Will there be Resident Alien season 5? Renewal status and more

For those wondering if there will be a Resident Alien season 5, as the fourth season of the series approaches its finale, there's now an update. Unfortunately, it's not good news for those who like the show and are hoping for it to continue for at least one more season.On Thursday night, July 24, 2025, various outlets, including Deadline, Variety, and The Hollywood Reporter, confirmed that there won't be a Resident Alien season 5. Alan Tudyk's sci-fi comedy series has been cancelled after four seasons. And while it's not favorable news for the show's fans, series creator and showrunner Chris Sheridan somewhat knew that the end was coming.In an interview with TV Insider, published on July 24, Sheridan said:&quot;I knew going into it that this was likely going to be our final season.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Resident Alien season 5 won't be happening, Sheridan admitted that knowing it would be the last season had its upsides. He explained that it was &quot;exciting&quot; creatively because they were able to spend time wrapping up some of the show's storylines as they approached the ending. Talking about the end of the saga, Sheridan added:&quot;I'm so proud of how Season 4 is and especially proud that we were able to finish as strongly as we did, with the finale that is probably my favorite episode of the series.&quot;The series consistently ranks as a high scorer among critics and general audiences alike. Resident Alien season 4 alone is rated 100% by critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and every season scores over 85% from audiences.Read more: Will there be Poker Face season 3?What to expect from the series now that Resident Alien season 5 has been canceled?Amid the news that Resident Alien season 5 won't be happening, there are still a few episodes left before the series closes. After this week's episode 8 airs, there are still two more episodes to watch out for. Episode 9 will be released next Friday, August 1, 2025, with the finale dropping the following Friday, August 8, 2025. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostResident Alien season 4 kicked off with Harry still in jail after being captured by the Greys, with Mantid assuming his identity and trying to infiltrate Patience, Colorado. Sheridan teased that season 4 will be darker, more intense, and will feature &quot;more of the alien stuff,&quot; according to the Tribune.In the finale episodes of the series, it will be all about Harry trying to save Patience, but it won't be an easy job. There will be plenty of action-packed twists as the series ends. Additionally, as teased in the season finale, there will be one final threat, which will compel Harry to utilize more than his alien strength to defeat the enemy.As for what fans can expect in the series finale, Chris Sheridan also teased:&quot;It gives Resident Alien a very satisfying ending while also leaving the door cracked open for any future this world may have. I can't wait for everyone to see it.&quot;Even with Resident Alien season 5 canceled, Sheridan's words are the epitome of 'never say never.' The open-ended finale he's teasing about opens any possibilities for an extension of the series in the future.Catch new episodes of Resident Alien season 4 on USA Network and SYFY every Friday at 10:00 pm ET. New episodes will also be available to stream on Peacock the following week.