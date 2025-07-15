Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 15, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy! has won audiences' hearts for decades with its unique blend of intellectual rigor and rapid-fire trivia. In each episode, the contestants are put up against a series of tough categories that test their knowledge and ability to think quickly.

Ad

On Tuesday, July 15, 2025, viewers were treated to another episode featuring returning champion Scott Ricardi. It was going to be a tough fight to defend his title against Pete Johnston, a filmmaker and teacher, and Carl Adams, an expert in litigation technology. Ricardi was going for his ninth straight win, so the stakes were high.

Scott Ricardi won the episode, giving him his ninth win in an exciting finale. The mechanical engineer from Somerville, New Jersey, Ricardi, was in the clear throughout the game because he played well in the earlier rounds.

Ad

Trending

As the last round got closer, he kept his cool and bet strategically, which helped him win with a final score of $32,200. With this win, he raised his total prize money to $233.51, making him an even stronger Jeopardy contender.

The popular American game show Jeopardy! has always stood out for being difficult and requiring knowledge in a wide range of areas. Jeopardy! continues to test not only trivia knowledge but also critical thinking and the ability to respond quickly. It is still one of the most famous game shows on TV, with a lot of loyal fans and a long and interesting history.

Ad

Jeopardy! episode highlights: July 15, 2025, Tuesday

Ad

On the July 15, 2025, episode of Jeopardy!, three exceptional contestants—Scott Ricardi, Pete Johnston, and Carl Adams—had an exciting match. The returning champion Ricardi's strategic moves and impressive knowledge across a wide range of categories gave the episode its own unique feel.

The whole game, from the first round of Jeopardy! to the final round, was dramatic and required careful thinking.

Jeopardy round

The Jeopardy round of the July 15 episode kicked off with a series of exciting categories, including Drums and Percussion, King Me, and Single, Double, Homer. Ricardi quickly made his presence felt, dominating the round early on. His first major move came when he found the Daily Double in the Homer category at the $600 clue.

Ad

Ricardi wagered $4,000, and when he got the answer right, his score doubled, making it $8,200. He was way ahead at the end of the round, with $12,600. Pete Johnston finished the round competitively, but with only $6,000. Carl Adams, on the other hand, had a hard time getting going and ended up with only $400.

Scores at the end of the Jeopardy round:

Scott Ricardi: $12,600

Pete Johnston: $6,000

Carl Adams: $400

Also read: Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Ad

Double Jeopardy round

In the Double Jeopardy round, the categories included Science Quiz, Before and After, and Doing Time Together, among others. The round featured multiple Daily Doubles, which added excitement and suspense.

Carl Adams found the second Daily Double in the Movies Set in the 1920s category at the $1,200 clue. By the end of the round, Ricardi held a commanding lead, with Pete Johnston trailing behind with $15,600, and Carl Adams at $9,100.

Ad

His score at the time was $2,800, and he bet $2,700. He got it right, and his score went up to $5,500. Ricardi kept winning, getting another Daily Double in the It's Borderline category. He bet $6,000 and got the right answer, which raised his total to $28,200.

Scores at the end of the Double Jeopardy round:

Scott Ricardi: $28,200

Pete Johnston: $15,600

Carl Adams: $9,100

Also read: Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Final Jeopardy round

The Final Jeopardy clue was in the category Theater, and the clue was as follows:

Ad

"The title of a Pulitzer-winning play from 2007 mentions this month, as does another winner 54 years prior."

The correct response was:

"What is August?"

The clue referred to the plays August: Osage County (2007) and The Tea House of the August Moon (1954). Ricardi wagered $4,000, bringing his final total to $32,200, which sealed his victory. Pete Johnston bet $12,61 and finished with $28,21, while Carl Adams wagered nothing, finishing with $9,100.

Final scores:

Ad

Scott Ricardi: $32,200

Pete Johnston: $28,21

Carl Adams: $9,100

Contestant profiles

Ad

Scott Ricardi

Scott Ricardi, the mechanical engineer from Somerville, New Jersey, brought his analytical skills to the Jeopardy stage. A graduate of Rutgers University, Ricardi’s career in mechanical engineering and security systems gave him an edge in problem-solving and strategy.

His methodical approach to the game was evident, as he consistently made smart wagers and displayed strong knowledge across various categories, from history to science. His calm demeanor and precise thinking helped him maintain the lead position throughout the episode.

Ad

Also read: Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, July 11, 2025

Pete Johnston

Pete Johnston, a filmmaker and educator from Lansing, Michigan, approached the game with a unique perspective. As a film studies professor at Michigan State University, Johnston's background in storytelling and social advocacy brought an artistic flair to his gameplay.

Throughout the episode, he demonstrated deep cultural and historical knowledge, especially in categories like theater. Although he was a strong competitor, Johnston's Final Jeopardy wager was risky and ultimately left him just shy of the victory.

Ad

Also read: Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Carl Adams

Carl Adams, a litigation technology specialist from Minneapolis, Minnesota, did well on Jeopardy! because he was knowledgeable in law and was also very interested in history. Adams knew a lot about complicated, fact-based trivia because he had worked in federal litigation and law.

Adams had a rough start to the game, but he came back strong in the Double Jeopardy round, highlighting his intelligence and determination. He finished with a respectable $9,100; however, since he didn't bet anything in Final Jeopardy, he wasn't in the running for the big prize.

Ad

Also read: Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 11, 2025, Friday

How is Jeopardy! different from regular game shows?

Ad

Jeopardy!, as a regular game show, is known as one of the most notable game shows for its format and structure. It is different from most game shows because the contestants ask the questions instead of answering them.

The contestants are given answers, and they have to write their own in the form of a question. This twist makes things even harder because it tests how much the contestant knows and how quickly they can react when they're under pressure.

Ad

Also, each category on Jeopardy! is different, and they cover a lot of different subjects, from literature and history to science and pop culture. This variety makes it important for contestants to have a broad range of knowledge.

The Daily Doubles and Final Jeopardy round add a strategic element, and the fact that contestants can bet any amount of their earnings makes the game more exciting. Along with the intellectual challenges, Jeopardy! is different from other, more traditional game shows because it moves quickly.

Ad

Read more: Today's Final Jeopardy answer: Thursday, July 10, 2025

Game Statistics from tonight’s Jeopardy! episode

Jeopardy round scores

Scott Ricardi: $12,600

Pete Johnston: $6,000

Carl Adams: $400

Double Jeopardy round scores

Scott Ricardi: $28,200

Pete Johnston: $15,600

Carl Adams: $9,100

Final Jeopardy round scores

Scott Ricardi: $32,200

Pete Johnston: $28,21

Carl Adams: $9,100

Also read: Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 14, 2025, Monday

On July 15, 2025, Scott Ricardi won Jeopardy!, and it was his ninth straight win. Smart bets and a lot of knowledge were part of his winning strategy, which helped him get to the top. Pete Johnston and Carl Adams, his opponents, played tough games, but Ricardi's calm and strategic approach won him the match.

Ad

Also read: Today's Final Jeopardy answer: Monday, July 14, 2025

With an extra $32,200, Ricardi added to his already impressive earnings, bringing his total to over $233,000. Fans are still amazed by his skill and ability to perform well under pressure, so they can't wait for him to make additional appearances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More