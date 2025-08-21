7 Crime Shows to Watch if You Liked Netflix's 'In the Mud'

In the Mud engages the viewers with its authentic portrayal of life inside a woman's prison. This Argentine crime drama follows the lives of five female inmates who forge bonds after a deadly accident threatens their survival.

The Netflix show explores themes of turf wars, the raw reality of prison life, and corruption. The viewers who appreciate In the Mud seek the same shows that blend complex character development and gritty storytelling.

The show displays how adversity creates unlikely alliances among women fighting for life. Additionally, prison-based narratives offer an eccentric perspective on redemption, human resilience, and justice.

There are many crime dramas like In the Mud that will appeal to the audience because they examine society's forgotten populations.

The series's success proves viewers crave raw stories about marginalized communities. Shows like Vis a Vis, Bad Girls, and Cell Block H capture the same intensity and emotional depth that make In the Mud engaging viewing.

1) Orange Is the New Black

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Orange Is the New Black brought revolution to prison storytelling on Netflix before In the Mud captivated the audience. The show follows Piper Chapman's journey through Litchfield Penitentiary after she confessed to drug trafficking.

Much like In the Mud, this series explores how inmates form complicated relationships while dealing with institutional corruption. The show examines power dynamics, survival strategies, and racial tensions within women's correctional facilities.

Both series highlight how prison transforms ordinary women into fighters who must adapt as fast as they can. The character development parallels what its audience loves about In the Mud. Every inmate brings an unconventional backstories that explain their criminal actions and current circumstances.

Additionally, the prison becomes a microcosm where social hierarchies come to the surface through manipulation and violence. The series shares the same themes about female solidarity emerging from difficult situations.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

2) Vis a Vis

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This is a Spanish-language prison drama comparable to In the Mud. The show follows Macarena Ferreiro, a woman entering prison after financial fraud charges destroy her easy-going life. Both shows feature women adjusting to the brutal prison realities while making unlikely friendships.

The Spanish production explores corruption within correctional systems and inmate hierarchies. Additionally, psychological manipulation and violence drive plot development in both shows. The female protagonists must navigate risky relationships with fellow prisoners and guards.

The shows examine how prison transforms moral perspective and personality over time. Survival requires careful alliance building and strategic procedures. Both shows demonstrate that prison narratives transcend cultural boundaries when emphasizing universal human experiences.

Vis a Vis is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Wentworth

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show delivers Australian prison drama with intense drama that matches In the Mud. The show reimagines Prisoner for conventional viewers looking for raw correctional facility storytelling. Both shows feature strong female characters navigating personal demons and oppression.

Additionally, violence becomes a part of daily life as inmates compete for respect and resources. The Australian show explores mental health issues influencing incarcerated female inmates. The power struggles between the women mirror the dynamics viewers see in In the Mud.

Additionally, Guard corruption creates additional layers of moral ambiguity and conflict. Both shows refuse to romanticize prison life or mitigate its psychological impact. The character development displays how incarceration affects relationships and identity with the outside world.

Wentworth is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Bad Girls

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Bad Girls set the gold standard of prison drama before In the Mud. The premise of this series follows inmates at Larkhall Prison through several administrative transformations and personal struggles. Both shows examine how women support each other despite a competitive prison culture.

Corruption among staff creates excellent opportunities for inmates while creating dangerous situations. The British show explores class differences among prisoners from different backgrounds.

Character development emphasizes rehabilitation potential versus institutional failures. Both show the question of whether prison systems reform criminals. The series displays that women's correctional facilities present unconventional challenges requiring different survival strategies.

Bad Girls is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Unbelievable

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show presents a Netflix crime drama exploring the experience of women within flawed justice systems, like In the Mud. The miniseries follows teenager Marie Adler, who encounters denial and doubts after reporting sexual assault.

Both studies examine how institutions fail to protect troubled and vulnerable women when they require protection the most. A female detective, Grace Rasmussen, and Karen Duvall investigate similar attacks while Marie faces systematic doubt.

The show explores themes of resilience and survival when authority figures refuse to believe the victim. Both shows display resilient and committed female characters navigating corruption within law enforcement facilities.

The character arc focuses on women supporting each other against institutional betrayal. The show demonstrates how crime dramas can examine broader social issues affecting marginalized populations through raw storytelling.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

6) Cell Block H

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Cell Block H established a lot of conventions that were mirrored in In the Mud. The Australian show is among the first storytelling that displayed women's prison storytelling with complicated character arcs.

Both series feature ensemble casts navigating hierarchical prison social structures. Inmate standings emerge through manipulation.

The show explores how women adapt to the life of an institution while maintaining relationships outside. Corruption among prison staff creates opportunities and dangers for inmates. Both series examine the chances of rehabilitation within a flawed correctional system.

The character arcs also span various seasons as inmates face challenges and personal development. The show proves women's prison stories offer compelling material for sustained dramatic storytelling.

Cell Block H is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

7) Prisoners' Wives

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This series approaches crime drama from a family perspective while sustaining themes seen in In the Mud. The British show follows women whose partners encounter incarceration and its results. Both series explore how crime affects entire communities and families.

The show examines betrayal, survival, and loyalty when normal support systems collapse. Women must navigate complicated relationships with criminal networks and law enforcement. Both show how crime creates long-standing effects extending beyond individual culprits.

The character arc focuses on moral choices when ordinary solutions are no longer available. The show shares themes about female strength during crises. Prison becomes a backdrop for exploring bigger social issues affecting minority communities.

In The Mud represents engaging storytelling that examines women's experiences within the prison cells. These shows offer similar character depth and intensity for viewers looking for impactful, raw crime dramas that challenge conventional stories.

