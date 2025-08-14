Twisted Metal season 2 episode 7 ending explained: Does John come clean about his secret with Quiet?

Twisted Metal season 2 episode 7 brings a major twist that could transform John and Quiet's dynamic throughout the rest of the tournament and the series. Episode 7 arrives on Peacock in a back-to-back release with episode 6, bringing the second half of the elimination round of the demolition derby and the entire first round of the tournament.

During the elimination, a faulty weapon and a tragic turn of events cause John and Quiet to lose their biggest ally. So when Calypso asks each team about their wish and heart's desire, before the first round of the game begins, drivers are forced to think deeply about what they want, especially John. He ends up not following the plan, the reason why they joined the tournament in the first place.

Twisted Metal season 2 episode 7 ends with John confessing to Quiet what he has done: that he lied to her. His confession can only mean one thing: trust has been broken between them. If the first round was hard enough, the next rounds of the demolition derby will be even more difficult now that their core dynamic is cracked with that lie.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Twisted Metal season 2 episode 7. Reader's discretion is advised.

Does John tell Quiet what he did in Twisted Metal season 2 episode 7?

John and Quiet (Image via Peacock)

After the high-octane car action, as the tournament proper hosted by Calypso commences, Twisted Metal season 2 episode 7 ends on a somber note that has a huge potential to be explosive. John confesses to Quiet that he had lied to her; he had made his own wish when they were in the wishing well.

In Twisted Metal season 2 episode 6, each of the Twisted Metal drivers/duos is asked to drop a coin into the wishing well and make a wish. If they win, the wish will be granted. Even before Quiet and John joined the tournament and Dollface joined to help them, they had already established what they would wish for, which was to have all walls in all cities torn down.

However, at the end of episode 6, after Quiet has gone through the exit door after making a wish, John makes a wish of his own. It's unclear which of their wishes will be considered official by the game master, the first one made (Quiet's wish) or the new one (John's wish). However, John admitting what he has done to Quiet at the end of Twisted Metal season 2 episode 7 won't look good for him.

It will be seen as a betrayal between John and Quiet. He has broken Quiet's trust, and it's no wonder that he's out of sorts throughout the first round of the tournament. He's eaten by the guilt of lying to his teammate, ending with them almost not making it out of the first round.

However, Twisted Metal season 2 episode 7 ends before it can show Quiet's reaction to John's confession. But considering how important their cause is to her, she will not take John's betrayal lightly.

Is Dollface dead in Twisted Metal season 2 episode 7?

Krista is eliminated (Image via Peacock)

Dollface, aka Krista, is not part of Twisted Metal season 2 episode 7, as she has already died at the end of episode 6. When John and Quiet try to protect Mayhem from the other drivers, they put themselves in danger of being eliminated; hence, they have asked Krista for backup.

Krista has a secret weapon, as seen in Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 5 and 6, the EMP she stole from Diesel City by fighting with Sweet Tooth. However, the weapon malfunctions when the deadly drivers flank her and she tries to use the EMP. She manually has to gun down the enemies.

However, she gets gravely injured. But instead of letting the other drivers pass to the finish line, she destroys the pack.

Does Mayhem make her first kill in Twisted Metal season 2 episode 7?

In Twisted Metal season 2 episode 7, Mayhem gets the most action so far. She breaks off on her own, without Quiet and John's help, and she comes out victorious, proving that she is not just a kid but has something to offer. She kills Chuckie Floop with her shockingly impressive martial arts moves.

Mayhem makes her first kill (Image via Peacock)

It's her first-ever kill, which is anticlimactic if Mayhem has anything to say about it. Chuckie Floop falling out of the building and into her car is just a small blip because she ends up stealing his car. This car appears to be better equipped with tech than her previous vehicle. It's fitted with an onboard AI named Quattro, which can drive on its own, leaving Mayhem a real passenger princess.

Twisted Metal season 2 episode 7: What is John's wish?

While John is always supportive of Quiet, Krista's death during the elimination round of Calypso's tournament has changed him to the core. He may not remember memories of his sister, but that doesn't change the fact that they are family.

They have only reunited with each other after many years, and Krista's death is a tragic end to what is a heartfelt family reunion. So, when given the chance to make his own wish, John picks up the coin and wishes to have Krista back.

It shows how, despite not having any memory of her being his sister, John already considers her to be family. The only problem is he's trying to gain back his sister by lying to Quiet.

And knowing Krista, she might be touched that John wants her back, but she's also driven for the cause. She's willing to sacrifice herself for the greater good, and she could feel that John has wasted his wish on bringing her back when he could have used it to make a significant change for everyone.

Catch Twisted Metal season 2 episode 7, along with the show's previous six episodes, streaming on Peacock.

