Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, July 17, 2025

Jeopardy! returns with another episode of Season 41 today. Viewers have been treated to one of the best runs of the current season for the past few days as one contestant, Scott Ricardi, plays to continue his 10-day streak today.

Jeopardy! has been a favorite among quiz shows and trivia fans ever since it first aired in the 1960s. The game show has a unique format that has kept it relevant and exciting over the years. Unlike most quiz shows, this game show has contestants guess the answer from among a set of clues.

The final round is even more exciting as the question is provided in the form of a solution. The contestants have to deduce the final round solution that is actually in the form of a question.

Feeling confused? Stay ahead of the curve as we uncover the final round question and solution for the Thursday, July 17, 2025 episode of the game show.

July 17, 2025, Thursday: Today’s final Jeopardy! question

The final round question for today's episode of the game show is as follows:

"A critic described this novel as “A man from down South sitting in a manhole up North…& signifying about how he got there"

The category for today's final round question is American Novels. Art and culture have been a recurrent theme for final round questions this week. The categories of 'Theatre' and 'Awards' have already been featured earlier. Literature bugs should not have trouble deducing the clue. However, if the answer seems daunting for others, it's uncovered in the next section.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, July 17, 2025

The final round question has been solved. Here is the answer for today's final round clue:

Clue: A critic described this novel as “A man from down South sitting in a manhole up North…& signifying about how he got there

Solution: What is Invisible Man? (by Ralph Ellison)

Today's solution is one of the trickier ones. It refers to Ralph Ellison’s Invisible Man rather than H.G. Wells' popular novel The Invisible Man. Ellison's novel is a monumental work in American literature, chronicling the journey of an unnamed black narrator as he grapples with systemic racism, identity, and social invisibility.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, July 17, 2025

Today's episode sees the return of Scott Ricardi, a mechanical engineer from Somerville, New Jersey. He is returning following a ten-day streak and becoming the 18th ever player in the history of the game show to enter the ranks of a superchampion.

Going against him today is Chad Biele, a public relations professional from Atlanta, Georgia. The third contestant for the day is Marisa Cohen, a magazine writer & editor from New York.

Scott entered his name into Jeopardy! history books by becoming one of the largest regular-game winners, accumulating a total of $262,101 from his 10-day streak. He had already secured his spot among the Top 20 regular-game earners across all seasons, and he jumped to the 17th spot after completing his 10-day win streak. Scott earlier said that he wanted to purchase a marimba with his winnings, and he is more than capable of doing so, considering his recent run of form.

Stay tuned for Jeopardy! on ABC to find out whether Scott can build upon his ten-day streak or one of the contestants finally knocks him off the perch.

