by the time the round ended.

Ad

Scores at the end of Jeopardy Round:

Scott Riccardi: $7,600

Elise Canup: $4,200

Dan Puma: $3,400

Double Jeopardy Round

The Double Jeopardy round brought even more intense action as the contestants faced categories like Best Sellers, State Oddity, Hollywood Hodgepodge, X Marks, and The Spot.

Dan Puma had an exciting moment when he found both of the remaining Daily Doubles. The first came in the "State Oddity" category at $1,600, where he wagered everything and doubled his score to $6,800 after a correct response.

Ad

Dan’s momentum continued as he found the second Daily Double in the “Spot” category at $1,200. He wagered $3,000, and after correctly answering, his score shot up to $11,400. Scott, however, remained consistent, maintaining his lead with $23,200 heading into Final Jeopardy. Despite a strong performance from Dan, Scott’s steady gameplay ensured he stayed ahead.

Scores at the end of Double Jeopardy Round:

Scott Riccardi: $23,200

Dan Puma: $18,200

Elise Canup: $2,200

Final Jeopardy Round

The Final Jeopardy category was 1950s Literature. The clue, “At the start of this tale, the title character is reminded he went turtling off the Mosquito Coast,” was a reference to The Old Man and the Sea. All three contestants answered correctly, but it was Scott's bold wager of $13,200 that boosted his total to $36,401, securing his win.

Ad

Dan Puma also answered correctly, wagering $5,001, which raised his final score to $23,201, finishing just behind Scott. Elise Canup, despite a good effort, finished with $4,200 after wagering $2,000. Scott Riccardi's performance tonight made him a four-day champion, with total winnings of $132,402.

Scores at the end of Final Jeopardy:

Scott Riccardi: $36,401

Dan Puma: $23,201

Elise Canup: $4,200

Contestant Profiles

Ad

Scott Riccardi

Scott Riccardi is an engineer from Somerville, New Jersey, who entered today’s Jeopardy! episode as the returning champion. With his strong performances in previous days, he brought his total winnings to $96,001 before today's game.

Scott’s ability to stay calm under pressure and his consistent gameplay gave him the edge once again in today’s match. His winnings after the episode have now surpassed $130,000, making him one of the most formidable contenders this season.

Ad

Dan Puma

Dan Puma is a salesperson from Chicago, Illinois, gave Scott a run for his money during the Double Jeopardy round. His strategic use of Daily Doubles and well-calculated wagers showcased his strong game sense.

Dan’s efforts were commendable, and though he finished second with $23,201, his performance proved he could compete with the best. He remains a strong contender for any future appearances.

Elise Canup

Elise Canup, an advertising producer from Richmond, Virginia, was the third contestant in today’s game. Elise had a promising start and demonstrated a sharp knowledge base, especially with her Daily Double win.

Ad

However, despite her best efforts, she was unable to keep up with Scott and Dan’s performances in the later rounds. She ended with a respectable $4,200, given the highly competitive match.

How Jeopardy! Differs from Regular Game Shows

Ad

Jeopardy! is set up in a way that makes it different from other game shows. In contrast to many traditional game shows that depend on luck or speed, Jeopardy! tests contestants' knowledge across a wide range of topics.

The contestants are given hints in the form of answers, and they must answer with the right question. The famous reverse-answer format of the show forces contestants to think quickly and correctly, which requires a mix of skill, strategy, and a lot of general knowledge.

Ad

There are also Daily Doubles and the Final Jeopardy round on the show, where players can bet some of their winnings. This makes the game more exciting and strategic.

On other quiz shows, speed is very important. But on Jeopardy!, the contestants' ability to remember facts quickly and correctly is more important. Because of its unique format, the show is more of a test of intelligence and trivia skills than of reflexes.

Ad

Game statistics from Tonight’s Jeopardy! episode

Jeopardy Round:

Scott Riccardi: $7,600

Elise Canup: $4,200

Dan Puma: $3,400

Double Jeopardy Round:

Scott Riccardi: $23,200

Dan Puma: $18,200

Elise Canup: $2,200

Final Jeopardy:

Scott Riccardi: $36,401 (Final Winnings)

Dan Puma: $23,201

Elise Canup: $4,200

Final Score Summary:

Scott Riccardi: $36,401

Dan Puma: $23,201

Elise Canup: $4,200

Scott Riccardi has won four days in a row and has now made a total of $132,402. His win tonight reflects his strong performance and broad knowledge across various subjects.

Ad

The July 8, 2025, episode of Jeopardy! was filled with high-stakes gameplay, smart wagering, and exciting moments. Scott Riccardi, who had already won three times, secured his fourth win with a total score of $36,401.

Though Dan Puma and Elise Canup put up a tough challenge, Scott's ability to answer correctly and his smart bets made sure he won. Jeopardy! is still one of the most interesting game shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More