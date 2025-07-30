  • home icon
  How many episodes will there be in Twisted Metal season 2? Episode count, release schedule, and more

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Jul 30, 2025 14:31 GMT
Twisted Metal season 2 (Image via HBO Max)
Twisted Metal season 2 will see the return of Anthony Mackie's John Doe, but this time, the stakes are higher. In the previous season, he embarked on a dangerous, post-apocalyptic journey to retrieve a mysterious package that could earn him a better life. However, in season 2, the real danger starts as he fights with over a dozen murderous drivers during the infamous Twisted Metal tournament.

The second season of the series based on the PlayStation video game of the same name will deliver 12 episodes of car action, derby drama, and more. Twisted Metal season 2 will kick off with a triple-header premiere on Thursday, July 31, 2025, only on Peacock.

Old and new faces will make up the cast of the second season of Twisted Metal, whose stories will revolve around the tournament and their reasons for joining the deadly event.

All episodes in Twisted Metal season 2, and when they arrive

There are 12 episodes in Twisted Metal season 2, and the first three will be released at the same time on the premiere, which will be this Thursday, July 31, 2025. The episodes will drop on streaming around 3:00 am Eastern Time.

After the triple-header premiere, the show will release two new episodes every week on Thursdays at the same time slot until the scheduled finale on August 28, 2025. Like the premiere, the Twisted Metal season 2 finale will feature the last three episodes dropping at the same time.

Below is the complete list of all episodes this season, including their titles and release dates.

Episode NumberEpisode TitleRelease Date
Episode 1PRSRPNTThursday, July 31, 2025
Episode 2DOLF4C3Thursday, July 31, 2025
Episode 3T3STDRVThursday, July 31, 2025
Episode 4LZGTBZYThursday, August 7, 2025
Episode 5ONURMRKThursday, August 7, 2025
Episode 6MKAW1SHThursday, August 14, 2025
Episode 7H1TNRVNThursday, August 14, 2025
Episode 8SDDNDTHThursday, August 21, 2025
Episode 9VAVAVUMThursday, August 21, 2025
Episode 10M4YH3MThursday, August 28, 2025
Episode 11OHLYNTEThursday, August 28, 2025
Episode 12NUY3ARZThursday, August 28, 2025
Where to watch all episodes of Twisted Metal season 2?

Twisted Metal is a Peacock original series. So, like the previous season, all episodes of the new installment will only be streaming on Peacock and not anywhere else. Peacock subscriptions are either Premium (with ads) or Premium Plus (without ads), which cost $10.99 and $16.99 per month, respectively.

However, with Peacock primarily available in the United States and select US territories only, international fans will have to get creative to watch the new episodes of season 2. Those outside the US can purchase a credible VPN service to subscribe to Peacock.

About Twisted Metal season 2

Twisted Metal season 2 features a time jump, bringing the story seven months after the events in the Twisted Metal season 1 finale. After Raven's revelation about her master plan, John Doe will find himself entering the deadly Twisted Metal tournament against over a dozen murderous drivers and foes.

The second season's storyline will center around the deadly demolition derby that the PlayStation game is famous for. The tournament wasn't featured in season 1, but it will finally happen this time around, teasing more car crashes and explosive action to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Besides the derby experience, season 2 will also feature dramatic storylines. That includes John Doe's reunion with her long-lost sister, Dollface. It will also reunite John with his ride-or-die pal, Quiet, after they had to go their separate ways at the end of the first season.

Anthony Mackie will return in season 2 as John Doe alongside Stephanie Beatriz as Quiet. Samoa Joe and Will Arnett will also return as the duo to play Sweet Tooth, with Arnett providing the character's voice. Another returning cast member is Mike Mitchell as Stu, John's loyal companion.

However, Patty Guggenheim will assume the Raven role in season 2. Because, as it turns out, the Raven in season 1, played by Neve Campbell, wasn't the real one. Season 2 will also feature new faces and reveals, including the tournament host Calypso (Anthony Carrigan), Dollface (Tiana Okoye), and more.

Catch the Twisted Metal season 2 premiere streaming on Peacock on July 31, 2025.

Kinette Sumadia

