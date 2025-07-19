Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 18, 2025, Friday

Jeopardy! tonight, July 18, 2025, turned out to be a significant episode in the current season of the popular quiz show. The episode features a competitive showdown between three highly skilled contestants. Scott Ricardi, the reigning champion, faces new challengers Ameen Ismail, a particle physicist, and Julia Broussard, a university administrator.As one of the top contestants this season, Scott has been on an impressive winning streak, and fans eagerly awaited to see if he could secure his 12th consecutive victory.Scott Ricardi emerged as the winner once again, continuing his dominance on Jeopardy! stage. Scott, who has accumulated $312,551 across his 12-day streak, solidified his place among the top earners in Jeopardy history.Since its beginnings in the 1960s, Jeopardy! has evolved into a beloved quiz show that has won over viewers all over the world.Jeopardy! episode highlights July 18, Friday, 2025Jeopardy RoundThe Jeopardy round of tonight's episode featured several intriguing categories, including &quot;Warlocks Around South America&quot; and &quot;Ambrose Beers's Devil's Dictionary.&quot; Scott Ricardi, with his methodical approach, led the pack early on. He found the first Daily Double in the category &quot;Ambrose Beers's Devil's Dictionary&quot; and correctly wagered $1,000, boosting his score.By the end of the Jeopardy round, Scott was in the lead with $4,000, followed closely by Ameen Ismail with $3,600, and Julia Broussard with $1,800.Jeopardy! Round Scores:Scott Ricardi: $4,000Ameen Ismail: $3,600Julia Broussard: $1,800Double Jeopardy roundThe Double Jeopardy round presented new categories like &quot;Warlocks,&quot; &quot;TV Kids,&quot; and &quot;International Commerce.&quot; Scott’s dominance continued in this round as he found the second Daily Double in the &quot;MP&quot; category. With $8,800, he wagered $4,000 and correctly answered, increasing his total to $12,800.Ameen Ismail also had his moments but struggled with a Daily Double in &quot;Warlocks&quot; and lost $5,000. By the end of the round, Scott had built an insurmountable lead, with $22,400.Double Jeopardy round scores:Scott Ricardi: $22,400Julia Broussard: $6,200Ameen Ismail: $2,600Final Jeopardy RoundIn the Final Jeopardy round, the category was &quot;Science Words,&quot; and the clue read:&quot;Expanding on a word created by a Czech playwright, Asimov coined this term in 1941 for a branch of science that didn’t exist yet.&quot;The correct response was &quot;What is Robotics?&quot;All three contestants correctly answered the clue. Scott Ricardi, with a strong lead, wagered $8,000 and finished with a final score of $30,400, securing his 12th victory.Final Jeopardy Round Scores:Scott Ricardi: $30,400Julia Broussard: $6,200 (no wager)Ameen Ismail: $2,600 (wagered $15)Contestant profiles View this post on Instagram Instagram PostScott RicardiOn Jeopardy!, Scott Ricardi, a mechanical engineer from Somerville, New Jersey, has gained popularity. Scott's methodical approach, which stems from his engineering experience, has allowed him to show remarkable versatility in a variety of fields, including science and literature. During his 12-day streak, he amassed around $312,501 in winnings.Ameen IsmailCurrently employed at the University of Chicago, Ameen Ismail is a post-doctoral particle physicist from Ottawa, Ontario. Ameen's extensive scientific knowledge is demonstrated by his scholarly work on dark matter and quantum field theory.Ameen brought keen reasoning and intellectual curiosity to the Jeopardy! stage despite his reserved manner. His grasp of intricate scientific ideas kept the game competitive, even though his performance tonight was insufficient to win, making his debut unforgettable.Julia BroussardIn the game, Julia Broussard, a university administrator from New Orleans, Louisiana, contributed a unique combination of knowledge, empathy, and strategic thinking.At Tulane University, Julia has worked as an assistant provost to make campus spaces safer and more egalitarian. She wasn't able to win tonight's episode, but her cool head and solid understanding of the social sciences made her a contestant. In her answers, Julia's background in advocacy and education was evident, making her an invaluable Jeopardy! lineup..How Is It different from regular game shows?The three rounds of Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy, and Final Jeopardy form the foundation of Jeopardy! format. The fact that contestants must respond in the form of a question gives the game an additional level of intricacy and wit.Compared to many other games, Jeopardy! demands not only quick thinking but also in-depth understanding of a variety of subjects, including science, literature, pop culture, and history. The show differs from other game shows that might rely more on skill or luck because it emphasizes trivia and intellectual prowess while also putting viewers under time pressure.Given that each episode adds to the contestants' total earnings, Jeopardy!'s structure also gives them a unique chance to develop large winning streaks. This differs from other game shows, where participants usually only get one chance to win.Game statistics from tonight’s Jeopardy! episodeJeopardy Round:Scott Ricardi: Started strong with $4,000 by the end of the Jeopardy round.Amin Ismail: Close behind with $3,600.Julia Broussard: Held $1,800 at the end of the Jeopardy round.Daily Double in Jeopardy Round:Scott Ricardi: Found the first Daily Double in Ambrose Beers's Devil's Dictionary category. Wagered $1,000 and correctly answered.Amin Ismail: Did not hit a Daily Double in Jeopardy round.Double Jeopardy Round:Scott Ricardi: Dominated in the Double Jeopardy round with $22,400.Amin Ismail: Had a tough round and finished with $2,600 after hitting a Daily Double, where he lost $5,000.Julia Broussard: Recovered slightly in the Double Jeopardy round, finishing with $6,200.Daily Double in Double Jeopardy Round:Scott Ricardi: Found the second Daily Double in the MP category and wagered $4,000, doubling it to $12,800.Amin Ismail: Found the third Daily Double in the Warlocks category but wagered $5,000 and incorrectly answered, dropping to $200.Final Jeopardy:Scott Ricardi: With a commanding lead, he wagered $8,000, adding to his total to finish with $30,400.Amin Ismail: Wagered $15 and added $25 to finish with $2,750.Julia Broussard: Chose not to wager in Final Jeopardy, ending with $6,200.Final Standings:Scott Ricardi: Final Score: $30,400Amin Ismail: Final Score: $2,750Julia Broussard: Final Score: $6,200Overall Total Earnings for Scott Ricardi: With this victory, Scott’s earnings for his 12-day streak increased to a total of $312,501.The week came to a fascinating end with Scott Ricardi continuing his remarkable winning streak in tonight's Jeopardy! episode, July 18, 2025. He is one of the highest-paid players in the show's history thanks to his strategic gameplay and intelligence.Even though Julia Broussard and Ameen Ismail both gave excellent performances, Scott's overwhelming lead made him the night's clear winner. Fans are excited to see how Scott's journey develops in upcoming episodes as Season 41 draws to a close and whether anyone can end his winning streak.