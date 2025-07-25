  • home icon
Twisted Metal season 2 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Jul 25, 2025 09:53 GMT
Twisted Metal season 2 (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Peacock])
Twisted Metal season 2 will kick off with more car crashes and explosions as the series finally gives fans the high-octane tournament that PlayStation video games are famous for. This will be the first time the TV adaptation will show the tournament proper, which is a central part of the games.

Twisted Metal season 2 hits streaming on Thursday, July 31, 2025, only on Peacock. It will be a triple header for the premiere, with two new episodes arriving weekly until the finale, which will release the last three episodes of the season at the same time.

Most of the original cast members will be reprising their roles, but season 2 will also introduce some new faces and characters, like another iteration of Raven and John Doe's (Anthony Mackie) long-lost sister, Dollface.

Exact release date for Twisted Metal season 2, and how many episodes will there be in the series

Primetime Emmy-nominated Twisted Metal will return to the screens for season 2 on Thursday, July 31, 2025. Unlike Twisted Metal season 1, there will be two more episodes in the second installment, bringing its total to 12 episodes. Three of them will be released back-to-back on the premiere date, with new episodes dropping weekly.

Here's what the schedule for Twisted Metal season 2 looks like for those who want to keep up with the show's release for the next couple of weeks:

Episode NumberEpisode TitleRelease Date
Episode 1PRSRPNTThursday, July 31, 2025
Episode 2DOLF4C3Thursday, July 31, 2025
Episode 3T3STDRVThursday, July 31, 2025
Episode 4LZGTBZYThursday, August 7, 2025
Episode 5ONURMRKThursday, August 7, 2025
Episode 6MKAW1SHThursday, August 14, 2025
Episode 7H1TNRVNThursday, August 14, 2025
Episode 8SDDNDTHThursday, August 21, 2025
Episode 9VAVAVUMThursday, August 21, 2025
Episode 10M4YH3MThursday, August 28, 2025
Episode 11OHLYNTEThursday, August 28, 2025
Episode 12NUY3ARZThursday, August 28, 2025
Where to watch Twisted Metal season 2?

The live-action adaptation of the popular PlayStation game is a Peacock original series. Like the first installment, Twisted Metal season 2 will be exclusively released on Peacock. All ten episodes of the previous season are also currently streaming on the platform.

All cast members in Twisted Metal season 2 and their characters, returning and new

Twisted Metal season 2 will bring back most of the core cast members and characters from the first season while adding several new faces and a twist. Anthony Mackie will be back to play John Doe, and so will Stephanie Beatriz as Quiet. The Sweet Tooth duo will also return, with Samoa Joe as the live-action character and Will Arnett providing the voice.

John's loyal companion, Stu, played by Mike Mitchell, will be back in Twisted Metal season 2. Raven's character was introduced in season 1, played by The Lincoln Lawyer star Neve Campbell. However, showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith teased that Campbell is just one of the many Ravens fans will get to meet as the show goes on. As reported by GamesRadar, Smith told the audience at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 on July 25:

"Well, what if there were multiple ravens, and what if the Raven that we met in season one was actually like just one of those multiple Ravens?"
Twisted Metal season 2 introduces another Raven, and this time, it will be played by Patty Guggenheim. The expanded cast list will also include:

  • Anthony Carrigan as Calypso
  • Michael James Shaw as Axel
  • Saylor Bell Curda as Mayhem
  • Lisa Gilroy as Vermin
  • Richard de Klerk as Mr. Grimm
  • Tiana Okoye as Krista/Dollface, aka John Doe's long-lost sister

What to expect from Twisted Metal season 2?

Aside from the character's usual antics, there are plenty of things fans can expect from season 2. The cast teased some of them during the 2025 San Diego Comic-Con, including the time setting of the second season. According to star Stephanie Beatriz, season 2 will take place seven months after the events in the season 1 finale.

Beatriz gave some context about what's going to happen to her character in the series. She said that Quiet will be teaming up with the Dolls going into Calypso's tournament, although it's not clear if she is actually joining them or just forming an alliance. The actress also teased that Quiet will have a new love interest in season 2.

Last season's finale set up the tournament, so viewers can expect that the Twisted Metal tournament proper, hosted by Calypso, will be the central focus of season 2. It will dive deeper into Raven's backstory and explore each character to understand why they are entering the tournament, according to Smith, plus John's reunion with his long-lost vigilante sister.

Final thoughts

So far, there has been no official announcement whether season 2 will be the last one or if there's going to be a Twisted Metal season 3 in the future. Renewal details will likely be based on the second season's reception. At the time of writing, the first season has scored 67% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a much higher rating from the general audience at 93%.

