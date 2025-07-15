Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Jeopardy! returns with the second episode of the new week as fans tune in to watch one of the best ongoing streaks of the current season. Last week, one of the contestants, Scott Ricardi, ended on a seven-game win streak. He continued his run on yesterday's episode after correctly guessing the correct answer, "Who is Robert Downey Jr."

Ricardi currently holds an eight-day total of $201,301 and will have the chance to increase his earnings today. Scott is already the largest single-game earner of the season, winning a whopping $50,400 in one day. He edged out against Amanda Hopkins, an analytics manager originally from New Providence, New Jersey, and Paul Swain, a tutor from Vancouver, Washington.

The television game show created by Merv Griffin in 1964 has been a favorite among trivia and quiz show fans ever since. Jeopardy! flips the script of the usual quiz show format of a question followed by an answer. Participants are rather handed a set of clues from which they have to guess the answer. The most thrilling round is the final round, where contestants have to provide the solution in the form of a question.

We have compiled all the necessary details to stay ahead of the curve during the final round question of today's round of the game show. Follow along with the article for the final round question and the solution.

July 15, 2025, Tuesday: Today’s final Jeopardy! question

The question for the final round of the July 15, 2025 episode of Jeopardy! is:

"The title of a Pulitzer-winning play from 2007 mentions this month, as does another winner from 54 years prior"

The category for today's final round question is Theatre. The clue is not a very simple one to follow; however, it will definitely catch the fancy of thespians. Although the clue might seem challenging, read ahead for the answer in the next section.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Here is the solution for the final round question posed in the final round of today's game show.

Solution: What is August?

Today’s clue calls back to Pulitzer Prize-winning plays separated by over half a century, both of which share a common thread: the month of August.

The older play referenced is John Patrick’s The Teahouse of the August Moon, which won the Pulitzer for Drama in 1954. This comedy about the American occupation of Okinawa after World War II was popular in its time and was later adapted into a film.

The more recent play referenced in the clue is Tracy Letts’ August: Osage County, which won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2008 (for the 2007 play) and later became an Oscar-nominated film starring Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, July 15, 2025

The contestants for the upcoming round of the game show include engineer Scott Ricardi from Somerville, New Jersey. The eight-day game-winning contestant is going to be joined by Pete Johnston, a filmmaker & educator from Lansing, Michigan. The third contestant for the episode is Carl Adams, a litigation technology specialist originally from Des Moines, Iowa.

Stay tuned for the July 15, 2025, episode of Jeopardy! on ABC.

