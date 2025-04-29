7 best lawyers from The Lincoln Lawyer

Based on the novels of Michael Connelly, Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer (2022) has become one of the most popular legal dramas, with a great ensemble cast. Created by David E. Kelly, the show follows Mickey Haller, a criminal-defence lawyer who defends his clients while navigating his personal and professional life.

Throughout its three seasons, viewers meet a host of lawyers and legal professionals, each with their unique skills and personalities, which contribute to the series' engaging factor.

From the frequent involvement of ex-wives in Mickey Haller's life to his advisor David Siegel, a lot of these lawyers are the foundation of The Lincoln Lawyer. But, among the pool of talented lawyers and legal professionals, below is the list of the seven best lawyers from Netflix's TV series The Lincoln Lawyer.

Maggie McPherson, Mickey Haller, and 5 other best Lawyers from Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer

1) Mickey Haller (Played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo)

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image via YouTube/ Netflix)

The heart of the series, Mickey Haller, is a defence attorney who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car. Originally a recovering addict, he takes on cases that other lawyers generally avoid, and his clever legal plans often keep him one step ahead of both allies and opponents.

Known for his wit, Mickey is highly adaptable and is seen to be deeply connected with justice throughout the show despite his conflicts. Son of another famous defence lawyer, Mickey, uses his out-of-the-box thinking to win arguments, making the courtroom dramas engaging for the viewers.

2) Maggie McPherson (Played by Neve Campbell)

Neve Campbell in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image via YouTube/ Netflix)

Maggie McPherson, also Mickey’s ex-wife, is a smart, driven prosecutor. Despite their personal history, Maggie's approach to law is marked by integrity and is rooted in the pursuit of justice, which often puts her at odds with Mickey's defence plans.

Maggie's methods might be unorthodox, but throughout her battles, she ensures that she gets the job done. In the very first season, she is asked to close a case, and with determination, she makes the criminal pay for his actions.

3) David 'legal' Siegel (Played by Elliot Gould)

Elliot Gould in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image via YouTube/ Rotten Tomatoes TV)

Popular for playing Ross and Monica's dad in the sitcom Friends, Elliot Gould, in The Lincoln Lawyers, takes on a serious character. He plays David 'legal' Siegel, who is one of the best defence lawyers in town and a mentor figure in Mickey's life.

He was also a former partner of Mickey's late father, and often acts as an advisor to Mickey's legal constraints.

4) Andrea Andy Freeman (Played by Yaya DaCosta)

Yaya DaCosta in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image via YouTube/ Netflix)

Andrea, who often goes by Andy, is a fierce prosecutor with a razor-sharp mind, and is one of Haller’s toughest courtroom opponents — and former lovers. She doesn’t play games in court, and her logical preparation makes her an inspiring defence attorney.

Andy brings a charming touch to her professionalism and determination that matches Haller’s unpredictability blow for blow.

5) Lorna Crane (Played by Bceki Newton)

Lorna Crane in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Lorna is Haller's right-hand lady, who is a clever legal assistant with a law degree in progress. Although she is yet to become a lawyer, her investigative abilities, legal expertise, and composure under tough legal situations make her an invaluable member of Haller's team.

6) Jeff Golantz (Played by Michael Graziadei)

Michael Graziadei with the cast (Image via Instagram/ @goodgriefcharliebrown)

Playing an important role during the Trevor Elliot trial in season 1, Golantz is a senior prosecutor who frequently sides wth the system rather than justice.

He is quick to get a confession out of a victim, and is seen tackling Harry in courtroom proceedings with mic drop statements. His presence symbolises the demands of the real world on district attorneys, who must find a balance between ambition and justice.

7) Janelle Simmons (Played by Kim Hawthorne)

Kim Hawthorne (Image via Instagram/ @thekimhawthorne)

During season 1, Simmons serves as a deputy district attorney who is running for the Los Angeles district attorney. Her character is presented as a politician juggling her responsibilities between a crucial election and continuing to serve in the DA's office.

Her performance gives the series more depth by emphasising the relationship between politics and the law and the difficulties prosecutors encounter when their choices are affected by political aspirations.

Each season of The Lincoln Lawyer has seen a variety of talented and twisted legal professionals. While the audience loves the OG gang of Lincoln Lawyers, new additions add an engaging depth to the show. In January 2025, The Lincoln Lawyer was renewed for a fourth season, and it will be exciting to see new cast members joining and hyping the courtroom drama.

