Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, July 11, 2025

Jeopardy! is set to return with Game 220 of season 41 today. This week has seen one of the best runs of form by a contestant in the current season. Scott Ricardi, an engineer from Somerville, has been on a hot six-day streak since last weekend and is looking to add to his earnings of $149,901 (till Thursday, July 10).

Jeopardy! has been a massive hit among trivia fans ever since the game show first aired back in the 1960s. The current host of the show is the charismatic Ken Jennings, who is a massive fan of the game himself. He has cemented his name in the history book with an unprecedented 74-game victory streak worth $2,520,000.

While Scott Ricardi is still a long way away from matching the host's winning streak, he made history in season 41 by becoming the largest single-game earner of the season. He won a whopping $50,400 on Independence Day.

While the game show keeps viewers glued to the edge of their seats with its exciting trivia, it is the final round that is the most eagerly awaited by the contestants and fans alike. The round poses a single challenging clue where they have to wager a portion of their total earnings. Another exciting part is that, in the final round, even the audience can partake in answering the question along with the contestants.

Stay ahead of the curve for today's final round as we compile all the necessary details to solve it.

July 11, 2025, Friday: Today’s final Jeopardy! question

The question for the final round of today's episode of Jeopardy! is:

"Described as both a 'beautiful violet' & 'French Blue' in the 1600s, this object went on tour in the 1900s before landing in the Smithsonian"

History buffs have an advantage in solving the final round question for the upcoming episode of the game show. The category for the final round question today is Historic Objects.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, July 11, 2025

Here is the solution for the final round question posed in the upcoming episode of the game show:

Clue: Described as both a “beautiful violet” & “French Blue” in the 1600s, this object went on tour in the 1900s before landing in the Smithsonian

Solution: What is the Hope Diamond?

The category of historic objects has featured in several memorable episodes, testing players on both cultural history and iconic objects. The Hope Diamond is one of the most famous and intriguing pieces of historical artifacts in the world.

It currently sits in the Smithsonian’s Harry Winston Gallery, where it has been displayed since 1958 after being donated by famed jeweler Harry Winston. Its history dates back to the 1600s when it was discovered in India and later described by European owners as a “beautiful violet” and “French Blue.”

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, July 11, 2025

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! features a face that has become familiar with fans over the week, as engineer Scott Ricardi returns for his sixth day in a row. Joining him will be Andrew Wang, a medical student from Winnetka, Illinois. The third contestant for the day is Edaureen Muhamad Nor, a book critic from Silver Spring, Maryland.

Stay tuned for today's episode on ABC to find out whether Scott can continue his inspired run or whether he will be finally bested by one of the contestants coming in today.

