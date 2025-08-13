  • home icon
  Chainsaw Man chapter 212: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 212: Release date and time, countdown, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Aug 13, 2025 16:30 GMT
Chainsaw Man chapter 212: Release date and time, countdown, and more
Death Devil as seen in Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 212 will be released on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 12 am JST. As announced by Shueisha, the manga will release its upcoming chapter next week. The manga chapter will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.

The manga's previous chapter saw Li'l D reveal War Devil Yoru's dream to Denji. Amidst this, while Li'l D revealed her real identity as the Death Devil, Denji refused to believe her. That's when Miri Sugo suggested Li'l D reveal her belly to Denji. As expected, Denji did not care about Li'l D's belly but agreed to trust her.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Chainsaw Man chapter 212 release date and time

Denji as seen in Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)
Denji as seen in Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha, Chainsaw Man chapter 212 will be released on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, in most countries worldwide. However, in Japan, the same chapter will be released on Wednesday, August 20, at 12 am JST.

Chainsaw Man chapter 212 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8:00 amTuesdayAugust 19
Eastern Daylight Time11:00 amTuesdayAugust 19
British Summer Time4:00 pmTuesdayAugust 19
Central European Summer Time5:00 pmTuesdayAugust 19
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmTuesdayAugust 19
Philippine Standard Time11:00 pmTuesdayAugust 19
Japanese Standard Time12:00 amWednesdayAugust 20
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayAugust 20
Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 212?

Miri Sugo as seen in Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)
Miri Sugo as seen in Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 212 will be available to read for free on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump. This is because the series's first three and the latest three chapters are free to read on most of these platforms. Meanwhile, the remaining chapters are hidden behind a paywall.

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application, where fans can read all Chainsaw Man chapters for free. However, only the first three and the latest three can be read multiple times, while the rest get locked behind a paywall after one view. Fans will need to purchase a premium membership to read them again.

Chainsaw Man chapter 211 recap

Li'l D as seen in Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)
Li'l D as seen in Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 211, titled War, Panties, Chainsaw, saw Li'l D explain to Denji that she wasn't the Famine Devil Fami but the Death Devil Li'l D. Soon after, she explained to him that, while he was unconscious, War Devil Yoru was hunting Devil Hunters and creating a devil army. She wished to turn Denji into a weapon and kill Death Devil, leading the world into a never-ending World War II.

While Li'l D's story made sense, Denji refused to believe it, as he could not accept that she was the real Death Devil. That's when Miri Sugo suggested Li'l D reveal her slit-open belly to Denji. Li'l D immediately complied and raised her uniform to reveal her belly. As expected, Denji did not care about her belly and ogled at her, only to agree to trust her.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 212?

Denji as seen in Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)
Denji as seen in Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 212 will most likely see Li'l D and Miri Sugo reveal their plan to Denji. With War Devil Yoru creating her devil army, they did not have much time. Hence, they needed to act quickly and work towards taking down Yoru.

But amidst this, there is a chance that Denji may be opposed to hiring Asa Mitaka and propose an alternate plan. Given the manga's recent developments, where Denji was prepared to sacrifice himself, the plan could involve a similar development.

About the author
Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
