Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 9 will be released on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime episode will first be aired on AT-X, followed by other local Japanese television networks. The anime episode will later be available to stream worldwide.
The previous episode saw Mashiro get brainwashed while trying to solve a cyber attack. Fortunately, the Four Creepy Men managed to take down the group responsible for it. The anime later saw Fuu trying to enhance her thieving skills and Hana Kazamaki spending her day off work.
Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 9 release date and time
According to the anime's official website, Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 9 will be released on August 26, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, given the anime's release schedule and varying time zones, the episode may be released the next day in certain regions.
The upcoming episode will be titled Keep Your Phone Safe / Maki and Asunaro.
The ninth episode of Detectives These Days Are Crazy! anime will be released at the following times globally:
Where to watch Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 9?
Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 9 will first air on AT-X, followed by other local Japanese television networks, such as BS11, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, Tokyo MX, and Mie TV. The anime will later be available to stream on Hulu, Prime Video, d Anime Store, U-Next, Lemino, and other streaming platforms in Japan.
Internationally, Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 9 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. The anime will also be free to watch on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel.
Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 8 recap
Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 8, titled Nagumo’s Cyber Case File / The Phantom Thief’s Method / A Detective Assistant’s Day Off, saw Nagumo, Mashiro, Asunaro, and Kazamaki investigating a case involving a cyber attack. During the investigation, while Mashiro got brainwashed, she still managed to locate the culprits. Soon after, the Four Creepy Men saved the day.
The anime later saw Fuu practicing to enhance her thieving skills. After she failed to steal from Nagumo, she switched her target to Nipple-Tasting Man. During this, she learned that, while the Creepy Men looked like bad people, they were inherently good. Lastly, the anime gave fans a glimpse of Hana Kazamaki's day off.
What to expect from Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 9?
Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 9, titled Keep Your Phone Safe / Maki and Asunaro, will most likely follow Mashiro as she tries to recover her stolen or lost phone. Fans can expect Nagumo and other supporting characters to be involved as well.
The anime's next segment will focus on Yuu Asunaro and Hana Kazamaki. As seen in the previous episode, while Hana "hated" Asunaro, she also had a soft spot for him and asked him to take her to the movies.
Related Links
- Chainsaw Man chapter 213: Release date and time, countdown, and more
- Spy x Family chapter 122: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more
- Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more