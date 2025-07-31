Twisted Metal season 2 premiere ending explained: Where are John, Quiet, and Krista going?

The Twisted Metal season 2 premiere kicks off with a triple-header, bringing a good amount of action, a little backstory, and an introduction of new dangerous characters whom John Doe could be fighting in the derby.

But before the tournament proper, John Doe escapes from new San Francisco to find Quiet, only to reunite with her and his long-lost sister, whom he doesn't remember, Krista, aka Dollface. Quiet and the Dolls have heard about the tournament, and while John doesn't want Quiet to join the deadly demolition derby, she has made up her mind. So, he decides to join her instead and partner up.

At the end of the Twisted Metal season 2 premiere, John and Quiet, along with Krista and the newcomer Mayhem, are on their way to Diesel City to equip their cars with special weapons for the tournament. The first three episodes of the series set up the tournament proper as it also introduces the people whom John could be fighting against in the dangerous tournament.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Twisted Metal season 2 premiere. Reader's discretion is advised.

Twisted Metal season 2 premiere: Where are John, Quiet, and Krista going?

John, Krista, Quiet, and Mayhem on the way to Diesel City (Image via Peacock)

Having reunited with Quiet and Krista in the triple-header Twisted Metal season 2 premiere, they are now all aware of Calypso's tournament. Most of the show's central characters express their desire to join and win the prize, except for John. He wants nothing but to reunite with Quiet and live together in his grandfather's cabin somewhere, away from the chaos and danger.

However, Quiet has found her calling when she joins the Dolls. She's fully on board with their mission to even the playing field between the outsiders and the people inside new San Francisco. Quiet wants to join the demolition derby for the Dolls and, hopefully, win the wish to destroy the walls of the city.

While it's not what he wants, John later decides to join Quiet and be part of her team after he realizes that no one can stop Quiet from joining the tournament. The duo will be driving their modified and weaponized car, which they have named Roadkill. But before they can join the tournament, they have to get some special weapons to make sure they win.

As part of their preparation for the tournament, Krista brings John and Quiet to a place called Diesel City, the best place to get some specialized weapons. They don't have any money, but it's not a problem because they're not buying the weapons. Krista reveals at the end of the Twisted Metal season 2 premiere that they are stealing the weapons.

John and Krista's reunion (Image via Peacock)

Being a leader of a vicious group called the Dolls, Krista is confident that they can steal what they need. After all, it's what their gangster group has been doing. The ending teases an action-packed heist coming in the next episode, even before the series features the dangerous tournament proper.

Who is Mayhem introduced in the Twisted Metal season 2 premiere?

The Twisted Metal season 2 premiere introduces a new character, Mayhem, who appears to be in John and Quiet's corner, at least for now. It's still early to tell what her real intentions are, but for the time being, she's somewhat of Quiet's protege who wants to join Calypso's tournament. However, there's one big problem—she doesn't know how to drive.

Mayhem first appears as an impostor, living with the Dolls when she's not part of their group. Meanwhile, she steals from their supplies, but Quiet exposes her, and while she is allowed to stay with the group, Mayhem is also chained to a tree. However, she manages to sneak her way into the trunk of Quiet's car while on her way to Diesel City.

By the end of the Twisted Metal season 2 premiere, Quiet and Mayhem have developed some sort of friendship, with Quiet teaching her how to drive. She joins the trio in Diesel City.

Twisted Metal season 2 premiere: What is Raven's real intention for joining Calypso's tournament?

The Twisted Metal season 2 premiere reveals the real reason why Raven, the real Raven and a different one from the Raven in Twisted Metal season 1, is hell-bent on joining Calypso's demolition derby and why she wants the best driver to drive and win for her at the tournament. It turns out that when she was younger, Raven had a best friend named Kelly who had an accident that made her paralyzed.

Raven in Twisted Metal season 2 (Image via Peacock)

All these play out in a flashback to 1997, several years before the apocalypse. Raven and Kelly are as close as best friends can be. They, but mostly Raven, use their interest in divination to prank their friends, but one prank goes wrong. Kelly falls from the roof and into the pool, leaving her in a comatose state.

At the present timeline in the Twisted Metal season 2 premiere, John sees Kelly in the emergency car as he tries to sneak and leave new SF. He understands then that Kelly is the most important person in Raven's life, and she's doing it all to get one wish—to have Kelly back in her life.

Twisted Metal season 2 premiere brings a good amount of action and the introduction of who could join the tournament

Besides Mayhem, who has expressed her wish to join the demolition derby, the Twisted Metal season 2 premiere also introduces the other characters who could be taking part in the tournament. There's Sweet Tooth, who wants to defeat any killer who thinks they are more famous and vicious than him.

He spends most of the premiere murdering those killers one by one, starting with Big Baby, then Trash Man. Alongside him is Stu, who tries to come up with a tournament of sorts where Sweet Tooth can fight all the villains in the country. But his plan is thrown to the side when they hear about Calypso's demolition derby because Sweet Tooth wants to join that instead.

The Twisted Metal season 2 premiere also introduces another villain, the soul-eating Mr. Grimm. There's also Axel, the gasoline-drinking human who acts as an axle between two huge wheels. While most of the key characters will be driving a car in the series, Axel is essentially working as a car himself.

Quiet and Mayhem see Mr. Grimm and Axel's first battle in, but episode 3 of the premiere ends with no clear conclusion on who wins between them.

Catch all three episodes of the Twisted Metal season 2 premiere streaming on Peacock.

