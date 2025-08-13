Chainsaw Man chapter 212: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 212 will be released on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 12 am JST. As announced by Shueisha, the manga will release its upcoming chapter next week. The manga chapter will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.

The manga's previous chapter saw Li'l D reveal War Devil Yoru's dream to Denji. Amidst this, while Li'l D revealed her real identity as the Death Devil, Denji refused to believe her. That's when Miri Sugo suggested Li'l D reveal her belly to Denji. As expected, Denji did not care about Li'l D's belly but agreed to trust her.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Chainsaw Man chapter 212 release date and time

Denji as seen in Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha, Chainsaw Man chapter 212 will be released on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, in most countries worldwide. However, in Japan, the same chapter will be released on Wednesday, August 20, at 12 am JST.

Chainsaw Man chapter 212 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8:00 am Tuesday August 19 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Tuesday August 19

British Summer Time 4:00 pm Tuesday August 19 Central European Summer Time 5:00 pm Tuesday August 19 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday August 19 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Tuesday August 19 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Wednesday August 20 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday August 20

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 212?

Miri Sugo as seen in Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 212 will be available to read for free on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump. This is because the series's first three and the latest three chapters are free to read on most of these platforms. Meanwhile, the remaining chapters are hidden behind a paywall.

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application, where fans can read all Chainsaw Man chapters for free. However, only the first three and the latest three can be read multiple times, while the rest get locked behind a paywall after one view. Fans will need to purchase a premium membership to read them again.

Chainsaw Man chapter 211 recap

Li'l D as seen in Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 211, titled War, Panties, Chainsaw, saw Li'l D explain to Denji that she wasn't the Famine Devil Fami but the Death Devil Li'l D. Soon after, she explained to him that, while he was unconscious, War Devil Yoru was hunting Devil Hunters and creating a devil army. She wished to turn Denji into a weapon and kill Death Devil, leading the world into a never-ending World War II.

While Li'l D's story made sense, Denji refused to believe it, as he could not accept that she was the real Death Devil. That's when Miri Sugo suggested Li'l D reveal her slit-open belly to Denji. Li'l D immediately complied and raised her uniform to reveal her belly. As expected, Denji did not care about her belly and ogled at her, only to agree to trust her.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 212?

Denji as seen in Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 212 will most likely see Li'l D and Miri Sugo reveal their plan to Denji. With War Devil Yoru creating her devil army, they did not have much time. Hence, they needed to act quickly and work towards taking down Yoru.

But amidst this, there is a chance that Denji may be opposed to hiring Asa Mitaka and propose an alternate plan. Given the manga's recent developments, where Denji was prepared to sacrifice himself, the plan could involve a similar development.

