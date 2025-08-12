Ruri Rocks episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ruri Rocks episode 7 will be released on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 9:30 pm JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by other local Japanese TV networks. The anime will later be available to stream locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Ruri finally complete her search and locate where they could find the sapphire deposit. During their search, Ruri realized she had made a mistake and rectified it. This rectification allowed Ruri, Nagi, and Imari to finally locate the sapphire deposit up the hill.

Ruri Rocks episode 7 release date and time

Nagi Arato as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

According to the anime's official website, Ruri Rocks episode 7 will first broadcast on August 17, 2025, at 9:30 pm JST. However, due to different release schedules across different platforms and varying time zones, it may be released the next day in certain regions.

The upcoming episode will be titled Seaside Recycling Studio.

The seventh episode of the Ruri Rocks anime will be released at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 5:30 am Sunday August 17 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30 am Sunday August 17

British Summer Time 1:30 pm Sunday August 17 Central European Summer Time 2:30 pm Sunday August 17 Indian Standard Time 6:00 pm Sunday August 17 Philippine Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday August 17 Japanese Standard Time 9:30 pm Sunday August 17 Australia Central Standard Time 10:00 pm Sunday August 17

Where to watch Ruri Rocks episode 7?

Imari as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

Ruri Rocks episode 7 will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by other local TV networks in Japan, such as BS11, ABC TV, TV Aichi, and AT-X. The anime episode will later be available to stream on Hulu, Netflix, Anime Times, Prime Video, ABEMA Premium, d Anime Store, Lemino, and more in Japan.

Ruri Rocks episode 7 will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll. Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the series in Southeast Asia. Therefore, they will also stream the anime on Aniplus Asia.

Ruri Rocks episode 6 recap

Nagi, Ruri, and Imari as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

Ruri Rocks episode 6, titled A Closer Look into the Blue, saw Ruri finally complete her Sapphire search and figure out where they could find the deposit. Soon after, she went to the hill alongside Nagi and Imari to locate the deposit. As part of the mineral hunt, the group again started looking through the sand to find traces of sapphire. While doing so, Ruri realized she had made a mistake previously during her search and rectified it.

While Ruri was disappointed in herself, this rectification brought them closer to the sapphire deposit. Soon after, the group again went on their mineral hunt. This time, the group succeeded at locating the sapphire deposit and brought some back.

What to expect from Ruri Rocks episode 7?

Ruri and Nagi as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

Ruri Rocks episode 7, titled Seaside Recycling Studio, will most likely see the anime introduce a new storyline. With Ruri having completed her Sapphire research for the time being, the anime will switch its focus to a seaside recycling studio, an initiative focused on recycling and repurposing materials found at or near the seaside.

While the anime might see Ruri and Nagi get involved with the initiative, the series has yet to reveal how it would connect the storyline with rocks and minerals.

