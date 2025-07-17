Who won Jeopardy! Tonight? July 16, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy! crowned Scott Ricardi as the winner of tonight’s episode, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. He returned to the show with a nine-day winning streak and added another victory, bringing his total wins to ten.

With this win, Scott now holds a cumulative prize amount of $262,101. The game was close, especially during the first two rounds, but Scott’s calculated play and strategic betting helped him maintain his lead throughout the game.

In tonight’s Jeopardy!, Scott competed against Ivana Lopez, a librarian from Florida, and David Richeloft, a program manager from Washington, D.C. Ivana performed strongly in the first round, while David made a comeback in the second round.

Scott, on the other hand, made smart choices with both of his Daily Doubles and the answer to the Final Jeopardy question with a zero bet, which secured his place as champion once more.

American quiz show Jeopardy! has been around for a long time. Contestants are given clues and have to answer in the form of a question. People know it for its unique format and famous final round that tests both trivia knowledge and the ability to think strategically.

Jeopardy! episode highlights – July 16, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy round

The first round categories were: Military Bases, Picture the Grammy-Winning Band, The 10th, Planes, No Trains But Some Automobiles, Name That Bible Book, and Cockney Rhyming Slang. The game started with all three contestants scoring steadily. Ivana led briefly after the first break with $4,000, ahead of Scott’s $3,600 and David’s $1,400.

Scott found the first Daily Double under the Military Bases category for $800. The clue referenced a training program known for speed, and Scott correctly answered “What is Top Gun?,” raising his score to $6,000.

By the end of the Jeopardy round:

Scott : $7,800

: $7,800 Ivana : $6,600

: $6,600 David: $3,400

Scott entered the next round with a slight lead. Ivana was close behind and actively challenging him, while David trailed but stayed within striking range.

Double Jeopardy round

The Double Jeopardy categories were: Egyptian History, One Word on the Theater Marquee, Scientists, Three Consonants in a Row, Public Television, and American Families. The competition heated up in this round. Scott expanded his lead with a confident wager on the second Daily Double under Scientists, worth $1,600.

With a score of $13,400 at that point, he bet $8,000 and correctly responded with “Who was Celsius?” His score jumped to $21,400. David found the third Daily Double in “American Families” for $2,000 and correctly answered “What is Pritzker?” He added $3,600 to reach $7,400.

Ivana played aggressively and aimed to close the gap, but a miss on a $400 clue late in the round made the difference.

Scores after Double Jeopardy:

Scott : $28,600

: $28,600 Ivana : $13,800

: $13,800 David: $8,600

Scott secured a runaway lead going into the final round.

Final Jeopardy round

The Final Jeopardy category was USA. The clue was:

“Its creator imagined it as a place for young and old, offering nostalgia of the past with exciting glimpses into the future.”

The correct response was:

“What is Disneyland?”

Scott answered correctly and wagered $0, keeping his total at $28,600 .

answered correctly and wagered $0, keeping his total at . David answered correctly and added $5,201, finishing with $13,801 .

answered correctly and added $5,201, finishing with . Ivana answered incorrectly with “What is Epcot?” and lost $3,800, ending with $10,000.

Scott’s smart decision not to wager in the final round preserved his lead and granted him a tenth straight victory.

Contestant Profiles

Scott Ricardi – The Champion

Scott Ricardi is a mechanical engineer from Somerville, New Jersey. Before joining Jeopardy!, he worked in energy and mechanical design. Scott’s strong performance in both regular and Daily Double clues has kept him in the lead throughout his winning streak. Tonight, he played with precision and avoided risks, making no wager in Final Jeopardy. His current 10-day total stands at $262,101.

Ivana Lopez – The Challenger

Ivana is a librarian from Florida who brought competitive energy to the game. She performed well in the Jeopardy round and stayed close to Scott’s score in Double Jeopardy. However, a wrong answer in Final Jeopardy cost her a higher finish. Ivana ended with $10,000, showing solid gameplay and quick thinking throughout the episode.

David Richeloft – The Diplomat

With the US Department of State, David is in charge of plans. He got off to a slow start, but he got better in Double Jeopardy by getting a Daily Double. as he knew a lot about American history and world events, he finished in a respectable 13th place, earning $13,801.

How Jeopardy! stands out from other game shows

Being an answer-and-question show, Jeopardy! is different from other quiz shows. The contestants are given hints and have to answer in the form of a question. This structure turns the usual way trivia works on its head by rewarding both knowledge and correct wording.

Unlike shows with spinning wheels or parts based on luck, Jeopardy! requires pure intelligence, memory, and the ability to think quickly.

There are three rounds in each episode: Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy, and Final Jeopardy. There are also Daily Doubles on the show, which let contestants risk a lot of their winnings. This format recognizes academic excellence and has kept viewers interested for decades.

Game statistics from Tonight’s Jeopardy! episode

Jeopardy! Round Scores:

Scott Ricardi : $7,800

: $7,800 Ivana Lopez : $6,600

: $6,600 David Richeloft : $3,400

: $3,400 Daily Double #1: Scott – wagered $2,000 under Military Bases → Correct (“Top Gun”)

Double Jeopardy! Round Scores:

Scott Ricardi : $28,600

: $28,600 Ivana Lopez : $13,800

: $13,800 David Richeloft : $8,600

: $8,600 Daily Double #2 : Scott – wagered $8,000 under Scientists → Correct (“Celsius”)

: Scott – wagered $8,000 under Scientists → Correct (“Celsius”) Daily Double #3: David – wagered $3,600 under American Families → Correct (“Pritzker”)

Final Jeopardy!:

Category : USA

: USA Clue : “Its creator imagined it as a place for young and old, offering nostalgia of the past with exciting glimpses into the future.”

: “Its creator imagined it as a place for young and old, offering nostalgia of the past with exciting glimpses into the future.” Correct Response : What is Disneyland?

: What is Disneyland? Scott : Correct, wagered $0 → Final score: $28,600

: Correct, wagered $0 → Final score: $28,600 Ivana : Incorrect (“Epcot”), wagered $3,800 → Final score: $10,000

: Incorrect (“Epcot”), wagered $3,800 → Final score: $10,000 David: Correct, wagered $5,201 → Final score: $13,801

Final Scores:

Scott Ricardi : $28,600

: $28,600 David Richeloft : $13,801

: $13,801 Ivana Lopez: $10,000

Total Winnings:

Scott Ricardi’s 10-day total: $262,101

At the end of the Double Jeopardy round, Ivana sped up her search for clues to try to close the gap. She buzzed in on a $400 clue on purpose to try to close the gap with Scott, but she missed, which hurt her chances in the end.

Scott Ricardi won his tenth straight game on tonight's episode of Jeopardy!, showing once again why he is one of Season 41's toughest contestants. With a total of $262,101 after 10 days, he is one of the best players in the show's history.

Fans will be very interested in seeing how long Scott's winning streak lasts as Season 41 goes on.

