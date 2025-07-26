Twisted Metal season 2 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the show and the roles they play

Twisted Metal season 2 is finally coming to the screens two years after the first season premiered on Peacock. Unlike the first season, there will be two more episodes this time, and it will finally bring the video games' deadly Twisted Metal tournament.With the second season premiering on Thursday, July 31, 2025, it's time to get reacquainted with the show's cast and characters. Most of the Twisted Metal season 1 cast and characters will be returning in the second season, while adding new faces and characters, most of which were mentioned but not seen in season 1.Season 2 will pick up months after the events of the first season finale, leading up to the tournament. Anthony Mackie's John Doe will be in it, the tournament host, Calypso, will finally make an appearance, and expect plenty more car action and explosions this season.Who plays who in Twisted Metal season 2?Anthony Mackie as John DoeAnthony Mackie plays John Doe (Image via Peacock)Avengers star Anthony Mackie returns in Twisted Metal season 2 as the amnesiac mailman John Doe. While his character in the first season was embroiled in Raven's scheme to retrieve a mysterious object, in season 2, he will be entering the tournament as one of Raven's performers.Mackie is best remembered as Sam Wilson, aka The Falcon, in the Captain America and The Avengers movies. He also assumed the Captain America role in Brave New World.Stephanie Beatriz as QuietStephanie Beatriz plays Quiet (Image via Peacock)Argentina actress Stephanie Beatriz joins Mackie in season 2 as the Quiet to his John Doe. They were separated at the end of the first season after Raven refused Quiet's entry into New San Francisco. However, per the second season's synopsis, Quiet and John will find their way to each other again for the tournament.Beatriz has done multiple projects on television, but mostly as a voice actor, like in Big Mouth, Krapopolis, The Legend of Vox Machina, and Central Park. However, she also starred for eight seasons in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and was recently on the quirky comedy A Man on the Inside.Joe Seanoa and Will Arnett as Sweet ToothJoe Seanoa plays Sweet Tooth with Will Arnett providing the voice (Image via Peacock)Another returning character in Twisted Metal season 2 is Sweet Tooth, an icon in every Twisted Metal video game. He's a psychotic clown with an appetite for chaos, and the duo of Joe Seanoa and Will Arnett will return to bring him back to life again. Seanoa plays Sweet Tooth in the series while Arnett voices the character.Joel Seanoa, aka Samoa Joe, is a pro wrestler, and most people will see him in WWE. Meanwhile, Arnett is famous for playing Gob Bluth in Arrested Development and for voicing Batman in the Lego movies. He was also in The Millers, S*x and the City, and A Series of Unfortunate Events.Anthony Carrigan as CalypsoAnthony Carrigan plays Calypso (Image via Peacock)Primetime Emmy-nominated Anthony Carrigan joins the cast of Twisted Metal season 2 as Calypso, the mysterious host of the tournament. While his character is mentioned and his voice is heard in the first season, he is noticeably absent. Season 2 will be the first time fans will see him, except for the brief moment his back is shown at the season 1 finale.Carrigan is most famous for playing NoHo Hank in HBO's Barry and Victor Zsasz in the Gotham TV series. He recently starred in Death of a Unicorn and joined the new Superman movie as Metamorpho.Tiana Okoye as DollfaceTiana Okoye plays Dollface (Image via Peacock)Grease Live! star Tiana Okoye joins the Twisted Metal season 2 cast as Dollface, a vigilante and the leader of the Dolls gang. She's also John Doe's long-lost sister, and besides being one of the drivers, her reunion with John will be a central storyline in the second season.Okoye starred in The Valet and the TV series Panhandle. She also made one-off appearances in Mrs. Davis, Nancy Drew, and Silicon Valley.Patty Guggenheim as RavenPatty Guggenheim plays Raven (Image via Peacock)Florida Girls actress Patty Guggenheim assumed the role of Raven in Twisted Metal season 2, a character previously played by Neve Campbell. However, in season 1, it's revealed that there are many Ravens out there who are working for the real one, and Guggenheim's character is 'THE' Raven.Guggenheim made appearances in various TV shows like Splitting Up Together, The News Tank, Mr. Mayor, iCarly, and Liza on Demand. She recently starred in the comedy thriller Don't Tell Larry.Mike Mitchell as StuMike Mitchell plays Stu (Image via Peacock)Doughboys writer Mike Mitchell returns to Twisted Metal season 2 as Stu, one of the drivers of the Hammerhead monster truck in the games. The season 1 finale ends with Stu reuniting with Mike (Tahj Vaughan), but Sweet Tooth hunts them down after being shot by the duo. Stu's fate is left uncertain, but it appears that he lives because he's returning in season 2.Mitchell is best known for his role as Randy Monaghan in the Netflix series Love. He also had one-off roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Kevin Can F**k Himself, Resident Alien, and more.Additional cast and characters in the seriesLisa Gilroy as VerminRichard De Klerk as Mr. GrimmSaylor Bell Curda as MayhemMichael James ShawRead more: 7 Things to remember before watching Twisted Metal season 2What is Twisted Metal season 2 all about View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTwisted Metal season 2 will bring the video game's Twisted Metal tournament proper, with the new season picking up seven months from the events in the season 1 finale. The official synopsis from Peacock reads:&quot;Following the revelations in the season one finale, John and Quiet find themselves entering the deadly Twisted Metal tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso.&quot;Besides the tournament proper, where John and Quiet will face many murderous adversaries, there are also various plots to watch out for throughout the series. That includes John meeting his long-lost sister, Dollface. As teased in the season 2 trailer, there's going to be a lot of car action and explosions as the stakes get more thrilling as the derby tournament starts.Where to watch Twisted Metal season 2Twisted Metal season 2 will premiere on Thursday, July 31, 2025, exclusively on Peacock. Three episodes will drop at once on the premiere date, with two new episodes releasing every week that follows.Stay tuned for more news and updates on Twisted Metal season 2 as the year progresses.