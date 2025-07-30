  • home icon
What time will Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 1,2, & 3 release on Peacock? Release timings for all regions

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Jul 30, 2025 10:05 GMT
Twisted Metal season 2 premiere release date (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Peacock])
Twisted Metal season 2 premiere release date

Marvel star Anthony Mackie returns as John Doe in Twisted Metal season 2 for another post-apocalyptic adventure as the famous video game characters prepare to fight against murderous foes in the deadly tournament. The new season promises more action and explosions than ever as it delivers a true demolition derby experience.

The first three episodes of Twisted Metal season 2 will drop this Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 3 am ET, exclusively on Peacock, to kick off the new series. Along with Mackie, most of the original cast and characters will be back, including some new faces to portray characters teased or mentioned in the previous season, like the tournament host Calypso.

Expect the new season to ramp up the road rage as John fights alongside 16 other crazed maniacs in the tournament to win the mysterious demolition derby prize of a single wish of anything their heart desires. Of course, his ride-or-die friend, Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), will return to ride shotgun.

Twisted Metal season 2 premiere release time for all major regions revealed

Twisted Metal season 2 will premiere this Thursday, July 31, 2025. The show will release the first three episodes at once at around 3 am Eastern Time.

However, please be mindful that release times will vary by region. The table below provides the exact release dates and times for the first three episodes of the season.

Time zoneRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific TimeThursday, July 31, 202512 am
Central TimeThursday, July 31, 2025
2 am
Eastern TimeThursday, July 31, 2025
3 am
Greenwich Mean TimeThursday, July 31, 2025
7 am
Central European TimeThursday, July 31, 2025
9 am
Eastern European TimeThursday, July 31, 2025
10 am
Indian Standard TimeThursday, July 31, 2025
12:30 pm
Japan Standard TimeThursday, July 31, 2025
4 pm
How many episodes will there be in Twisted Metal season 2?

The second season of Twisted Metal is slightly longer than the first one. There will be two more episodes this season, bringing the total to 12 episodes. The first three will be released at the same time on July 31. According to the show's schedule, two episodes will be released in the following weeks, leading up to the finale on August 28, 2025, which will feature another triple release.

Here's a quick rundown of all episodes in the series and their release dates:

  • Episode 1: PRSRPNT - July 31, 2025
  • Episode 2: DOLF4C3 - July 31, 2025
  • Episode 3:T3STDRV - July 31, 2025
  • Episode 4: LZGTBZY - August 7, 2025
  • Episode 5: ONURMRK - August 7, 2025
  • Episode 6: MKAW1SH - August 14, 2025
  • Episode 7: H1TNRVN - August 14, 2025
  • Episode 8: SDDNDTH - August 21, 2025
  • Episode 9: VAVAVUM - August 21, 2025
  • Episode 10: M4YH3M - August 28, 2025
  • Episode 11: OHLYNTE - August 28, 2025
  • Episode 12: NUY3ARZ - August 28, 2025

Is Twisted Metal season 2 only available on Peacock?

Twisted Metal is a live-action adaptation of the famous PlayStation game of the same name, and it's a Peacock original series. Like its first season, the second will also be available exclusively on Peacock.

So, to watch the latest episodes, viewers need to subscribe to the streaming service. Subscriptions on Peacock start at $10.99 per month. Those without access outside the US can use a reputable VPN service to subscribe to Peacock.

Twisted Metal season 1 is also streaming on Peacock, but it's also available to watch on various platforms, including Paramount+ and Prime Video, depending on the country.

Stay tuned for more Twisted Metal season 2 news and updates as the series hits the screen.

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

