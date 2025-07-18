Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, July 18, 2025

Jeopardy! returns with the final episode of the week today. It is already the penultimate game week of Season 41, and viewers are being treated to one of the best runs of form by a contestant this season. Friday, July 18, 2025, will mark game 225 of Season 41.Today's episode sees the return of mechanical engineer Scott Ricardi, who has racked up a total of $282,101 after an 11-day game streak. He made a mark on Independence Day (4th July) when he registered his name as the largest single-game winner of the season with a whopping $50,400 win. Scott has since entered his name in the all-time Jeopardy! records when he entered the list of top regular-game earners across all seasons. He currently sits 16th on the Top 20 list of regular-game earners in the history of the game show.The game show is a treat for trivia and quiz show fans, having been first aired back in the 1960s. The game has a unique format set across three rounds. The contestants have to deduce answers from a set of clues, and the final round is even more exciting. The final round presents a solution, and the answer has to be guessed in the form of a question.Stay prepared for today's final round question of the episode, as we break down the clue and the appropriate solution.July 18, 2025, Friday: Today’s final Jeopardy! questionThe final round question for the July 18, 2025, episode of the show is:&quot;Expanding on a word created by a Czech playwright, Asimov coined this term in 1941 for a branch of science that didn’t exist yet&quot;The category for today's final round question has been very popular across various seasons of the show; it is Science Words. Science-related trivia is one of the most popular categories across quizzes. Although the answer might seem confusing, the solution presented in the next section will reveal how simple it actually is.Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, July 18, 2025The clue and the solution for the final round question of today's Jeopardy! is:Clue: Expanding on a word created by a Czech playwright, Asimov coined this term in 1941 for a branch of science that didn’t exist yetSolution: What is Robotics?The solution for the Friday episode of the game show is deducible through the mention of the famous American writer and professor, Isaac Asimov. Asimov is one of the pioneers of science fiction literature. The term 'robotics' was coined by him in one of the short stories from his seminal science fiction work, I,Robot. He went on to mention three laws of robotics, which have since become a part of popular lore.Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, July 18, 2025The final episode of the week sees the return of a familiar face for Jeopardy! fans. Mechanical engineer, Scott Ricardi from Somerville, New Jersey, returns for his 12th game of the season as he looks to continue his inspiring streak.The two new contestants joining Scott today are Ameen Ismail, a particle physicist originally from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, and Julia Broussard, a university administrator from New Orleans, Louisiana.Stay tuned for the final episode of this week's Jeopardy! on ABC.