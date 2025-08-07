Twisted Metal season 2 episode 5 ending explained: Why does John and Quiet in the middle of the tournament?

Twisted Metal season 2 episode 5 brings the highly awaited demolition derby in the series, or at least the first few minutes of it. Two episodes dropped back-to-back on Thursday, August 7, with episodes 4 and 5 bringing fans to the day before the tournament and the first few minutes of Calypso's games.

In Twisted Metal season 2 episode 5, Calypso arrives and briefs all the contenders, which is composed of some familiar faces teased during the season 2 premiere and the return of someone some people thought was dead. The tournament begins, and the drivers fight their way to stay alive enough to complete the qualifying round.

In the middle of all the chaos, John and Quiet turn back to help Mayhem, but it's more like John makes the decision for Quiet, who is torn between whether they should focus on the game or help Mayhem. Twisted Metal season 2 episode 5 ends without showing what happens to Mayhem in the middle of the chaos, teasing that the next episode will pick up in the middle of the action.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 4 and 5. Reader's discretion is advised.

Why does John and Quiet turn back in the middle of the tournament in Twisted Metal season 2 episode 5?

John and Quiet during the race (Image via Peacock)

In the Twisted Metal season 2 premiere, it's been established that John and Quiet will ride together. Mayhem has also expressed her desire to join the tournament to win the wish for herself. However, unlike what she claims, she's not the best driver—she barely knew how to drive a couple of episodes ago. It's why, in Twisted Metal season 2 episode 5, Quiet sabotages Mayhem's car.

Just as everyone hightails it out to the warehouse to deliver the package to tournament city and win the qualifying round, Mayhem's car refuses to start. However, as the tournament entails violence, one of the drivers had already been shot dead before he could race out of the warehouse. Mayhem, desperate to win the tournament, uses the dead driver's car to deliver the package.

However, she's wholly unprepared for the danger of the demolition derby, as her only weapon is a flare gun. Without anything to defend herself, John and Quiet reverse the car with a plan to help Mayhem out. While Quiet has sabotaged Mayhem's car, she isn't able to anticipate how eager the young woman is.

But as they have established before the race that there are no alliances, Quiet is visibly torn between concentrating on the race and worrying about Mayhem. They have developed some kind of friendship, and she finds her younger self in Mayhem. So, John makes the decision for her—he asks to drive but reverses the car to give Mayhem a hand.

Twisted Metal season 2 episode 5: Is Mike alive?

Mike returns (Image via Peacock)

Twisted Metal season 2 episode 5 confirms Mike's fate, for both the audience and the person who tried to kill him in Twisted Metal season 1, Sweet Tooth. As the drivers gather around in the warehouse before the demolition derby, Stu finds himself face to face with his old friend. Mike is also there, joining the tournament with his Butcher friend.

It turns out that in season 1, Sweet Tooth wasn't able to kill Mike. The murderous clown has tried to slash his body in half, thinking that he would eventually die from it. But it turns out that Mike was able to roll over a fire to cauterize the gash and live. The Butchers, the cannibals, found him, and they have the intention of fattening him up and eating him, but he became friends with one of them, Dave.

Things have changed for Mike and Stu in Twisted Metal season 2 episode 5. Mike is also flabbergasted that Stu is friends with and is partnered with Sweet Tooth. There's going to be a budding rivalry between Mike and Stu this season, since they will be racing against each other in the tournament.

What is Krista's secret weapon for the tournament in Twisted Metal season 2 episode 5?

Krista has made the decision to join the tournament at the end of Twisted Metal season 2 episode 4 after his one-on-one with Sweet Tooth at Diesel City. She reckons that with the enemies they have witnessed so far—the car man from the theater, Mr. Grimm, and Sweet Tooth, John and Quiet will need someone looking out for them, and that could be her.

Krista, aka Dollface, at the tournament (Image via Peacock)

She's joining the tournament as somewhat of a backup that can help get the show's duo out of sticky situations. And besides the meager weapons they have stolen from Diesel City, Krista also has a secret weapon in Twisted Metal season 2 episode 5, and she's planning to use it at the tournament if all hell breaks loose.

Krista has the EMP/electromagnetic pulse generator, and according to her, she can kill electricity on demand using it. She calls it a "game changer" for the tournament. That is, unless Sweet Tooth decides to take it from her, because it was the two of them vying to get the EMP from Diesel City in Twisted Metal season 2 episode 4.

What's the deadly twist in the qualifying round of the tournament in Twisted Metal season 2 episode 5?

Despite the back-to-back episodes this week, Twisted Metal season 2 episode 5 only shows the first few minutes of the tournament proper. However, despite it being a short preview of what's to come, it features a lot of car action and explosions. The gist of the qualifying round is for the drivers to deliver a package safely to the tournament city.

If the package gets damaged, its green light turns orange—the first warning. Once it gets damaged again, that orange light goes red, and it's game over. But the deadly twist is that once it's game over for a driver, they get hit with a missile and are eliminated. It means the only way to survive is to keep themselves alive from other drivers trying to kill them and keep the package secure.

At the end of Twisted Metal season 2 episode 5, John and Quiet's package has already turned orange, so they only have one more shot before they are dead.

Catch Twisted Metal season 2 episode 5, along with the previous four episodes of the series, streaming on Peacock.

