Cocomelon: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far 

Cocomelon is a well-known American animated children's show combining education, lively storytelling, and music to keep preschoolers engaged. The show was created by Jay Jeon and his wife in 2006 for their YouTube channel. Earlier this year, Moonbug Entertainment announced a feature film based on the cartoon that Universal Pictures will distribute. The film is slated to be released in 2027, but the exact date has not yet been announced.

In 2018, the channel was officially named Cocomelon - Nursery Rhymes, following which it has grown internationally, with spinoff novels, Netflix TV series, merchandise, special events, and continuous product diversification.

The YouTube channel has over 1,550 videos uploaded and almost 193 million members as of May 2025. With this remarkable number of subscribers, it is now the third most-subscribed YouTube channel worldwide, behind MrBeast and T-Series.

The content design of this children's animation prioritizes optimism and safety. An environment for kids to study and develop is created by the tales' emphasis on cooperation and kindness. While the content has received accolades for its educational value and captivating material, its fast-paced editing and repetitive music have led some parents and experts to express concern about possible overstimulation.

Where to Watch Cocomelon

Cocomelon is available on multiple platforms as of May 2025. The sitcom, along with its spinoff Cocomelon Lane, which aired in November 2023, is currently available for viewing on Netflix. Cocomelon: JJ's Animal Time is also available on Hulu. The official YouTube account offers episodes for free viewing. The show is slated to move to Disney+ in 2027 following a streaming agreement.

To stream the show on Netflix, viewers can subscribe to plans starting at $7.99 per month, with advertisements. Upgrades to Standard, which costs $17.99 a month, or Premium, which enables 4K streaming, cost $24.99 a month and provide an ad-free experience.

As of May 2025, Hulu has several subscription choices for those who wish to stream the cartoon. The most basic Hulu (With Ads) package costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. Hulu (No Ads) costs $18.99 a month for an ad-free experience.

Exploring the plot of Cocomelon

Cocomelon is a well-regarded preschool animated series that engages young audiences by fusing music, education, and lively storytelling. It focuses on JJ, a happy toddler, and his family and friends as they deal with routines like eating, sleeping, and going to school. These scenarios reinforce concepts like numbers, letters, and social skills through memorable melodies and vibrant 3D animations.

The show has branched out from its initial concept with spin-offs, such as Cocomelon Lane, which debuted on Netflix in November 2023. This narrative-driven series explores JJ and his friends' lives in greater detail while emphasizing preschoolers' developmental milestones and social-emotional skills.

Voice cast members of Cocomelon

The voice cast of the show is a talented group of people who bring its adored characters to life in a variety of series and spin-offs. JJ is voiced by Ava Madison Gray. Lily Bell Morgan began playing YoYo in mid-2023, following Hannah An, who also voiced TomTom in previous episodes. Brittany Taylor voices Cody's mother, doctor, and Miss Appleberry, while Kristen Princiotta lends her voice to Mom and Mimi the Mouse.

