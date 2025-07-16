Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Jeopardy! will be back with its third episode of the week on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The upcoming episode of the long-running game show is set to feature one of the best contestants this season, who entered his name into the Jeopardy! history books with an inspiring run of form.

Scott Ricardi, a mechanical engineer from Somerville, New Jersey, finished his 9-day game-winning streak with a total collection of $233,501. As he continues one of the best runs of Season 41, he also entered the list of the Top 20 all-time Jeopardy! regular play winners. He toppled Roger Craig from the 20th, who earlier held the spot, winning $231,200 from a seven-day run.

Scott correctly guessed Tuesday's answer, 'What is August?', which belonged to the category of 'Theatre'. Viewers have been eagerly anticipating the final round question for the upcoming episode of the game show.

Jeopardy! is one of the longest-running trivia game shows in America, and it has been a fan favorite largely due to its unconventional format. The show hands contestants a set of clues from which they have to correctly guess the solution.

The final round of the game is even more thrilling as it has the contestants provide the solution in the form of a question. Stay ahead of the curve as we uncover the final round question and solution for the upcoming episode of the game show.

July 16, 2025, Wednesday: Today’s final Jeopardy! question

The final round question for the upcoming episode of the game show has been revealed. Here is today's question:

"Its creator imagined it as a place for young & old, offering “nostalgia of the past with exciting glimpses into the future”

The category for today's final round question is one of the broadest categories of the game show. The category is U.S.A.. Although the question might seem daunting, the solution is quite simple and will surprise viewers. It is explored in the next section.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, July 16, 2025

The clue and the solution for the Wednesday, July 16 episode of the game show are:

Clue: Its creator imagined it as a place for young & old, offering “nostalgia of the past with exciting glimpses into the future

Solution: What is Disneyland?

Today's final round solution is rooted in both American pop culture and business history. Envisioned by the master animator Walt Disney, Disneyland is one of the greatest cultural landmarks of America. The theme park continues to shape how generations experience joy, storytelling, and the possibilities of imagination.

Walt Disney’s vision for Disneyland was to craft a space that blended childhood wonder with innovation, famously describing it as “the essence of America". The hint "blends nostalgia of the past with exciting glimpses into the future” is one of the major giveaways to the solution. Opened in 1955 in Anaheim, California, Disneyland became the cornerstone of Disney’s global theme park empire.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, July 16, 2025

The upcoming episode of the show sees the return of mechanical engineer Scott Ricardi, who is on a nine-day win streak.

Joining Scott today is Ivanna Lopez, a librarian originally from Tampa, Florida. The third contestant on the episode is Dave Richelsoph, a program manager from Washington, D.C.

Stay tuned for the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! on ABC.

