What time will Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 1,2, & 3 release on Peacock? Release timings for all regions

Marvel star Anthony Mackie returns as John Doe in Twisted Metal season 2 for another post-apocalyptic adventure as the famous video game characters prepare to fight against murderous foes in the deadly tournament. The new season promises more action and explosions than ever as it delivers a true demolition derby experience. The first three episodes of Twisted Metal season 2 will drop this Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 3 am ET, exclusively on Peacock, to kick off the new series. Along with Mackie, most of the original cast and characters will be back, including some new faces to portray characters teased or mentioned in the previous season, like the tournament host Calypso. Expect the new season to ramp up the road rage as John fights alongside 16 other crazed maniacs in the tournament to win the mysterious demolition derby prize of a single wish of anything their heart desires. Of course, his ride-or-die friend, Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), will return to ride shotgun.Twisted Metal season 2 premiere release time for all major regions revealed View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTwisted Metal season 2 will premiere this Thursday, July 31, 2025. The show will release the first three episodes at once at around 3 am Eastern Time. However, please be mindful that release times will vary by region. The table below provides the exact release dates and times for the first three episodes of the season.Time zoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeThursday, July 31, 202512 amCentral TimeThursday, July 31, 20252 amEastern TimeThursday, July 31, 20253 amGreenwich Mean TimeThursday, July 31, 20257 amCentral European TimeThursday, July 31, 20259 amEastern European TimeThursday, July 31, 202510 amIndian Standard TimeThursday, July 31, 202512:30 pmJapan Standard TimeThursday, July 31, 20254 pmHow many episodes will there be in Twisted Metal season 2?The second season of Twisted Metal is slightly longer than the first one. There will be two more episodes this season, bringing the total to 12 episodes. The first three will be released at the same time on July 31. According to the show's schedule, two episodes will be released in the following weeks, leading up to the finale on August 28, 2025, which will feature another triple release. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere's a quick rundown of all episodes in the series and their release dates:Episode 1: PRSRPNT - July 31, 2025Episode 2: DOLF4C3 - July 31, 2025Episode 3:T3STDRV - July 31, 2025Episode 4: LZGTBZY - August 7, 2025Episode 5: ONURMRK - August 7, 2025Episode 6: MKAW1SH - August 14, 2025Episode 7: H1TNRVN - August 14, 2025Episode 8: SDDNDTH - August 21, 2025Episode 9: VAVAVUM - August 21, 2025Episode 10: M4YH3M - August 28, 2025Episode 11: OHLYNTE - August 28, 2025Episode 12: NUY3ARZ - August 28, 2025Is Twisted Metal season 2 only available on Peacock?Twisted Metal is a live-action adaptation of the famous PlayStation game of the same name, and it's a Peacock original series. Like its first season, the second will also be available exclusively on Peacock. So, to watch the latest episodes, viewers need to subscribe to the streaming service. Subscriptions on Peacock start at $10.99 per month. Those without access outside the US can use a reputable VPN service to subscribe to Peacock.Twisted Metal season 1 is also streaming on Peacock, but it's also available to watch on various platforms, including Paramount+ and Prime Video, depending on the country.Stay tuned for more Twisted Metal season 2 news and updates as the series hits the screen.