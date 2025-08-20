Chainsaw Man chapter 213: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 213 will be released on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 12 am JST. As announced by Shueisha, the manga will release its next chapter in two weeks. The Chainsaw Man manga will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.

Ad

The manga's previous chapter saw Denji join the Death Devil's alliance to take on the War Devil. That's when Fumiko Mifune told Denji that the Death Devil was using him and that he should instead side with the War Devil. During this, Fumiko also revealed that she was contracted with the STD Devil.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Chainsaw Man chapter 213 release date and time

Denji as seen in Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha, Chainsaw Man chapter 213 will be released on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, in most countries worldwide. However, in Japan, the same chapter will be released on Wednesday, September 3, at 12 am JST.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Chainsaw Man chapter 213 will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8:00 am Tuesday September 2 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Tuesday September 2

British Summer Time 4:00 pm Tuesday September 2 Central European Summer Time 5:00 pm Tuesday September 2 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday September 2 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Tuesday September 2 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Wednesday September 3 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday September 3

Ad

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 213?

Denji and Miri Sugo as seen in Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 213 will be available to read for free on VIZ Media's Shonen Jump and Shueisha's MANGA Plus. All platforms allow fans to read the first three and latest three chapters for free. Meanwhile, the remaining chapters are hidden behind a paywall.

Ad

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application. The application allows fans to read all Chainsaw Man manga chapters for free. However, only the first three and latest three chapters can be read more than once. Meanwhile, the remaining chapters are locked behind a paywall after the first view. Fans will need to purchase a premium membership to unlock them again.

Chainsaw Man chapter 212 recap

Fumiko Mifune as seen in Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 212, titled Really Good Girl, opened with Miri Sugo explaining to Denji their three strategies. However, Denji didn't listen to any of them and went to the nurse's room to rest. There, just as he remembered Yoru's kiss and Li'l D's undergarments, Fumiko started speaking to him from beneath the bed.

Ad

According to her, the Death Devil was using Denji. So, she suggested to him that she side with the War Devil and defeat the Death Devil. With that, he would be able to live a happy life with the War Devil. Having given that suggestion, Fumiko asked Denji to ask War Devil to extend her mercy to her. In return, she handed him a risque photo of herself.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 213?

Ad

Yoru as seen in Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 213 will most likely see Denji rest in the nurse's office and get woken up by Death Devil Li'l D and Miri Sugo. While Fumiko had indeed asked him to side with the War Devil, Denji was likely going to assess the situation by staying on Li'l D's side.

Ad

Otherwise, the manga could switch perspective to Yoru, who was now going around the world killing Devil Hunters to form an army of devils.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More