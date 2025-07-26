Twisted Metal season 1 recap: All to know before season 2 arrives 

Twisted Metal season 1 premiered on Peacock way back in July 2023, bringing ten episodes of post-apocalyptic action and comedy. But since it's been a couple of years since it came out, there are a lot of fans who might have forgotten what went down with the amnesiac courier John Doe and the rest of the characters.The first season was mostly an introduction of some of the characters from the video games, including John Doe, Quiet, Raven, and Dollface. It also introduced the premise of the story that will lead up to the high-octane tournament that the video games are famous for.However, despite the lack of the actual Twisted Metal tournament in Twisted Metal season 1, there are still plenty of action and story to remember as Raven trained to become an eventual champion. Find out the highlights of the first season below to stay updated on each character's status ahead of Twisted Metal season 2.Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Twisted Metal season 1. Reader's discretion is advised.What happened in Twisted Metal season 1? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn Twisted Metal season 1, John Doe's character is introduced as a motor-mouthed outsider who gets an offer from Raven to have a better life if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package from Chicago to the New San Francisco. In between is a twisted, post-apocalyptic wasteland with lots of unpredictable adversaries, traps, and more that will test his might.John's goal is to earn a place in the New San Francisco and retire, becoming the first milkman to do it. His dedication to accomplish his goal drove the first season. In one of his dangerous tasks, John meets Quiet, a selectively mute survivor with deep trust issues. They become allies and work together to deal with various threats.One of John and Quiet's main antagonists in season 1 is Agent Stone, whose death wasn't shown onscreen. During their battle at Midtown Raceway, John severely injures Stone with an axe to the face, then he shoots him to end his suffering. The gunshot is heard, but there's no visual proof of him dying. As the first season was mostly an introduction of the characters, Quiet's backstory is also revealed.It shows how deep her hatred towards Agent Stone runs because, once upon a time, Stone threatened her and her brother: either one of them had to kill the other, or he would kill both of them. Quiet's brother sacrificed himself. She has also faced betrayal from people, and these tragedies have shaped her distrust towards people.Read more: 7 things to remember before watching Twisted Metal season 2Where did Twisted Metal season 1 leave off? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTwisted Metal season 1 ends with the show's duo, John Doe and Quiet, separated from one another. John Doe is being forced to stay inside New San Francisco, and it's revealed that everything that happened throughout the series is for a pint of ice cream.But that's not crucial to the plot, as it's all about why Raven proposed the retrieval of the mysterious package in the first place. It's all a test. The finale set up the famous video game battle, with Raven finally revealing her master plan: grooming John to become her representative in the Twisted Metal tournament.Meanwhile, Quiet, who was refused entry to the community, has become somewhat of a Robin Hood-type character, stealing from milkmen and giving them to the less fortunate. She also meets Dollface, John's long-lost vigilante sister, who was introduced in the finale.Twisted Metal season 1's mid-credits scene also revealed that Sweet Tooth survived getting run over by Mike and Stu. The clown tries to murder the duo as Mike drags off Stu. Their fates are unknown, but they are most likely going to return in Twisted Metal season 2.All episodes of Twisted Metal season 1 are streaming on Peacock. Season 2 premieres on the platform on Thursday, July 31, 2025.