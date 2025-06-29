Where to stream all 8 seasons of Big Mouth — and why Devon’s missing from the latest series

Big Mouth is an adult animated coming-of-age sitcom television series created by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett. The story is inspired by Kroll and Goldberg's childhood experiences growing up in suburban New York, and explores the natural curiosity about s*x and sexuality among middle schoolers. The show ran for eight seasons between 2017 and 2025 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

Jak Knight was a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor who was associated with Big Mouth for five seasons as a writer and voice actor. He voiced the role of DeVon Furtive-Oldman, one of the middle schoolers who was in and out of relationships with Devin LeSeven (voiced by June Diane Raphael).

On July 14, 2022, Jak Knight died unexpectedly at the age of 28. He was in Los Angeles at the time. Details of his death were not released by his family, who requested privacy during that sensitive time. As such, he did not reprise his role in season 8 of Big Mouth, which was released on May 23, 2025.

All about DeVon in Big Mouth

DeVon Furtive-Oldman is a major recurring character in Big Mouth, voiced by Jak Knight. He is a Black teenager who attends Bridgeton Middle School and is known for his volatile relationship with fellow student Devin, whom he has already married and divorced.

In the initial episodes, DeVon doesn't seem to care when his girlfriend mispronounces his name. However, he is inspired by Nick to stand up for himself and insist that his name is said correctly. He also suffers from arthritis and is shown taking medication for it.

DeVon’s superficial side is revealed when he dumps his steady girlfriend, Gina, solely because he is physically attracted to her. After going on a double date with Devin and Nick, DeVon and Gina break up. While Devin gets back with DeVon, Nick starts dating Gina.

On Valentine’s Day, DeVon struggles to choose the perfect gift for Devin. When nothing—from red roses to Nintendo Switch—seems unique enough, he decides to give her a ring and propose, which Devin happily accepts. The two go on to marry in later episodes, but the relationship was not meant to last and ends in divorce.

Jak Knight's work beyond Big Mouth

Jak Knight performs onstage during the TBS Comedy Festival 2017 (Image via Getty)

Jak Knight was known for juggling many roles—that of actor, writer, producer, and stand-up comedian. While his biggest claim to fame was voicing DeVon in the Netflix series Big Mouth, he also co-created and starred in the Peacock sitcom Bust Down with Chris Redd, Sam Jay, and Langston Kerman. The show revolves around four middle-aged casino employees who struggle to find meaning outside their jobs.

He also appears in Chelsea Peretti's feature directorial debut, First Time Female Director, which stars Amy Poehler, Peretti, Kate Berlant, Benito Skinner, Max Greenfield, Megan Mullally, and Megan Stalter. As a producer, Knight was part of HBO's Emmy-nominated talk show Pause with Sam Jay, which explored issues of race, politics, sexuality, celebrity, and more.

In 2018, Knight was part of The Comedy Lineup series on Netflix, which included Michelle Buteau, Taylor Tomlinson, and Janelle James. He loved the stage and performed live shows all over the world.

