Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 8 & 9: Release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 8 &amp; 9 are coming after a high-octane first round of the tournament and John's huge confession. However, the previous episode left with a massive cliffhanger, ending without showing Quiet's reaction to John's confession and betrayal.Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 8 &amp; 9 will be released exclusively on Peacock on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 3:00 am ET. It's going to be another back-to-back episode that will bring John, Quiet, and Mayhem, among other surviving drivers, deeper into Calypso's deadly demolition derby.But before any car action happens, John and Quiet have to settle their differences first. What the previous episode teased could lead to a huge blowout and a significant change in the dynamic between the duo,When do Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 8 &amp; 9 come out?A still from the series (Image via Peacock)The series continues its streak of releasing two episodes every week following the triple-header in the premiere. This means Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 8 &amp; 9 will be released on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 3:00 am Eastern Time.Please check the table below for the exact release timings of the next episodes in selected major time zones worldwide.Time zoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeThursday, August 21, 202512 amCentral TimeThursday, August 21, 20252 amEastern TimeThursday, August 21, 20253 amGreenwich Mean TimeThursday, August 21, 20257 amCentral European TimeThursday, August 21, 20259 amEastern European TimeThursday, August 21, 202510 amIndian Standard TimeThursday, August 21, 202512:30 pmJapan Standard TimeThursday, August 21, 20254 pmLike all previous episodes, Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 8 &amp; 9 will be exclusively streaming on Peacock. It's also the place to watch all episodes of the first season of the car action series.How many episodes are left in Twisted Metal season 2?Twisted Metal season 2 is halfway done, and after this week's episodes 6 and 7, there are only five more episodes left in the series. But since the show releases two episodes every week, except for the premiere and the finale, which are both triple-headers, there are only two more weeks left before this season ends.Here's the rest of the episodes yet to arrive and when they will drop on streaming:Episode 8: SDDNDTH - August 21, 2025Episode 9: VAVAVUM - August 21, 2025Episode 10: M4YH3M - August 28, 2025Episode 11: OHLYNTE - August 28, 2025Episode 12: NUY3ARZ - August 28, 2025A brief recap of Twisted Metal season 2 episode 7 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTwisted Metal season 2 episode 7 brought a fair mix of car action and drama, kicking off with the first official round of the tournament. With John and Quiet being the last drivers to finish in the qualifying round, they got an edge for round 1. However, the guilt-ridden John blew it, and they almost didn't make it into the first round.At the end of Twisted Metal season 2 episode 7, John came clean and told Quiet that he made his own wish. However, the episode ended before he could tell Quiet that he wished to have Krista back from the dead. Meanwhile, Mayhem made her first-ever kill in episode 7, although she felt that the person she first killed was not special enough.What to expect in Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 8 &amp; 9Following the tense confession in the previous episode, here's what fans can expect to play out in next week's Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 8 &amp; 9:Quiet and John are trying to navigate their relationship after John's confession. Quiet will not likely take John's betrayal lightly, but they will be forced to work together to survive in the tournament. How that plays out and how they try to rise past their disagreements will play out in the next episodes.More dangerous challenges. Round 1 is done, and the next one is coming very soon. Synopsis of Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 8 &amp; 9 teases that contestants will be facing their most dangerous challenge yet, and Calypso has prepared another game-changing twist for them.More on Sweet Tooth's journey in the tournament. The hot-headed, out-for-blood clown is teased to be cut loose in episode 9. The reason for this and how Sweet Tooth will take it are mysteries worth watching out for. Plus, his fate hangs in the balance, especially considering all previous eliminated contestants are now dead.Stay tuned for more Twisted Metal season 2 news and updates as the series continues.